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Wisconsin High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - August 20-21

Get WIAA live updates, final scores and game results as the Wisconsin high school football season kicks off August 20
Jack Butler|
Arrowhead opens the 2026 season as the No. 1 ranked team in Wisconsin.
Arrowhead opens the 2026 season as the No. 1 ranked team in Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2026 Wisconsin high school football season begin on Thursday with 44 games across the state. You can follow the action with our Wisconsin high school football scoreboard.

The top games on Thursday are between No. 4 Mukwonago vs. No. 18 Appleton North, No. 7 Bay Port vs. No. 23 Middleton, and No. 8 Hamilton vs. No. 9 Kimberly.

On Friday, the top games are No. 6 Waunakee vs. No. 2 Muskego and No. 3 Franklin vs. No. 19 Racine Case.

To see live updates and every final score from each classification in Wisconsin, click on the links below.

Wisconsin High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - August 20-21

Thursday, August 20 Scoreboard

View Full Thursday Scoreboard

Friday, August 21 Scoreboard

View Full Friday Scoreboard

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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