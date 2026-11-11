Vote: Who Was Wisconsin High School Football's Player of the Week? (Nov. 6-7)

Wisconsin high school football produced an impressive collection of big individual performances from Nov. 6-7, with several talented elite-level quarterbacks, explosive running backs, two versatile wide receivers, and a clutch kicker leading the way.

High School On SI has selected 16 worthy candidates for Wisconsin High School Football Player of the Week (Week 12). Read about each nominee below, then cast your vote for the third-round playoff performance that impressed you most.

Congratulations to Pulaski junior kicker Mason Borseth for winning Wisconsin High School Football Player of the Week in the Nov. 3, 2026 poll.

There are hundreds of outstanding football players across Wisconsin, and these lists are intended to spotlight some of the state's top athletes—not serve as a comprehensive ranking of every deserving player.

Voting remains open until Nov. 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Kingston Allen, Notre Dame Academy, RB

Allen, a senior, rushed 38 times for 286 yards and five touchdowns to lead Notre Dame Academy to a 35-7 victory over Pulaski in a WIAA Division 2 state quarterfinal game, becoming the second player in Wisconsin high school football history to rush for more than 7,000 yards in a career.

Blake Bohlman, Lake Mills, WR

Bohlman, a senior, contributed four receptions for 172 yards and three touchdowns as Lake Mills defeated Delavan-Darien 35-7 in a WIAA Division 4 state quarterfinal game.

Thomas Check, La Crosse Logan, RB

Check, a junior, rushed 30 times for 196 yards and two touchdowns as La Crosse Logan defeated Fox Valley Lutheran 34-26 in a WIAA Division 3 state quarterfinal game.

Noah Copsey, River Ridge, RB

Copsey, a senior, rushed 23 times for 150 yards and two touchdowns to lead River Ridge to a 25-21 victory over Cochrane-Fountain City in a WIAA Division 7 state quarterfinal game.

Axzil Eggert, Freedom, RB

Eggert, a junior, rushed 18 times for 250 yards and four touchdowns to lead Freedom to a 42-6 victory over Northwestern in a WIAA Division 4 state quarterfinal game.

Cole Erdmann, Sussex Hamilton, QB

Erdmann, a senior, completed 12 of 20 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown as Sussex Hamilton defeated Arrowhead 17-10 in a WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinal game.

Bennett Fletcher, Union Grove, RB

Fletcher, a sophomore, rushed for 157 yards and three touchdowns as Union Grove defeated West Bend West 28-14 in a WIAA Division 2 state quarterfinal game.

Colin Gardner, Racine Case, K

Gardner, a junior, converted a pressure-packed 28-yard field goal with four seconds remaining as Racine Case defeated Muskego 6-3 in a WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinal game.

Christopher Kenesie, Kenosha St. Joseph, QB

Kenesie, a senior, rushed 22 times for 203 yards and three touchdowns to lead Kenosha St. Joseph to a 27-14 victory over Manitowoc Lutheran in a WIAA Division 6 state quarterfinal game.

Kaden Langrehr, West Salem, RB

Langrehr, a junior, rushed 17 times for 157 yards and three touchdowns to lead West Salem to a 45-6 victory over Racine St. Catherine's in a WIAA Division 4 state quarterfinal game.

Carter Moesch, Bonduel, RB

Moesch, a senior, rushed 24 times for 197 yards and three touchdowns as Bonduel defeated Cedar Grove-Belgium 26-15 in a WIAA Division 6 state quarterfinal game.

Ayden Nerdahl, Amherst, RB

Nerdahl, a senior, rushed 33 times for 267 yards and four touchdowns to lead Amherst to a 41-19 victory over Grantsburg in a WIAA Division 5 state quarterfinal game.

Dalton Steinke, Catholic Memorial, QB

Steinke, a junior, completed 6 of 14 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns as Catholic Memorial defeated Whitefish Bay 40-15 in a WIAA Division 3 state quarterfinal game.

Kainan Strong, West De Pere, RB

Strong, a senior, rushed 31 times for 347 yards and three touchdowns as West De Pere defeated Hudson 38-26 in a WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinal game.

Kiya Sullivan, Port Washington, WR/DB

Sullivan, a senior, contributed four catches for 126 yards and a touchdown, 14 total tackles (one for loss) and a pass deflection on defense, and a 32-yard kickoff return as Port Washington defeated Plymouth 13-10 in a WIAA Division 3 state quarterfinal game.

Benji Weis, Pewaukee, RB

Weis, a junior, rushed 15 times for 166 yards and two touchdowns to lead Pewaukee to a 35-0 victory over New Berlin Eisenhower in a WIAA Division 3 state quarterfinal game.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com