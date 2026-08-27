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Wisconsin High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - August 27-28

Get WIAA live updates, final scores and game results as the Wisconsin high school football season continues to Week 2
Jack Butler|
West Allis Hale wide receiver Carson Cotey (15) turns back for a catch but can’t make it against Kaukauna in a nonconference game Friday, August 21, 2026, at the West Allis Athletic Complex in West Allis, Wisconsin.
West Allis Hale wide receiver Carson Cotey (15) turns back for a catch but can’t make it against Kaukauna in a nonconference game Friday, August 21, 2026, at the West Allis Athletic Complex in West Allis, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2026 Wisconsin high school football season continues on Thursday, August 27. You can follow the action with our Wisconsin high school football scoreboard.

On Thursday, No. 3 Appleton North plays No. 10 West De Pere, No. 7 Kimberly plays No. 6 Bay Port and No. 11 Fond du Lac plays De Pere.

On Friday, No. 1 Muskego plays Oak Creek, No. 2 Arrowhead plays No. 9 Neenah, and No. 4 Mukwonago plays Badger.

To see live updates and every final score from each classification in Wisconsin, click on the links below.

Wisconsin High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - August 27-28

Thursday, August 27 Scoreboard

View Full Thursday Scoreboard

Friday, August 28 Scoreboard

View Full Friday Scoreboard

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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