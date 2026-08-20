The 2026 Wisconsin high school football season begin on Thursday with 44 games across the state. You can follow the action with our Wisconsin high school football scoreboard.

The top games on Thursday are between No. 4 Mukwonago vs. No. 18 Appleton North, No. 7 Bay Port vs. No. 23 Middleton, and No. 8 Hamilton vs. No. 9 Kimberly.

On Friday, the top games are No. 6 Waunakee vs. No. 2 Muskego and No. 3 Franklin vs. No. 19 Racine Case.

To see live updates and every final score from each classification in Wisconsin, click on the links below.

Wisconsin High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - August 20-21

View Full Thursday Scoreboard

View Full Friday Scoreboard