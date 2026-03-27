2025-26 Boys Wrestling 190-Pound National Champion, All-Americans and Final Rankings

All Boys Wrestling National Champions, All-Americans & Final Rankings:

106 | 113 | 120 | 126 | 132 | 138 | 144 | 150 | 157 | 165 | 175 | 190 |

2025-26 190-Pound Boys High School Wrestling National Champion:

Michael White (Lawrence North, IN) SR

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Michael White was a state runner-up in 2025, who was nationally rated, but went right to work on improving his standing on both fronts and White successfully did that as he won the state gold, concluding a 47-0 campaign that saw him claim the number one ranking along with an Ironman Crown.

While White didn’t directly topple the number one guy, Faith Christian Academy’s Adam Waters, he downed No. 5 Carl Betz (Delbarton, NJ) in the Ironman Finals after Betz upended Waters in the semifinals. White also hung losses on No. 11 Aaron Stewart (Warren Township, IL) and the now number one at 215 pounds, Jimmy Mastny (Marian Central Catholic, IL).

White was declared the winner versus Waters at Fargo and placed third. In that match, Waters got out to an early lead before he suffered a hamstring injury. Waters tried to power through but was not the same and defaulted with White having the edge on the board.

White won a NHSCA Junior title in 2025 and picked up a win over No. 3 at 175, Mason Ontiveros (Pitman, CA). Another big win came at the NHSCA Duals versus No. 9 Salah Tsarni (Blair Academy, NJ). At the Junior National Freestyle Duals, White dished a loss to No. 19 John Murphy (St. Michael-Albertville, MN). One of his Fargo victims was No. 17 Jaxon Penovich (Mt. Prospect, IL).

The senior tuned up for his final high school ride with a Grappler Fall Classic “Elite” Championship and placed fifth at Super 32. White’s losses to No. 6 Ryder Wilder (Camden County, GA) and No. 7 Lucas Ricketts (Union Conty, KY) at S32 held him down in the rankings until his blowup at Ironman. White beat No. 18 Alex Reyes (Holmdel, NJ) at S32.

2025-26 High School On SI 190-Pound Boys Wrestling All-Americans

Adam Waters (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR

Final National Ranking: 2

Waters was looking to repeat as an Ironman Champ when Betz tripped him up. Waters forfeited after the loss to take sixth but gained a win over No. 13 Dominic Sumpolec (Notre Dame, PA).

No one got in Waters’ way for the rest of the season as he marched to Doc Buchanan, Coal Cracker, and fourth AA state titles with no hiccups impeding his process. In fact, he gained revenge on Betz at their dual meet encounter.

The Doc B Cowboy Hat came at the expense of No. 5 Ladd Holman (Juab, UT), No. 8 Jonathan Rocha (Clovis North, CA), and No. 23 Carter Vannest (Pitman, CA).

Waters’ fourth state supremacy was his hardest to gain as the final was 4-1 over No. 14 Kyle Scott (Tyrone, PA). The first two state crowns in Waters’ 166-7 career were earned with pins and last year’s came on an 11-1 major decision. Waters was 33-2 this season.

Carl “CJ” Betz (Delbarton, NJ) SR

Final National Ranking: 3

Betz got ready for his senior year with a fantastic performance at the Elite 8 Duals, beating White, Wilder, Murphy, and Vannest.

Betz was an Ironman finalist, and fell to White, after beating Waters and Ricketts. There would be no finals appearance at Doc B after the semifinal setback to Holman, but Betz came back to take third with wins over Penovich and Dotson.

Back in Jersey, Betz put a loss on No. 15 Nevin Mattessich (Don Bosco Prep) in the state dual meet tournament quarters and again in the state finals as Betz improved on last year’s fourth with a gold that included a win over Reyes.

Ryder Wilder (Camden County, GA) SR

Final National Ranking: 4

Wilder gained a win over White at Elite 8 and Vannest as well and then followed that up by earning a bronze at Super 32 as he beat White again, along with Ricketts and Reyes.

Wall charts were gathered at Danny Byron, the Knockout Christmas Classic and Georgia 6A States. It was the senior’s fourth state championship.

White’s high school season win over Betz at Ironman, who Wilder lost to at Elite 8, allows him to live at the top of the ratings. Waters has never truly lost to White, so he is ahead of Wilder since he has the win over Betz.

William Ward (Moorhead, MN) SR

Final National Ranking: 5

Ward is a very talented wrestler that was working away from the spotlight honing his skills for his breakout to come. Ward started in North Dakota at Fargo North, where he won a state title and was third as a freshman.

Ward’s arrival in Minnesota started his final evolution into a national force. The loss he endured in his first year at Moorhead was later avenged. Ward collected the AAA Crown last year with a 23-1 record.

Ward dropped in on some of the higher ups at Super 32 and slayed some serious dudes in Holman, Ricketts, and Minnesota’s Sutton Kenning, who gave him that junior year loss. Ward also beat Kenning at the Minnesota No. 1 Battle.

The senior started the season at 215 pounds and beat Kenning again at the St. Michael-Albertville Tournament, then came down to 190 and capped off a 41-0 season with a 5-4 win over Murphy in the AAA State Finals.

Ladd Holman (Juab, UT) JR

Final National Ranking: 6

Holman flashed his potential and moved up in our rankings with last summer’s fifth place showing in Junior Freestyle at 175 pounds in Fargo and kept that going with an eighth-place finish in the 190-pound Super 32 Brackets.

At S32, Holman beat Vannest and fell to Ward and Reyes. Holman won the 190-pound Reno Tournament of Champions bracket with a win against the top guy at 175, Mario Carini (Poway) and No. 22 Dom Dotson (Poway) (teams were allowed multiple entries in the same weight at Reno).

Holman fell in the Doc B Finals to Waters but beat Betz there. The junior went on to collect his third state title to end a 48-1 season.

Lucas Ricketts (Union County, KY) SR

Final National Ranking: 7

Ricketts won a Junior Freestyle Gold at Fargo at this weight with a win over Mastny and Reyes. Ricketts put a win over White on his record as he landed in fourth at Super 32, beating Reyes, once more, and No. 30 Riley Johnson (Omaha Skutt, NE). Ricketts’ losses at S32 came from Ward and Wilder.

The senior did not reach the Ironman podium as he forfeited in the blood round after a loss to Betz. A 26-2 record came with Ricketts’ third state title.

Jonathan Rocha (Clovis North, CA) SR

Final National Ranking: 8

Rocha was a California state silver medalist in 2025, following a sixth-place finish as a sophomore, who earned state gold by decking No. 21 Mason Savidan (St. John Bosco) in the finals as well as hanging a loss on Dotson.

Rocha was sixth at Doc B, losing to Waters, then forfeiting out, but he gained a win over Penovich. Rocha beat Ontiveros at the Arballo Hammer and the California Super 32 Early Entry Event. At Elite 8, Rocha defeated Murphy and No. 26 Michael Spielman (Strath Haven, PA).

Remaining 2025-26 190-Pound Boys Wrestling National Rankings

9-Salah Tsarni (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

10-Eli Leonard (Mt. Horeb, WI) SR

11-Aaron Stewart (Warren Township, IL) SR

12-Mario Hutcherson (Kiski Area, PA) SO

13-Dominic Sumpolec (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) SR

14-Kyle Scott (Tyrone, PA) SR

15-Nevin Mattessich (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR

16-Brayden Zuercher (Nazareth, PA) SR

17-Jaxon Penovich (Mt. Prospect, IL) SR

18-Alexander Reyes (Holmdel, NJ) SR

19-John Murphy (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SR

20-Victor Marks-Jenkins (Perry Hall, MD) SR

21-Mason Savidan (St. John Bosco, CA) SO

22-Dominic Dotson (Poway, CA) SR

23-Carter Vannest (John H. Pitman, CA) SR

24-Hunter Snyder (Greater Latrobe, PA) JR

25-Franco Latorre (Interboro, PA) JR

26-Michael Spielman (Strath Haven, PA) SR

27-Frankie Pieffer (St. Edward, OH) JR

28-Elijah Hawes (Layton, UT) SR

29-Peter Snyder (Stephen Decatur, MD) SR

30-Riley Johnson (Omaha Skutt, NE) SR

Honorable Mention:

JT Smith (Creighton Prep, NE) JR

Trey Craig (Christian Brothers College, MO) SR

Everett Joyce (Maize, KS) JR

Luke Hamiti (Stillwater, OK) SR

Xander Dossett (Ola, GA) SR

Raymond Shaw (George Jenkins, FL) SR

Sean Perez (Humble, TX) JR

Jaden Simpson (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR

Caige Horak (Massillon Perry, OH) JR

Tavio Hoose (St. Francis, NY)

Jackson Angelo (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

Mason Chamberlain (Malvern Prep, PA)