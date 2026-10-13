Wisconsin High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 12, 2026)

Defending Classic 8 Conference champion Muskego maintains its hold on the No. 1 spot in the latest High School On SI Wisconsin Top 25 Football State Rankings for a second straight week after a dominant 41-0 league victory over Kettle Moraine.

West De Pere, Arrowhead, Notre Dame Academy, and Sussex Hamilton each earned lopsided wins to round out the top five heading into the final week of the regular season.

In an intriguing matchup of Badger Conference (Large Division) state-ranked rivals, No. 8 Waunakee defeated previous No. 13 Monona Grove 7-3 to improve to 7-1 overall. The Warriors extended their league winning streak to 39 games with the hard-nosed effort.

Eleven teams in the top 25 remain unbeaten with 8-0 overall records.

1. Muskego (7-1)

Previous Ranking: 1

Last Week: Junior running back Bryson Hoeffler rushed for 215 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Warriors to a 41-0 victory over Kettle Moraine in a Classic 8 Conference, posting their third shutout of the season.

Up Next: at Mukwonago (Oct. 16)

2. West De Pere (8-0)

Previous Ranking: 2

Last Week: Junior quarterback Andrew Greisen passed for 121 yards and three touchdowns as the Phantoms defeated Green Bay Southwest 49-0 in a Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) game to extend their winning streak to 22 games.

Up Next: vs. Green Bay Preble (Oct. 16)

3. Arrowhead (7-1)

Previous Ranking: 3

Last Week: Senior running back Jebari Craig Jr. rushed for 192 yards and two touchdowns as the Warhawks defeated Mukwonago 55-14 in a Classic 8 Conference game, generating a single-game season-high point total.

Up Next: at Franklin (Oct. 16)

4. Notre Dame Academy (8-0)

Previous Ranking: 4

Last Week: Senior running back Kingston Allen rushed for 305 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Tritons to a 63-0 victory over Green Bay West in a Fox River Classic Conference (South Division) game, posting their fifth shutout of the season.

Up Next: at Sheboygan North (Oct. 16)

5. Sussex Hamilton (8-0)

Previous Ranking: 5

Last Week: Senior quarterback Cole Erdmann passed for 211 yards and three touchdowns as the Chargers defeated Germantown 52-14 in a Greater Metro Conference game, equaling their single-game season-high point total.

Up Next: at Marquette (Oct. 16)

6. Darlington (8-0)

Previous Ranking: 6

Last Week: Senior quarterback Zeke Zuberbuhler rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Redbirds to a 41-7 victory over Cuba City in a Southwest Activities League (SWAL) game to extend their winning streak to 22 games.

Up Next: vs. Pardeeville (Oct. 16)

7. Winneconne (8-0)

Previous Ranking: 7

Last Week: Sophomore quarterback Henry Chase passed for 155 yards and three touchdowns as the Wolves defeated Sheboygan Falls 52-6 in a Bay Conference game, extending their winning streak to 22 games.

Up Next: vs. New London (Oct. 16)

8. Waunakee (7-1)

Previous Ranking: 8

Last Week: Senior quarterback Aaron Trudell connected with senior wide receiver Wes DuCharme on a 69-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to lead the Warriors to a 7-3 victory over previous No. 13 Monona Grove in a Badger Conference (Large Division) game, extending their league winning streak to 39 games.

Up Next: at Milton (Oct. 16)

9. Port Washington (8-0)

Previous Ranking: 9

Last Week: Junior quarterback Jack Bunyan passed for 348 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Pirates to a 42-34 victory over Plymouth in a Glacier Trails Conference game.

Up Next: at West Bend East (Oct. 16)

10. Homestead (7-1)

Previous Ranking: 10

Last Week: Junior running back Vincent Yodbut rushed for 197 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Highlanders to a 51-0 victory over Menomonee Falls in a North Shore Conference game, posting a single-game season-high point total.

Up Next: at Slinger (Oct. 16)

11. Bay Port (7-1)

Previous Ranking: 11

Last Week: Junior running back Jackson Smith rushed for 165 yards and two touchdowns as the Pirates defeated Green Bay Preble 54-7 in a Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) game, limiting the opposition to seven points or less for the fifth time this season.

Up Next: at Ashwaubenon (Oct. 16)

12. New Richmond (8-0)

Previous Ranking: 12

Last Week: Senior running back Austyn Wittek rushed for 208 yards and four touchdowns as the Tigers defeated Menomonie 49-21 in a Big Rivers Conference game, generating a single-game season-high point total.

Up Next: at Marshfield (Oct. 16)

13. Pewaukee (8-0)

Previous Ranking: 14

Last Week: Junior running back Colton Wall rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Pirates to a 41-8 victory over New Berlin Eisenhower in a Parkland Conference game, limiting the opposition to eight points or less for the sixth time this season.

Up Next: vs. New Berlin West (Oct. 16)

14. Union Grove (8-0)

Previous Ranking: 15

Last Week: Junior running back Nathan Tucker rushed for 102 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Broncos to a 40-7 victory over Beloit Memorial in a Southern Lakes Conference game, generating 40 or more points for the third time this season.

Up Next: at Badger (Oct. 16)

15. Monona Grove (7-1)

Previous Ranking: 13

Last Week: Junior defensive back Landry Ganshert registered 13 tackles as the Silver Eagles lost to No. 8 Waunakee 7-3 in a Badger Conference (Large Division) game.

Up Next: vs. DeForest (Oct. 16)

16. Freedom (8-0)

Previous Ranking: 16

Last Week: Junior running back Axzil Eggert rushed for 221 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Irish to a 45-6 victory over Luxemburg-Casco in a North Eastern Conference (NEC) game, limiting the opposition to seven points or less for the fifth time this season.

Up Next: at Sheboygan Falls (Oct. 16)

17. West Salem (8-0)

Previous Ranking: 17

Last Week: The Panthers earned a Coulee Conference victory by forfeit over Viroqua as the result of injuries and lack of roster depth.

Up Next: vs. Westby (Oct. 16)

18. Stevens Point (7-1)

Previous Ranking: 18

Last Week: Senior running back Logan Cisewski rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns to lead Stevens Point to a 30-22 victory over Marshfield in a Wisconsin Valley Conference game.

Up Next: vs. Eau Claire Memorial (Oct. 16)

19. Racine Case (7-1)

Previous Ranking: 19

Last Week: The Eagles defeated Racine Park 2-0 as the result of a safety in a Southeast Conference game.

Up Next: vs. Kenosha Indian Trail (Oct. 16)

20. Verona (7-1)

Previous Ranking: 20

Last Week: Senior running back Jax Wepking rushed for 182 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Wildcats to a 20-14 victory over Madison Memorial in a Big Eight Conference game, limiting the opposition to 14 points or less for the seventh time this season.

Up Next: at Janesville Craig (Oct. 16)

21. Little Chute (7-1)

Previous Ranking: 21

Last Week: Senior quarterback Jaden Hermansen passed for 66 yards and three touchdowns as the Mustangs defeated Kohler-Sheboygan Lutheran 49-7 in a North Eastern Conference (NEC) game.

Up Next: at Waupaca (Oct. 16)

22. Hudson (7-1)

Previous Ranking: 22

Last Week: Senior quarterback Grant Bjerke rushed for 168 yards and a touchdown to lead the Raiders to a 55-14 victory over Superior in a Big Rivers Conference game, generating a single-game season-high point total.

Up Next: vs. Chippewa Falls (Oct. 16)

23. Kaukauna (6-2)

Previous Ranking: 23

Last Week: Junior quarterback Ryan Carell passed for 115 yards and a touchdown as the Galloping Ghosts defeated Oshkosh West 19-3 in a Fox Valley Association game.

Up Next: at Appleton East (Oct. 16)

24. Marquette (6-2)

Previous Ranking: 24

Last Week: Senior quarterback Ben Schroeder passed for 234 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Hilltoppers to a 34-31 victory over Brookfield Central in a Greater Metro Conference game.

Up Next: vs. No. 5 Sussex Hamilton (Oct. 16)

25. Franklin (5-3)

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked.

Last Week: Senior quarterback Keegan Best passed for 207 yards and two touchdowns as the Sabers defeated previous No. 25 Oconomowoc 24-21 in a Classic 8 Conference game

Up Next: vs. No. 3 Arrowhead (Oct. 16)

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com