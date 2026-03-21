2025-26 Boys Wrestling 120-Pound National Champion, All-Americans and Final Rankings

2025-26 120-Pound Boys High School Wrestling National Champion:

Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) JR

Landon Sidun has been on quite a run over the last two years on the wrestling mat. As a sophomore, Sidun won the Beast of the East, PowerAde, and Doc Buchanan. At Doc B, Sidun beat Buchanan’s No. 2 Rocklin Zinkin. Shortly after the Zinkin match, Sidun was injured and did not finish the campaign.

Sidun earned an invitation to Flo Wrestling’s Who’s No. 1 event last fall (2025) where he faced Zinkin for a second time. At Doc B, Sidun won 5-3, but in this meeting, it was all Sidun as he rocked a 13-4 major decision.

Sidun was cruising this year winning his second Beast crown and third at PowerAde, when in the postseason at the AAA West Regional, Sidun lost an overtime tiebreaker to DuBois’ No. 16 Mateo Gallegos.

Sidun didn’t get a chance to avenge that loss at states but throttled No. 24 Tommy Gretz (Connellsville), 17-0, in the finals. Gallegos took fourth at states, losing to Gretz and No. 11 Dominick Morrison (Hatboro Horsham). Sidun defeated Morrison, 7-6, in the semifinals.

Typically, when a wrestler in the rankings loses a match, one of two things happen – 1) He drops in the rankings or 2) The person that beat him moves up. Sometimes it ends up being a balancing act (see Brandon Bickerton at 113 pounds) if there are a bunch of contradictory results.

There were a lot of people clamoring that Zinkin should take over the number one spot. If he had only suffered the Doc B loss, I could see the logic in that, but Sidun majored Zinkin during this rankings period at the Flo event, and is 2-0 versus Zinkin in his career, so I see no logical way Zinkin should be placed ahead of Sidun.

As for the others possibly sliding up and pushing Sidun down, there is a chain of results involving Zinkin that speaks against that resolution.

2025-26 High School On SI 120-Pound Boys Wrestling All-Americans

Rocklin Zinkin (Buchanan, CA) SR

Final National Ranking: 2

Zinkin was part of a three-way set at Flo’s Who’s No. 1 where he faced Illinois’ No. 3 Dominic Munaretto early with the winner getting a crack at Sidun. Zinkin stuck Munaretto late in the second period.

Zinkin’s hitlist grew when they traveled to the Brecksville Holiday Tournament in Ohio over the Christmas Break and Zinkin squared off with No. 1 at 126 pounds, Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH). Burnett beat Zinkin at last spring’s U.S. Open and Zinkin would gain revenge in Ohio with a 2-1 ultimate tiebreaker win.

Next up was Doc B, where Zinkin decked No. 5 Cam Sontz of Delbarton, New Jersey. Zinkin previously beat Sontz on a 10-0 tech in the Junior Freestyle 120-pound finals at Fargo. Zinkin handled two-time U17 World Champion, Sammy Sanchez (Esperanza), 5-2, in the state finals. It was Zinkin’s third California Gold after being second as a freshman.

Dominic Munaretto (St. Charles East, IL) SR

Final National Ranking: 3

At the Elite 8 Duals in the preseason, Munaretto hung losses on No. 7 Jovanni Tovar (Miami Southridge, FL) and Morrison. The senior won an Ironman Title as a freshman and got his second one this year with another win over Tovar, plus a victory against No. 6 Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ).

Crowns came at Dvorak, Cheesehead, and the Illini Classic, where Munaretto beat Anthony Garza (No. 3 at 113 pounds), before the final postseason of his high school career. A third 3A state crown was pocketed on a 49-0 record.

Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) SO

Final National Ranking: 4

Sanchez was M.I.A. for most of the regular season, so much so that we had removed him for inactivity in January. The sophomore appeared at the Brian Keck Preseason Nationals and won a 120-pound title then disappeared. Snachez made it back in time for the postseason and beat No. 9 Henry Aslikyan (Birmingham), 2-1, at states. But Zinkin kept Sanchez from repeating his freshman title run.

Cam Sontz (Delbarton, NJ) JR

Final National Ranking: 5

Sontz was fourth at Ironman and suffered losses to Batista and Tovar. Sontz finished second to Zinkin at Doc B. At the dual meet with Blair, Sontz corrected his initial infraction with Batista, going off for an 11-2 major decision after losing on a ultimate tiebreaker the first time. A third NJ state crown was acquired over No. 10 JoJo Burke (St. Joseph Regional) with an 8-1 overtime win.

Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

Final National Ranking: 6

Batista had a great showing at Ironman, taking third with his loss coming to Munaretto. At Ironman, Batista took out Sontz, No. 8 Alex Rozas (Teurlings Catholic, LA) and No. 20 Case Bell (Brownsburg, IN). Batista was second at the Beast with another in over Rozas and a loss to Sidun.

An Escape the Rock Gold was earned with a 2-0 decision of No. 15 Cooper Merli (New York Military Academy) and a win over Tovar, 10-8. Batista was tripped up by Wyoming Seminary’s No. 12 Wyatt Spencer at National Preps and placed third with another win over Merli. Spencer won Preps but is hurt by earlier losses to unranked wrestlers, so we moved him up the ranks as far as we feel is fair as he does have a loss to Burke from Super 32.

Jovanni Tovar (Miami Southridge, FL) SO

Final National Ranking: 7

Tovar was at the Elite 8 Duals and beat Morrison but lost to Munaretto and Aslikyan. Tovar then placed fourth at Super 32 and picked up wins over Rozas and No. 18 Brock Rothermel (Line Mountain, PA). Tovar’s second place run at Ironman came with wins against Sontz and Bell. The sophomore ended the year with his second 3A state championship to cap a 49-2 season. Tovar was 47-0 as a freshman.

Alex Rozas (Teurlings Catholic, LA) SR

Final National Ranking: 8

Rozas beat Aslikyan and Bell at Elite 8, then placed fifth at Super 32, gaining another win against Bell, plus beat No. 14 Dunia Sibomana (Long Beach, NY). Rozas was fifth at Ironman with another victory versus Bell. A bronze at Beast included “Ws” over Morrison and Sibomana. Rozas closed his career as a four-time Louisiana D2 state champ that holds a 209-8 career count.

Remaining 2025-26 120-Pound Boys Wrestling National Rankings

9-Henry Aslikyan (Birmingham, CA) SR

10-JoJo Burke (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SO

11-Dominick Morrison (Hatboro Horsham, PA) JR

12-Wyatt Spencer (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO

13-Gabe Swann (Baylor School, TN) SR

14-Dunia Sibomana (Long Beach, NY) SR

15-Cooper Merli (New York Military Academy, NY) SR

16-Mateo Gallegos (DuBois, PA) SO

17-Keegan Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SO

18-Brock Rothermel (Line Mountain, PA) JR

19-Isaiah Jones (Bixby, OK) SR

20-Case Bell (Brownsburg, IN) SO

21-Jarrett Smith (Lowell, MI) SR

22-Julian Ríos (Phillips Academy, MA) SR

23-Roman Luttrell (Cleveland, NM) SR

24-Tommy Gretz (Connellsville, PA) JR

25-Max Dinges (Penns Valley, PA) SO

26-Layne Martin (Rockford, MI) JR

27-Cade Collins (Southern Regional, NJ) SO

28-Oliver Lester (Dublin Coffman, OH) SO

29-Ayden Dodd (Perrysburg, OH) SR

30-Austin Bickerton (Highland, OH) JR

Honorable Mention:

Bradley Bauman (St. Edward, OH) FR

Cruzer Dominguez (Creighton Prep, NE) SO

Derion Williams (Trinity, OH) JR

Laz Soto (Southwest Miami, FL) JR

Tee Mills (Mill Creek, GA) SR

Nathan Lyttle (Harmony, FL) SR

Joel Friederichs (Watertown, MN) SR

Aiden Jalajel (Coweta, OK) SO

Zahn Beal (Arrowhead, WI) SO

Jackson Wells (Harrison County, KY) JR