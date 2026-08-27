Wisconsin High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - August 27-28
Get WIAA live updates, final scores and game results as the Wisconsin high school football season continues to Week 2
The 2026 Wisconsin high school football season continues on Thursday, August 27. You can follow the action with our Wisconsin high school football scoreboard.
On Thursday, No. 3 Appleton North plays No. 10 West De Pere, No. 7 Kimberly plays No. 6 Bay Port and No. 11 Fond du Lac plays De Pere.
On Friday, No. 1 Muskego plays Oak Creek, No. 2 Arrowhead plays No. 9 Neenah, and No. 4 Mukwonago plays Badger.
To see live updates and every final score from each classification in Wisconsin, click on the links below.
Wisconsin High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - August 27-28
Thursday, August 27 Scoreboard
Friday, August 28 Scoreboard
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JACK BUTLER
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917