2025-26 Boys Wrestling 106-Pound National Champion, All-Americans and Final Rankings

2025-26 106-Pound Boys High School Wrestling National Champion:

Kooper Deputy - Chestnut Ridge (PA)

Kooper Deputy fell to Georgia’s Ariah Mills in the Super 32 finals. Mills has vacated 106 for 113 pounds, leaving Deputy as the top guy as he ran the table during the season with a 52-0 record that includes PowerAde, Mid-Winter Mayhem, and AA State Championships.

Notable wins came over California’s No. 2 Michael Bernabe and No. 15 Cruz Gannon of Iowa at Super 32. In PA, Deputy added wins over No. 17 Arav Pandey (Trinity), No. 24 Brandon Eisenhour (Montoursville), No. 25 Lee Dreshman (Canon-McMillan), and No. 29 Max Quarry (Notre Dame).

Deputy was a 16U Fargo Freestyle Champ and a runner-up at the U.S. Open to Bishop McCort’s Keegan Bassett.

2025-26 High School On SI 106-Pound Boys Wrestling All-Americans

Michael Bernabe (Clovis, CA) FR

Final National Ranking: 2

Bernabe lost to Deputy at Super 32 and placed third with wins over No. 3 Thales Silva of Buchanan and No. 7 Luke Loren (St. John Bosco). Once the season got underway, Bernabe lost to Silva in their first two meetings but won the last four in a row, including a 12-1 major decision in the California State Finals. Bernabe picked up a regular season win versus Loren at Doc Buchanan and handled No. 9 Tyler Sweet (Clovis North).

Thales Silva (Buchanan, CA) FR

Final National Ranking: 3

The four losses to Bernabe appear to be Silva’s only losses on the year. Silva did lose to No. 7 Loren at Super 32 but beat Loren 5-4 at States. In addition, Silva beat Ohio’s Division I state champ and Ironman runner-up, Cohen Reer (Edison) at the Brecksville Holiday Tournament in Ohio.

Liam McGettigan (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

Final National Ranking: 4

McGettigan was a late arrival to the 106-pound weight class as he only dropped down for the end of the season and won the Southeast National Prep Qualifier and the National Prep Tournament. While at 113 pounds, McGettigan placed at Ironman and Beast of the East. At the PNL Fall Event, McGettigan beat the eventual 106-pound Ironman Champion, No. 5 Connor Maddox (Westfield, IN), 17-7.

Connor Maddox (Westfield, IN) SO

Final National Ranking: 5

As mentioned, Maddox lost to McGettigan in the preseason. After that Maddox completed an undefeated sophomore season with a 34-0 tally and titles at Ironman, Carnahan Memorial, Al Smith, and Indiana States.

Cash McClurg (Granite Hils, CA) FR

Final National Ranking: 6

Like McGettigan, McClurg landed at 106 for the end of the year and charged up the ranks. McClurg didn’t own any previous wins to place him at 106 pounds, but his state tournament run, where he placed third presents us with his final ranking as McClurg beat Loren, No. 8 Aiden Talavera (Reedley), and No. 11 Kingston Cruzat (Folsom).

Luke Loren (St. John Bosco, CA) FR

Final National Ranking: 7

Loren established that he would work from the top part of our rankings after beating Silva and Sweet at Super 32. Loren won the Reno Tournament of Champions by beating Pomona, Colorado’s No. 10 Lincoln Valdez, 11-6. Loren was fifth at both Doc B and the CA state tournament.

Aiden Talavera (Reedley, CA) SO

Final National Ranking: 8

Talavera had some early losses to Sweet at the Zinkin Classic and twice to Cruzat at Doc B. Talavera beat both at CA states on the way to placing fourth. Talavera also beat Sweet at the Central Section Master on a 19-3 technical fall.

Remaining 2025-26 106-Pound Boys Wrestling National Rankings

9-Tyler Sweet (Clovis North, CA) SO

10-Lincoln Valdez (Pomona, CO) SO

11-Kingston Cruzat (Folsom, CA) SR

12-Cohen Reer (Milan Edison, OH) FR

13-Brody Compau (Rockford, MI) FR

14-Amir Winfrey-Newman (Southeast Polk, IA) FR

15-Cruz Gannon (Dowling Catholic, IA) SO

16-Thomas Blewett (Middletown North, NJ) SO

17-Arav Pandey (Trinity, PA) FR

18-Niko Odiotti (Loyola Academy, IL) SO

19-Lucas Forman (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR

20-Evan Cies (Malvern Prep, PA) FR

21-Jack Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) FR

22-Jacob Carr (Sun Valley, PA) SO

23-Nathan Schuman (Honesdale, PA) SO

24-Brandon Eisenhour (Montoursville, PA) SO

25-Lee Dreshman (Canon-McMillan, PA) FR

26-Shaefer Hoffman (Downingtown West, PA) SO

27-Colton Wyller (Marmion Academy, IL) JR

28-Garrett Bjerga (Staples Motley, MN) FR

29-Max Quarry (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) FR

30-Giovani Suarez (Esperanza, CA) SO

Honorable Mention:

D’anthony Garcia Reyes (Selah, WA) JR

Miro Parr-Coffin (Gonzaga Prep, WA) FR

Kaemen Orine (Seckman, MO) SO

Parker Hansen (Ozark, MO) FR

Alex Hall (St. Pius X, MO) FR

Jaxon Moralez (Rio Rancho, NM) FR

Onofre Gonzalez (Ponderosa, CO) FR

Jackson Thorn (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SO

Nathan Hoopman (Saint Thomas Academy, MN) FR