2025-26 Boys Wrestling 144-Pound National Champion, All-Americans and Final Rankings

All Boys Wrestling National Champions, All-Americans & Final Rankings:

106 | 113 | 120 | 126 | 132 | 138 | 144 |

2025-26 144-Pound Boys High School Wrestling National Champion:

Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SR

What more can be written about Bo Bassett that already hasn’t been presented? He’s a generational wrestling talent that lived up to the hype, never taking a loss in high school on the way to breaking Chance Marstellar’s record of 166-0, by going 170-0.

Bassett was up at 150 pounds for a good chunk of the season but came down to end his career at 145 pounds (PA weight) and gave himself one last challenge before he headed off to Virginia Tech.

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Montgomery’s No. 4 Brandt Harer has suffered losses in his career but came into the AA state finals riding a 167-match winning streak, Bassett was sitting at 169 in a row. It didn’t take long for the result to be finalized as Bassett stuck Harer in the second period, 2:49.

Bassett became the first boy, alongside the first girl, Maryland’s Taina Fernandez, to win four Super 32 Championships. Bassett added another fourth to his resume with the prestigious Ironman version coming on a 14-6 major decision of Faith Christian’s Joe Bachmann (No. 6 at 150).

The senior had never appeared at the Beast of the East before but did so this year and collected that title on a 15-0 technical fall of Lake Highland Prep’s Charlie DeSena (No. 8 at 150).

The state title was Bassett’s third. A fourth was not possible since he lost his freshman postseason due to PIAA sanctions on McCort. It is believed Bassett is the first person to never wrestle a full match at the PA states.

2025-26 High School On SI 144-Pound Boys Wrestling All-Americans

Jayden Raney (Union County, KY) SR

Final National Ranking: 2

Raney became the third ever five-time Kentucky State Champion with a 37-0 record and his first Ironman Crown after being second to Jax Forrest a year ago. Raney was all the way down at 132 pounds at Ironman but didn’t stick there for long, as his next stop was 138 pounds and then 144 for states.

The senior is more of a Greco-Roman specialist and was a 2024 U17 World Champion and placed seventh at the Senior World Championships in 2025.

Tyler DeKraker (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

Final National Ranking: 3

DeKraker has donned a few singlets in his time in the high school ranks, starting out with Blair Academy in New Jersey, then skipping his second year before surfacing in Chantilly, Virginia a year ago. For his senior campaign, DeKraker went south to Florida and had the best season of his career.

DeKraker ended the year atop the National Prep podium with his third win over No. 7 Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA). The others came in a dual and an overtime final at the Beast of the East.

An Escape the Rock title was added on a 4-2 win over No. 6 Kai Vielma (Connellsville, PA). DeKraker beat No. 9 Robert Duffy (Christian Brothers Academy, N) there on an 8-0 major.

The senior was third with a puzzling loss to Blair’s Ryan Rios (No. 15 at 138) while at 139 for PowerAde. DeKraker beat No. 4 Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) and No. 5 Camden Baum (Bishop McDevitt, PA).

DeKraker was second at Ironman to Union County’s other Raney brother, Jordyn (No. 1 at 150). A Super 32 crown was secured at 138 pounds as was a bronze at Fargo where he lost to No. 2 at 150, Wisconsin’s Kellen Wolbert. Dekraker then beat Wolbert at Flo’s Who’s No. 1.

Brandt Harer (Montgomery, PA) SR

Final National Ranking: 4

We touched on Harer’s winning streak, which started at the beginning of his sophomore season. Harer finished second at states in his first trip, suffering his last loss until his encounter with Bassett this year.

With his two losses as a freshman, Harer’s career tally ends at 214-3. State crowns were secured the last two seasons before Bassett kept him from becoming a three-timer and instead, became one himself.

Harer brought home the 144-pound Belt from Super 32 with wins over three wrestlers that are now ranked at 150 – No. 3 Clinton Shepherd (IN), No. 5 Michael Romero (CA), and No. 13 Tyler Traves (VA).

Harer had a relatively drama free run to the states with a notable win coming against No. 9 Greyson Music (Bishop McDevitt), 4-1, at the AA state duals.

Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, CA) JR

Final National Ranking: 5

After playing second fiddle at the California states in his first two visits, Grajeda finally made it to the top of the mountain in grand fashion, using a 17-4 major decision of No. 22 Chris Arreola (Clovis North) to elevate him.

Grajeda was a two-time silver medalist going into Doc Buchanan and reached the apex there with a 7-3 decision of No. 15 Tommy Verrette (Edmond North, OK) and a 7-4 outcome versus New Jersey’s Gideon “3G” Gonzalez (No. 10 at 138).

The junior picked up his second Reno Tournament of Champions title with a 7-2 decision of Nevada’s Drake Hooiman (No. 16 at 150). Grajeda was eighth at Fargo last summer and beat Music and No 17 Jovani Solis (South Dade, FL) at the Elite 8 Duals.

Robert Duffy (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR

Final National Ranking: 6

Duffy didn’t sniff the New Jersey state podium as a young buck but landed in fifth as a junior. The senior locked down his first crown on a 14-1 drubbing of No. 30 Ryan DeGeorge (Delbarton).

A closer inspection of Duffy’s receipts showed were we improperly weighing his loss to Music. Duffy was third at Escape the Rock with one of his wins coming against No. 36 Anthony DePaul (Delsea, NJ).

The catalyst for Duffy rising was his wins over O’Neill at Ironman and Vielma at PowerAde. Those two wins outweigh the loss to Music, who has lost to both O’Neill and Vielma. In addition, O’Neill lost to DePaul at Escape the Rock, giving Duffy a common opponent win over O’Neill as well.

Duffy was fifth at PowerAde, fourth at Ironman, and sixth at Fargo last summer.

Kai Vielma (Connellsville, PA) JR

Final National Ranking: 7

Vielma’s rapid improvement has been eye-opening. As a freshman he failed to place at the AAA state tournament, came back and got third last year, and this year took home state gold.

Vielma was second at Escape the Rock after losing to DeKraker but beat Music and DePaul. A seventh-place finish at PowerAde saw him lose to Duffy and Traves. A Top Hat Title, the AAA West Region, and state gold came at the expense of Central Mountain’s Aiden Kunes.

Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) SO

Final National Ranking: 8

O’Neill was a National Prep runner-up for the second time in his career after losing to DeKraker in the finals. O’Neill claimed a gold as a freshman and was second in the eighth grade (the NP Tournament allows 8th graders to compete).

The Friar handled Music en route to winning his PowerAde title where he gave losses to No. 10 Weston Borgers (Blair) and No. 38 Matthew Dailey (Wyoming Seminary, PA). The sophomore would beat Borgers again at Preps.

O’Neill was a Beast of the East silver medalist and landed in fifth at Ironman. Big wins at Walsh Jesuit came versus No. 11 Braylon Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN), No. 12 Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River, NY), and No. 18 Peyton Hornsby (Center Grove, IN).

Remaining 2025-26 144-Pound Boys Wrestling National Rankings

9-Greyson Music (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR

10-Weston Borgers (Blair Academy, NJ) SO

11-Braylon Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) JR

12-Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River, NY) JR

13-Dawson Youngblut (Jessup, IA) JR

14-Miller Sipes (Staley, MO) SR

15-Thomas Verrette (Edmond North, OK) SR

16-Lincoln Sledzianowski (St. John Neumann, FL) JR

17-Jovani Solis (South Dade, FL) SO

18-Peyton Hornsby (Center Grove, IN) JR

19-Garrison Weisner (Oregon Clay, OH) SR

20-Mason Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

21-Cole Speer (Brecksville, OH) SO

22-Chris Arreola (Clovis North, CA) SO

23-Joseph Toscano (Buchanan, CA) SR

24-Nathan Gugelman II (American Falls, ID) SR

25-Josh Kerr (Maize South, KS) JR

26-Kavi Garvey (Fountain Valley, CA) JR

27-Michael Lopez (Ponderosa, CO) SR

28-Ty Eversman (Thompson Valley, CO) SO

29-Chris Lalonde (Roosevelt, CO) SR

30-Ryan DeGeorge (Delbarton, NJ) JR

Honorable Mention:

Lincoln Robideau (St. Michael Albertville, MN) SO

Ashten Haley (Cobleskill-Richmondville, NY) JR

Diego Valdiviezo (Poway, CA) JR

Ames-Michael Hoevker (Granite Hills, CA) SR

Austin Ellis (Davis, UT) JR

Anthony DePaul (Delsea, NJ) SR

Wil Oberbroeckling (Southeast Polk, IA) SR

Matthew Dailey (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

Demetrios Carrera (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

Vince Jasinski (Grant, IL) SR

Quincey Crawford (Hickman, MO) SO

Nick Meza (Cesar Chavez, AZ) JR