2025-26 Boys Wrestling 113-Pound National Champion, All-Americans and Final Rankings

2025-26 113-Pound Boys High School Wrestling National Champion:

Ariah Mills - Buford (GA)

We made a late switch at number one for 113 pounds. As we produce the final reports, we are going over things closely, so throughout the rankings you will see some subtle changes. This one isn’t so subtle, but it came down to the top of this weight class just being a mess with all of the top three wrestlers having a loss to someone below them.

And that’s where the change comes from. The former number one, Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville, OH) lost to No. 9 Loc Webber (Dublin Coffman, OH) at his squad’s Holiday Tournament. Mills’ loss came to the number five guy on the list, Caleb Noble (Warren Township, IL).

So, considering the rankings of the guys they lost to, Buford (GA) star Ariah Mills has the “better” loss, since Noble is ranked fifth to Webber’s nine. In addition, if we use accomplishments to help separate them, that falls to Mills as well.

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Mills was a double World Team member last summer as he won the U.S. Open Freestyle and Greco Roman Titles, then went onto the World Stage and claimed an U17 Gold Medal. Stateside, Mills won a Super 32 crown over the number one at 106 pounds, Kooper Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA). Mills posted a 46-0 record on the year and won a 6A Georgia state championship.

2025-26 High School On SI 113-Pound Boys Wrestling All-Americans

Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville, OH) SR

Final National Ranking: 2

Seacrist opened the season on a roll after winning a Junior Freestyle Crown at Fargo last summer. The Bee opened with a North Coast Classic win over No. 17 Jarreau Walker (Streetsboro), a two-time Ohio Division II state champion. Ironman and Beast of the East crowns followed by beating No. 4 Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) in the finals of both, 11-3 and on a fall, 5:40.

Seacrist then had the hiccup to Webber but got back on track and made his way to the top of the Division I State Podium for a second consecutive season. In the state and district finals, Seacrist defeated No. 8 Brandon Bickerton (Highland), 4-3 and 2-1 respectively.

Anthony Garza (Clovis, CA) JR

Final National Ranking: 3

Garza was sixth at Super 32 with a win over Noble and No. 6 Brayden Wenrich (Northampton, PA). Following Super 32, Garza spent some time up at 120 pounds then came back down to 113 for Doc Buchanan where he was second to St. John Bosco’s Jorge Rios, who did not finish the season, and therefore is not in the rankings.

Garza won his Sectional and Master’s by beating No. 16 Thiago Silva (Buchanan) at both. In the state finals, Garza dropped a 15-6 major decision on No. 15 Max Murillo (Esperanza). Garza pinned Murillo at Doc B.

Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) JR

Final National Ranking: 4

Farnsworth was second to Seacrist at Fargo, Ironman, and Beast of the East. At Ironman, Farnsworth put a loss on Noble’s stat sheet and handled Walker. No. 12 Killian Coluccio (Lacey Township, NJ) was given losses at Beast and Escape the Rock. The junior did suffer a loss to No. 13 Charles Esposito (St. Joseph Regional) at the Rock, but his two wins over Coluccio, who beat Esposito at the New Jersey states, outweigh that loss. Farnsworth won his first National Prep crown by taking down No. 11 Liam Davis (Lake Highland Prep, FL).

Caleb Noble (Warren Township, IL) JR

Final National Ranking: 5

Noble’s win over Mills came at the Elite 8 Duals, where he also beat No. 10 Braiden Lotier (Bishop McDevitt, PA) and Bickerton, but lost to Bickerton and Garza. The junior was third at Super 32 with another win over Lotier and one more loss to Garza.

Noble was third at Ironman, losing to Farnsworth, but defeated Walker, Webber, and No. 21 Cason Craft (Coweta, OK). Noble won the Cheesehead title over No. 29 Erik Klichurov (Montini Catholic, IL) and picked up another win over Craft there. Noble won his third 3A state title over Klichurov to end with a 46-1 tally.

Brayden Wenrich (Northampton, PA) SO

Final National Ranking: 6

Wenrich was eighth at Super 32 and defeated No. 7 Chase Karenbauer (Grove City, PA) there. Wenrich suffered his only loss of the season at 121 pounds in the Mid-Winter Mayhem finals to Dom Morrison (Hatboro Horsham, PA). After being an AAA state runner-up a year ago, Wenrich stood atop the podium with a 36-1 record after beating No. 23 Gabe Benyo (Hazelton Area, PA), 1-0, in the finals.

Chase Karenbauer (Grove City, PA) SO

Final National Ranking: 7

While Karenbauer didn’t place at S32, the sophomore did gain a victory versus Thiago Silva. As a freshman, Karenbauer was undefeated going into the AA state tournament and got upset by Saucon Valley’s Carter Chunko and took third.

The lead up to states this year had a familiar feel as Karenbauer won titles at PowerAde, where he beat Lotier and No. 26 Brock Humphrey (Linsly, WV), and Fred Bell with his record showing zero blemishes. Karenbauer made it through this time with his first gold coming on a 9-8 decision of Lotier in the finals.

Brandon Bickerton (Highland, OH) JR

Final National Ranking: 8

Bickerton had a monster performance at Elite 8, slaying Garza, Noble, Lotier, and Esposito amongst others but also lost to Noble. The junior was brought back down to earth at Super 32 with losses to Benyo and Klichurov.

Given Bickerton’s split with Davis at Ironman as he placed eighth and his win at the Division I states over Webber, we are doing a balancing act with his wins and losses. But as you can see there are more positives than negatives to his ledger, so we have slotted him in the middle of the batch of people he has beaten. Bickerton lost to Seacrist in the state and district finals.

Remaining 2025-26 113-Pound Boys Wrestling National Rankings

9-Loc Webber (Dublin Coffman, OH) SO

10-Braiden Lotier (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR

11-Liam Davis (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

12-Killian Coluccio (Lacey Township, NJ) JR

13-Charles Esposito (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR

14-Turner Ross (Edmond North, OK) JR

15-Max Murillo (Esperanza, CA) JR

16-Thiago Silva (Buchanan, CA) FR

17-Jarreau Walker (Streetsboro, OH) JR

18-Camden Rugg (Union Grove, WI) JR

19-Lazarus McEwen (Capital, WA) SO

20-Cache Wiliams (Choctaw, OK) SO

21-Cason Craft (Coweta, OK) SO

22-Cooper Sandoval (McQueen, NV) JR

23-Gabe Benyo (Hazelton Area, PA) SO

24-Shiloh Joyce (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) FR

25-Eric Bocanegra (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

26-Brock Humphrey (Linsly School, WV) SO

27-Traevon Ducking (Brownsburg, IN) SO

28-MJ Rundell (Oak Park River Forest, IL) JR

29-Erik Klichurov (Lombard Montini, IL) SO

30-Cruz Little (Faith Christian Academy, PA) FR

Honorable Mention:

Eli Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) SO

Ryan Hirchert (Nampa, ID) SR

Izaya Shickley (Halifax Area, PA) JR

Carew Christensen (Waukee Northwest, IA) JR

Diego Robertty (Iowa City, West, IA) FR