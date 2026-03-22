2025-26 Boys Wrestling 132-Pound National Champion, All-Americans and Final Rankings

All Boys Wrestling National Champions, All-Americans & Final Rankings:

106 | 113 | 120 | 126 | 132 |

2025-26 132-Pound Boys High School Wrestling National Champion:

Ashton Besmer (Buchanan, CA) SR

Ashton Besmer ascended to the top of the ranking’s hierarchy at 132 pounds after he earned a World Team spot by winning the U17 U. S. Open at 60 kilograms (roughly 132 pounds). Besmer swept New Jersey’s Paul Kenny (No. 2 at 120) in the finals. A win was gained at the Open versus No. 4 at 138 Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA).

Besmer did suffer an out-of-weight class loss at 138 pounds at the Brecksville Holiday Tournament in Ohio to No. 17 Bodie Abbey (Davison, MI) but beat No. 11 Liston Seibert (Massillon Perry, OH) in the third-place match.

The loss to Abbey made us consider a drop for Besmer but there were three reasons against it – 1) The loss was not in this weight 2) He is the literal National Champion at this weight 3) Mills’ national accolades have been accrued at a lighter weight.

Besmer won his second Doc Buchanan title in a row with a 10-2 major decision of No. 6 Slater Hicks (Valencia, CA). The first Doc B crown as a junior had a win over No. 1 at 138, Moses Mendoza (Gilroy, CA). Besmer beat Hicks, 9-6, to secure his first state championship. The title run contained a win over No. 18 Arno Vardanyan (Birmingham, CA).

2025-26 High School On SI 132-Pound Boys Wrestling All-Americans

Antonio Mills (Mill Creek, GA) SR

Final National Ranking: 2

Going back to Fargo, Mills has been on an impressive trip through the circuit as he beat Kenny, No. 7 Nicholas Garcia (Marmion Academy, IL), and No. 20 Eric Casula (Stillwater, OK) at Fargo.

Mills added a Who’s No. 1 win over Kenny and a Super 32 Belt by beating Oklahoma’s Ignacio Villasenor (No. 3 at 126), No. 3 JoJo Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain, TN), and No. 21 Elijah Collick (Stephen Decatur, MD).

Mills did win a Grappler Fall Classic Crown at 132 pounds, with his biggest win coming against No. 14 Christopher Noto (Honeoye Falls-Lima, NY). The senior then settled in at 132 and posted a 45-0 record on the way to a 6A State Gold, his fourth state crown.

JoJo Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain, TN) JR

Final National Ranking: 3

A 54-0 record this year came with a state title at 132 pounds, the fourth of his career. Uhorchuk was at the Beast of the East a few years ago but his schedule this year didn’t contain any big challenges.

Uhorchuk was third at Super 32 ahead of the season and defeated Collick and California’s Paul Ruiz (No. 6 at 126 pounds). Looking back at the previous year’s Super 32, Uhorchuk was third again with a loss to Mills, but also a win over No. 1 at 126, Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH). Uhorchuk beat Mills at the Elite 8 Duals before that S32 affair.

Keanu Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR

Final National Ranking: 4

Dillard spent most of the year scraping with the bigger boys and 138 and 144 pounds. Dillard was fourth at Ironman in the 138-pound brackets and received losses from Corbin and St. Edward’s Karson Brown (No. 2 at 138). Dillard beat Brown at Ironman in 2024 on the way to a runner-up finish. Dillard beat Seibert at Ironman this year.

Dillard won a Beast of the East Championship at 138 pounds by gaining the edge in ultimate tiebreaker over No. 7 Tyler Conroy (Malvern Prep, PA). The senior was just fifth at Escape the Rock at 145 after being upset by No. 8 (at 138) Brian Little (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) in the quarterfinals. With a snowstorm barreling down on PA, changes made meant after that loss, Dillard could do no better than fifth.

Dillard made the cut to 133 pounds for the state tournament series and met No. 15 Wilmont Kai (Whitehall), a defending AAA state champion, three weeks in a row at districts, regions, and states, winning all on close counts.

Shamus Regan (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

Final National Ranking: 5

Regan spent the first two years in high school at Wyoming Seminary where he won two Fargo National Freestyle Titles and a National Prep crown. Regan decided a change of scenery would suit him, but it took some time for everything to line up for him to make his debut with Lake Highland Prep at Escape the Rock.

Regan came out swinging, taking first place and putting wins against No. 9 Evan Sanati (Brentsville, VA) and No. 12 Will Detar (Trinty, PA) on the bracket. Regan followed that up by winning his second career National Prep Title on a 1-0 decision of No. 10 Vincenzo Anello (Blair Academy, NJ). Anello fell to Sanati at Escape the Rock to delay their meeting until preps.

Regan took third at Super 32 where he hung a loss on No. 6 Slater Hicks (Valencia, CA).

Slater Hicks (Valencia, CA) JR

Final National Ranking: 6

Hicks’ Valencia squad doesn’t get a chance to mix it up with the big dogs in California often but one of those places they do is Doc B and Hicks was second there to Besmer but took out No. 19 Nathan Carillo (St. John Bosco).

The same arrangement was replayed at states with an early win over Carillo, this one in overtime, though, and a loss to Besmer in the finals.

Hicks grew his national profile with a fourth place run at Fargo and seventh place showing at Super 32 where he blanked No. 13 Nathan Rioux (Avon, IN), 7-0.

Nicholas Garcia (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

Final National Ranking: 7

Garcia was tricky to rank since most of his eye-popping work has been at 126 pounds – Second at Fargo and third at Ironman, specifically. And both of his losses have some there as well with a dual meet upset to Eddie Woody Jr. (Southeast Polk) and an Ironman setback to top guy at 126, Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH).

At Fargo he beat Anello, the No. 3 and No. 7 at 126, Ignacio Villasenor (OK) and Siraj Sidhu (CA), respectively. Garcia handled Villasenor again at Ironman and Dublin Coffman’s Tommy Wurster (No. 8 at 126 pounds).

At 132 pounds, Garcia captured the Carnahan Memorial gold by beating Rioux, 14-5. The Chicago Catholic League was won on a 4-2 decision of No. 32 Max Cumbee (IC Catholic Prep) and the state title, his third straight, came by an 8-5 win versus No. 39 Jason Hampton (Joliet Catholic).

Nicholas Sorrow (Hudson Area, MI) SR

Final National Ranking: 8

At the U.S. Open last year, Sorrow beat Anello and Seibert. Sorrow fell in the Brecksville finals to Buchanan’s Paul Ruiz. Sorrow put his fourth state championship in the books after a 55 second pin in the 132-pound D4 final.

Remaining 2025-26 132-Pound Boys Wrestling National Rankings

9-Evan Sanati (Brentsville, VA) SR

10-Vincenzo Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

11-Liston Seibert (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

12-Will Detar (Trinity, PA) SR

13-Nathan Rioux (Avon, IN) SR

14-Christopher Noto (Honeoye Falls-Lima, NY) SR

15-Willmont Kai (Whitehall, PA) SR

16-Jake Knight (Bettendorf, IA) SR

17-Miklo Hernandez (Pipestone Area, MN) SO

18-Arno Vardanyan (Birmingham, CA) SR

19-Nathan Carillo (St. John Bosco, CA) SR

20-Eric Casula (Stillwater, OK) SR

21-Elijah Collick (Stephen Decatur, MD) SR

22-Corey Brown (Chesapeake-AA, MD) SO

23-Brody Bergeron (St. Michael-Alvertville, MN) JR

24-Trey Beissel (Hastings, MN) SR

25-Greyson Pettit (Delsea, NJ) SR

26-Anthony DiAndrea (Watchung Hills, NJ) SR

27-Johnathon McGinty (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR

28-Sammy Spaulding (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR

29-Jensen Boyd (Delta, IN) JR

30-Alex Denkins (Perrysburg, OH) SR

Honorable Mention:

Wyatt Lees (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) SR

Max Cumbee (IC Catholic Prep, IL) JR

Tanner Telford (Corner Canyon, UT) JR

Colton Hagerty (Washington Township, NJ) SR

PJ Terranova (Delbarton, NJ) JR

Richard DeLorenzo II (Toms River East, NJ) JR

Salvatore Borrometi (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR

Stephen Myers (Parkersburg, WV) JR

Jason Hampton (Joliet Catholic, IL) SR

Brady Collins (East Troy, WI) SR

Royce Malone (Center Grove, IN) JR

Blaze Van Gundy (Dublin Coffman, OH) JR

Brenden Jorden Agcaoili (SLAM! Academy, NV) JR