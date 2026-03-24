2025-26 Boys Wrestling 150-Pound National Champion, All-Americans and Final Rankings

All Boys Wrestling National Champions, All-Americans & Final Rankings:

106 | 113 | 120 | 126 | 132 | 138 | 144 | 150 |

2025-26 150-Pound Boys High School Wrestling National Champion:

Jordyn Raney (Union County, KY) SR

Kentucky allows middle school kids to compete at the high school level in wrestling and the Raney Brothers capitalized on that big time with Jayden claiming five and Jordyn becoming the first ever six-time state champion.

The senior’s 43-0 season included something that had been alluding him, an Ironman Championship. Raney got his at 144 pounds and downed some of the guys at the top of those ratings to do it in No. 3 Tyler DeKraker (Lake Highland Prep, FL), No. 7 Matthew O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA), and No. 11 Braylon Reynolds (Brownsburg, OH).

A Junior Fargo gold was gained over No. 2 Kellen Wolbert (Oconomowoc, WI). Two years ago, Raney was a double world team member and to gain his freestyle birth, he swept his brother Jayden in the best of three finals. Raney earned a Greco Bronze and placed fifth in Freestyle at the U17 World Championships that year.

2025-26 High School On SI 150-Pound Boys Wrestling All-Americans

Kellen Wolbert (Oconomowoc, WI) SR

Final National Ranking: 2

Before Wolbert lost to Jordyn Raney in the Fargo Finals, he beat DeKraker as he advanced through the bracket. He and DeKraker were tabbed for another showdown at Flo’s Who’s No. 1 and this time DeKraker gained the upper hand.

A preseason stop at Who’s the Big Cheese granted Wolbert the opportunity to confront No. 7 Rocco Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL), who he successfully wrangled, 9-2, this time after previously taming him 10-4 at the Elite 8 Duals.

Wolbert collected crowns from the Gunslinger, MatBoss Minnesota Christmas Tournament, and Cheesehead. No. 28 Davis Parrow (Farmington, MN) fell at the Christmas party. No. 15 Hunter Stevens (Mt. Horeb) was dished a tech fall loss at the Cheese fest.

The senior was 53-0 this year and leaves the high school realm as a four-time state champion with a 202-3 record.

Clinton Shepherd (Crown Point, IN) JR

Final National Ranking: 3

Shepherd was down at 144 pounds for Fargo, Super 32, and Ironman. At Fargo, Shepherd was pinned by Bishop McCort’s top-rated Bo Bassett in the finals but threw wins on the bracket over No. 6 Robert Duffy (NJ) and two who settled in at 150 pounds at the end like him, No. 4 Jake Miller (Broken Arrow, OK) and No. 5 Michael Romero (St. John Bosco, CA).

Another second was achieved at S32 after falling to Montgomery’ No. 4 Brandt Harer (PA). DeKraker beat Shepherd at Ironman and then Shepherd again beat Duffy and dismissed Reynolds.

Back in Indiana and up at 150 pounds, Shepherd took on No. 32 Tommy Gibbs (Brownsburg) three times and sent him packing in all three – Carnahan, 4A state duals, and State Tournament. The 16-3 state final outcome was the closest of the three meetings.

Shepherd’s junior run around the mats concluded with his first state crown and a 38-1 record. Shepherd was second at states as a freshman then did not compete there in 2025.

Jake Miller (Broken Arrow, OK) SR

Final National Ranking: 4

Miller is another guy who was down at 144 for Fargo, but his jump up in weight came as the first events of the new cycle began. Miller was third at Fargo with wins over two of St. John Bosco’s big stars, Romero and Jesse Grajeda (No. 5 at 144). Miller also took care of two who would end up at 165 pounds, No. 4 Mac Crosson (IA) and No. 7 Haakon Peterson (WI).

When Miller appeared at the Brian Keck Preseason Nationals, 157 pounds looked like a perfect fit for him, so it was surprising to see him come down to 150 at the end. At the PS Nationals, Miller beat No. 11 Marcus Killgore (AZ) in the finals.

The senior was fourth at Ironman but beat No. 7 Austin Paris (Layton, UT) and No. 5 at 165, Griffin LaPlante (St. Francis, NY).

At 150 pounds, Miller used an 8-3 decision of No. 24 Garrison Sartain (Edmond North) to win his second 6A state title in a row. Miller stood atop the 3A Podium as a Blackwell freshman then transferred and placed third in his first 6A excursion.

Michael Romero (St. John Bosco, CA) JR

Final National Ranking: 5

After fourth and seventh place finishes at states, Romero can call himself a state champion after defeating No. 23 Ivan Arias (Buchanan) in the finals and blanking No. 25 Tommy Holguin (Bellarmine Prep).

Reno Tournament of Champion and Doc Buchanan supremacies were gained at 150 pounds. At Doc B, Romero beat Arias again and won a 3-2 bout with No. 6 Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA). The titles were the first for Romero of each variety.

Romero placed fourth at 144 pounds at Fargo and hit that weight one last time at Super 32, placing sixth.

Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR

Final National Ranking: 6

Bachmann was generally inactive on the national scene last summer after spending the previous two offseasons collecting a World Bronze and then Silver. When we last saw Bachmann, he was at 127 pounds, so when he emerged at 150 pounds in an early December dual with Wyoming Seminary where he beat Turi, we figured he be dropping to a lower weight for Ironman.

That was not the case and the junior stayed at this range all year finishing second at Ironman to Bassett and picking up wins against Cassioppi and No. 20 Kane Shawger (St. Xavier, OH). Bachmann was second to Romero at Doc B but beat No. 21 Nicholas Schwartz (Delbarton, NJ) there.

After tangling with Bassett one last time at state duals, Bachmann learned his rival was going down a weight class clearing the way for him to grab his third AA state title and run his career tally to, 110-5.

Rocco Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) JR

Final National Ranking: 7

Cassioppi was another guy who made a big jump in weight from the previous season as he finished at 132 pounds a year ago. Cassioppi was all over the circuit in the spring and summer, so we saw his gradual growth into the higher weight.

Some of his summer wins were over Dube, No. 18 Grayson Fuchs (Detroit Catholic Central, MI), and New York’s Camryn Howard (No. 2 at 157).

Once we hit this year’s Super 32, Cassioppi had completed the transition to dominate 150-pounder and placed third with his loss coming to Bassett. Wins picked up came versus No. 9 Bentley Sly (Stuart Cramer, NC), Dube, and Turi.

At Ironman, Sly and Dube would fall to Cassioppi again, but this time his loss was to Bachmann. Cassioppi earned a state silver as a ninth grader but won the last two 3A crowns with this year’s coming over No. 40 Ashton Hobson (Marmion Academy).

Charlie DeSena (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

Final National Ranking: 8

DeSena is one of the Highlanders pillars as he came up in the program as they were in the final stages of becoming a national force and has now been on back-to-back National Prep Championship Teams.

DeSena contributed to the cause with his second Prep title in the last two years. This one came when the senior decked Turi in the finals. DeSena is now a four-time National Prep All-American with a sixth-place finish as a freshman and then landing in second as a sophomore.

PowerAde and Escape the Rock titles were gained by beating Dube in both finals. DeSena was second to Bassett at Beast of the East and Super 32. A Grappler Fall Classic championship came on a 2-1 count with Dube.

Remaining 2025-26 150-Pound Boys Wrestling National Rankings

9-Bentley Sly (Stuart Cramer, NC) SR

10-Sonny Amato (Rumson-Fair Haven, NJ) JR

11-Brady Hand (Christiansburg, VA) SR

12-Jason Dube (Spire Academy, OH) SO

13-Tyler Traves (Mountain View, VA) SR

14-Jet Brown (Odessa, MO) JR

15-Hunter Stevens (Mt. Horeb, WI) SR

16-Drake Hooiman (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR

17-Noah Bull (Layton, UT) SR

18-Grayson Fuchs (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) JR

19-Michael Turi (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR

20-Kane Shawger (St. Xavier, OH) JR

21-Nicholas Schwartz (Delbarton, NJ) SO

22-Samson McKissick-Staley (Pittsford, NY) SR

23-Ivan Arias (Buchanan, CA) SR

24-Garrison Sartain (Edmond North, OK) JR

25-Tommy Holguin (Bellarmine Prep, CA) SR

26-Alias Raby (Anderson, CA) SR

27-Xavier Chavez (Sunnyside, AZ) JR

28-Davis Parrow (Farmington, MN) SR

29-Derek Barrows (Pomona, CO) SR

30-Hudson Hohman (Grove City, PA) SR

HM:

Declan O’Byrne (Malvern Prep, PA) JR

Tommy Gibbs (Brownsburg, IN) SR

Michael Ruane (Franklin Regional, PA) JR

Ian Longenberger (Boiling Springs, PA) SR

Luke Knox (Perkiomen Valley, PA) JR

Jackson Weller (Delran, NJ) JR

Dominic Way (Parkersburg, WV) JR

John Stewart (Scottsboro, AL) SR

Grayson Davis (Cape Henlopen, DE) FR

Ashton Hobson (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

Van Rosauer (Yorkville, IL) JR

Carter Price (Ripley, WV) JR

Armand Williams (South Dade, FL) JR

Aiden Arnett (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SO

Maverick Beckwith (Norwich, NY) JR