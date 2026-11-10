Wisconsin High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Nov. 9, 2026)

Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) champion West De Pere takes hold of the No. 1 spot in the latest High School On SI Wisconsin Top 25 Football State Rankings following a convincing 38-26 victory over third-seeded Hudson in the state quarterfinals of the WIAA playoffs.

The Phantoms, 12-0 overall and riding the momentum of a 26-game winning streak, are scheduled to face second-seeded No. 7-ranked Racine Case, 11-1, in a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal at Sun Prairie East on Nov. 13.

Case knocked off former No. 1 Muskego (which held the top spot for five consecutive weeks) with a stunning 6-3 victory in the quarterfinals.

Sussex Hamilton moved up three spots to No. 2 following a statement-making 17-10 victory over defending D1 champion Arrowhead.

Fourteen teams in the top 25 remain undefeated with 12-0 records including West De Pere, Sussex Hamilton, Notre Dame Academy, Darlington, Port Washington, New Richmond, Pewaukee, Union Grove, Freedom, West Salem, La Crosse Logan, Lomira, Bonduel, and Amherst.

1. West De Pere (12-0)

Previous Ranking: 2

Last Week: Senior running back Kainan Strong rushed for 347 yards and three touchdowns to lead the top-seeded Phantoms to a 38-26 victory over third-seeded Hudson in a WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinal game to extend their winning streak to 26 games.

Up Next: West De Pere is scheduled to face second-seeded No. 7-ranked Racine Case in a WIAA D1 state semifinal (Nov. 13)

2. Sussex Hamilton (12-0)

Previous Ranking: 5

Last Week: Senior quarterback Cole Erdmann passed for 110 yards and a touchdown as the top-seeded Chargers to a 17-10 victory over second-seeded Arrowhead in a WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinal game.

Up Next: Sussex Hamilton is scheduled to face top-seeded No. 6-ranked Bay Port in a WIAA D1 state semifinal (Nov. 13)

3. Notre Dame Academy (12-0)

Previous Ranking: 4

Last Week: Senior running back Kingston Allen rushed for 286 yards and five touchdowns to lead the top-seeded Tritons to a 35-7 victory over third-seeded Pulaski in a WIAA Division 2 state quarterfinal game.

Up Next: Notre Dame Academy is scheduled to face top-seeded No. 13-ranked Union Grove in a WIAA D2 state semifinal (Nov. 13)

4. Darlington (12-0)

Previous Ranking: 6

Last Week: Senior quarterback Zeke Zuberbuhler rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns to lead the top-seeded Redbirds to a 47-28 victory over second-seeded Durand-Arkansaw in a WIAA Division 5 state quarterfinal game to extend their winning streak to 26 games.

Up Next: Darlington is scheduled to face top-seeded No. 22-ranked Amherst in a WIAA D5 state semifinal (Nov. 13)

5. Port Washington (12-0)

Previous Ranking: 8

Last Week: Junior quarterback Jack Bunyan passed for 265 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Pirates to a 13-10 victory over third-seeded Plymouth in a WIAA Division 3 state quarterfinal game.

Up Next: Port Washington is scheduled to face top-seeded No. 18-ranked La Crosse Logan in a WIAA D3 state semifinal (Nov. 13)

6. Bay Port (11-1)

Previous Ranking: 9

Last Week: Junior running back Jackson Smith rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown as the top-seeded Pirates defeated second-seeded Waunakee 28-21 in a WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinal game.

Up Next: Bay Port is scheduled to face top-seeded No. 2-ranked Sussex Hamilton in a WIAA D1 state semifinal (Nov. 13)

7. Racine Case (11-1)

Previous Ranking: 16

Last Week: Senior kicker Colin Gardner converted what proved to be a winning 28-yard field goal with four seconds remaining to lead the second-seeded Eagles to a 6-3 victory over top-seeded Muskego in a WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinal game.

Up Next: Racine Case is scheduled to face top-seeded No. 1-ranked West De Pere in a WIAA D1 state semifinal (Nov. 13)

8. Muskego (10-2)

Previous Ranking: 1

Last Week: Senior defensive back Taylen Czarniak registered 12 tackles and an interception as top-seeded Muskego lost to second-seeded Racine Case 6-3 in a WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinal game.

Up Next: Season completed.

9. Waunakee (10-2)

Previous Ranking: 7

Last Week: Senior quarterback Aaron Trudell rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown as the second-seeded Warriors lost to top-seeded Bay Port 28-21 in a WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinal game.

Up Next: Season completed.

10. Arrowhead (10-2)

Previous Ranking: 3

Last Week: Junior running back Devin Nettles rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown as the second-seeded Warhawks lost to top-seeded Sussex Hamilton 17-10 in a WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinal game.

Up Next: Season completed.

11. New Richmond (12-0)

Previous Ranking: 10

Last Week: Senior running back Austyn Wittek rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns to lead the top-seeded Tigers to a 21-20 victory over seventh-seeded Brookfield Central in a WIAA Division 2 state quarterfinal game.

Up Next: New Richmond is scheduled to face top-seeded No. 14-ranked Monona Grove in a WIAA D2 state semifinal (Nov. 13)

12. Pewaukee (12-0)

Previous Ranking: 11

Last Week: Junior quarterback Brooks Dobberstein passed for 120 yards and two touchdowns as the top-seeded Pirates defeated third-seeded New Berlin Eisenhower 35-0 in a WIAA Division 3 state quarterfinal game.

Up Next: Pewaukee is scheduled to face fifth-seeded Catholic Memorial in a WIAA D3 state semifinal (Nov. 13)

13. Union Grove (12-0)

Previous Ranking: 12

Last Week: Sophomore running back Bennett Fletcher rushed for 157 yards and three touchdowns as the top-seeded Broncos defeated third-seeded West Bend West 28-14 in a WIAA Division 2 state quarterfinal game.

Up Next: Union Grove is scheduled to face top-seeded No. 3-ranked Notre Dame Academy in a WIAA D2 state semifinal (Nov. 13)

14. Monona Grove (11-1)

Previous Ranking: 13

Last Week: The top-seeded Silver Eagles defeated sixth-seeded Grafton 30-21 in a WIAA Division 2 state quarterfinal game.

Up Next: Monona Grove is scheduled to face top-seeded No. 11-ranked New Richmond in a WIAA D2 state semifinal (Nov. 13)

15. Freedom (12-0)

Previous Ranking: 14

Last Week: Junior running back Axzil Eggert rushed for 250 yards and four touchdowns to lead the top-seeded Irish to a 42-6 victory over second-seeded Northwestern in a WIAA Division 4 state quarterfinal game.

Up Next: Freedom is scheduled to face top-seeded No. 17-ranked Little Chute in a WIAA D4 state semifinal (Nov. 13)

16. West Salem (12-0)

Previous Ranking: 15

Last Week: Junior running back Kaden Langrehr rushed for 157 yards and three touchdowns as the second-seeded Panthers defeated top-seeded Racine St. Catherine's 45-6 in a WIAA Division 4 state quarterfinal game.

Up Next: West Salem is scheduled to face top-seeded No. 19-ranked Lake Mills in a WIAA D4 state semifinal (Nov. 13)

17. Little Chute (11-1)

Previous Ranking: 17

Last Week: The top-seeded Mustangs defeated sixth-seeded Wrightstown 26-14 in a WIAA Division 4 state quaterfinal game.

Up Next: Little Chute is scheduled to face top-seeded No. 15-ranked Freedom in a WIAA D4 state semifinal (Nov. 13)

18. La Crosse Logan (12-0)

Previous Ranking: 19

Last Week: Junior running back Thomas Check rushed for 196 yards and two touchdowns to lead the top-seeded Rangers to a 34-26 victory over third-seeded Fox Valley Lutheran in a WIAA Division 3 state quarterfinal game.

Up Next: La Crosse Logan is scheduled to face top-seeded No. 5-ranked Port Washington in a WIAA D3 state semifinal (Nov. 13)

19. Lake Mills (11-1)

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked.

Last Week: Senior quarterback Tyler Wollin passed for 292 yards and five touchdowns to lead the top-seeded L-Cats to a 35-7 victory over third-seeded Delavan-Darien in a WIAA Division 4 state quarterfinal game.

Up Next: Lake Mills is scheduled to face second-seeded No. 16-ranked West Salem in a WIAA D4 state semifinal (Nov. 13)

20. Lomira (12-0)

Previous Ranking: 20

Last Week: The second-seeded Lions defeated top-seeded Edgar 16-12 in a WIAA Division 6 state quarterfinal game.

Up Next: Lomira is scheduled to face top-seeded No. 21-ranked Bonduel in a WIAA D6 state semifinal (Nov. 13)

21. Bonduel (12-0)

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked.

Last Week: Senior running back Carter Moesch rushed for 197 yards and three touchdowns to lead the top-seeded Bears to a 26-15 victory over third-seeded Cedar Grove-Belgium in a WIAA Division 6 state quarterfinal game.

Up Next: Bonduel is scheduled to face second-seeded No. 20-ranked Lomira in a WIAA D6 state semifinal (Nov. 13)

22. Amherst (12-0)

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked.

Last Week: Senior running back Ayden Nerdahl rushed for 267 yards and four touchdowns to lead the top-seeded Falcons to a 41-19 victory over second-seeded Grantsburg in a WIAA Division 5 state quarterfinal game.

Up Next: Amherst is scheduled to face top-seeded No. 4-ranked Darlington in a WIAA D5 state semifinal (Nov. 13)

23. Hudson (10-2)

Previous Ranking: 18

Last Week: Senior quarterback Grant Bjerke passed for 254 yards and two touchdowns as the third-seeded Raiders lost to top-seeded West De Pere 38-26 in a WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinal game.

Up Next: Season completed.

24. Mondovi (11-1)

Previous Ranking: 21

Last Week: Junior quarterback Bode Falkner rushed for 131 yards and three touchdowns to lead the top-seeded Buffaloes to a 27-12 victory over third-seeded Regis in a WIAA Division 6 state quarterfinal game.

Up Next: Mondovi is scheduled to face second-seeded No. 25-ranked Kenosha St. Joseph in a WIAA D6 state semifinal (Nov. 13)

25. Kenosha St. Joseph (10-2)

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked.

Last Week: Senior quarterback Christopher Kenesie rushed for 203 yards and three touchdowns as the second-seeded Lancers defeated top-seeded Manitowoc Lutheran 27-14 in a WIAA Division 6 state quarterfinal game.

Up Next: Kenosha St. Joseph is scheduled to face top-seeded No. 24-ranked Mondovi in a WIAA D6 state semifinal (Nov. 13)

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com