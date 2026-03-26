2025-26 Boys Wrestling 165-Pound National Champion, All-Americans and Final Rankings

All Boys Wrestling National Champions, All-Americans & Final Rankings:

106 | 113 | 120 | 126 | 132 | 138 | 144 | 150 | 157 | 165 |

2025-26 165-Pound Boys High School Wrestling National Champion:

Jayden James (Delbarton, NJ) SR

Since Jayden James calls New Jersey home, it’s not a shock that he didn’t run the table through the high school wrestling scene. Jersey’s single class state tournament and their lofty status as a national power make that quite difficult even for the likes of the talented Jayden James, who won an U17 World Championship over the summer.

James completed his second undefeated season in a row to successfully repeat as state champion after being second and third in his first two trips. James will head to Pen States with a 150-4 record. The state final loss as a sophomore was his only setback that year.

James was in the country’s two most difficult in-season tournaments this year, Ironman and Doc Buchanan.

At Ironman, James won a highly anticipated showdown, 8-5 in sudden victory, with our top rated 157-pounder, Bishop McCort’s Melvin Miller, in what was probably his only match that went the distance and didn’t end in a technical fall or pin. At Doc B, James teched the nation’s No. 2 165-pounder, Slava Shahbazyan (Birmingham, CA), 18-2.

No. 11 Liam Kelly (Mt. Carmel, IL) was given an 18-3 tech fall loss at Ironman as was No. 16 Barry Norman (Blair Academy, NJ), 21-6. At the Catholic School Duals, James dropped a 21-5 hammer on No. 8 Josh Piparo (St. Peter’s Prep).

James’ world trip was won by sweeping No. 3 at 157, Justus Heeg (Providence Catholic, IL). But he wasn’t satisfied with that. James attempted to make the U20 World Team as well and made it all the way to the finals before falling to Oklahoma State’s Ladarion Lockett. Wins were thrown up over Will Denny (NC State) and Joe Sealey, who he will be regularly seeing in the Penn State room.

2025-26 High School On SI 165-Pound Boys Wrestling All-Americans

Slava Shahbazyan (Birmingham, CA) SR

Final National Ranking: 2

Shahbazyan showed real promise last year by taking third at Doc B and fourth at the state tournament. But he really broke out at the U.S. Open following the season when he placed fourth in U17 Freestyle and beat No. 21 Zane Gerlach (South Anchorage, AK), No. 5 at 175, Nick Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA), and No. 3 at 190, Ladd Holman (Juab, UT).

That led to the senior’s finest season yet that culminated in his first state championship on a 13-4 major decision of No. 22 James Curoso (Clovis). As part of his runner-up landing at Doc B, he downed No. 23 Kaleo Garcia (Gilroy), 13-3.

Wyatt Medlin (Washington, IL) SR

Final National Ranking: 3

Medlin did a lot of his national work at 157 pounds, placing second at Fargo and winning Ironman.

In the Junior Freestyle brackets, Medlin lost to Missouri’s now graduated, David Gleason, and beat No. 5 Zeno Moore (Lake Highland Prep, FL), No. 9 Reagan Milheim (Warrior Run, PA), and No. 5 at 165, Griffin LaPlante (St. Francis, NY).

Medlin’s title run at Ironman contained three more high-powered wins, Heeg, No. 14 Justin Wardlow (Lockport Township, IL), and No. 4 at 150, Jake Miller (Broken Arrow, OK).

Medlin dropped a tech on Providence Catholic’s Jasper Harper for his third 2A state crown and first undefeated campaign, 43-0.

Mac Crosson (Indianola, IA) JR

Final National Ranking: 4

Crosson just put the finishing touches on a second straight season where he did not taste defeat with a 35-0 record. In the 3A state finals and those of the Bob Sharp Tournament, Crosson handled No. 32 Calvin Rathjen.

Crosson was down at 157 pounds for PNL Fall Slate and competed in the Junior Division where he took on allcomers and walked away as champ by beating Moore in the finals and No. 7 Austin Paris of Layton, Utah.

Griffin LaPlante (St. Francis, NY) SR

Final National Ranking: 5

LaPlante started raising his national profile after his sophomore year and has been a star on the circuit since. In the fall, LaPlante won the Journeymen Fall Classic and was fourth at Super 32. The Journeymen was at 160 pounds, and he beat Milheim in the finals. S32 was at 157 with a win over Kelly.

LaPlante stayed at 157 pounds for Ironman, placing sixth, then won a bronze at PowerAde at 160 pounds, before landing at 165 and winning a second DI state crown. The senior was challenged in his state final before pulling out a 14-11 win versus Danny Dacey (Saratoga Springs).

Haakon Peterson (Dodgeville, WI) SR

Final National Ranking: 6

Peterson became just the fourth Wisconsin wrestler to win four state championships and not lose a match as he compiled a 174-0 record, including a 50-0 tally this year.

When we first started seeing Peterson at 165, it was early in the season and we figured before long, he would come down to 157 pounds or even 150. Afterall, last summer he placed fifth at Fargo at 144 pounds.

Matthew Staples (New Prairie, IN) SO

Final National Ranking: 7

Staples built on his unscathed freshman year with an unblemished second run through Indiana with a 39-0 record this season after being 45-0 a year ago.

The two-time state champ didn’t get any national action during the season but had a fruitful preseason to shoot up the ranks. Most of his preseason escapades were at 157 pounds.

At Elite 8, Staples handled California’s No. 6 Christopher Creason amongst others. A runner-up finish at the Grappler Fall Classic to Moore came with a win over Michigan’s No. 8 Blake Cosby. The highlight was a second place showing at Super 32 with a loss to Heeg in the finals and wins over No. 11 Marcus Killgore (AZ) and No. 13 Cooper Rowe (MN).

Josh Piparo (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) JR

Final National Ranking: 8

Piparo was injured in the Doc B semis and forfeited to sixth place. This would continue as his early success gave way to injury defaults and disappointing finishes. Piparo did enough in the early going to establish his spot in the pecking order and we’re not going to let his body breaking down take that from him.

Much like Creason at 157, since Piparo started the state tournament and defaulted out with no bad losses, he can maintain his pre-state position on the list.

At the Elite 8 Duals, Piparo decked No. 9 JayDen Williams (Roseville, MI). It appears his injury woes may have begun in the preseason as he forfeited out of Super 32 after defeating No. 17 Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep). He would beat Boe again at the Beast where he was second to Melvin Miller.

Remaining 2025-26 165-Pound Boys Wrestling National Rankings

9-JayDen Williams (Roseville, MI) SR

10-Tucker Roybal (Union, UT) SR

11-Liam Kelly (Mt. Carmel, IL) SR

12-Jordan Fincher (Hickman, MO) SR

13-Bruno Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) JR

14-McKaden Speece (Wilson West Lawn, PA) SR

15-Titus Norman (Baylor School, TN) SR

16-Barry Norman (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

17-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

18-Royce Lopez (Warren Township, IL) SR

19-Don Beaufait (Dundee, MI) SR

20-Nate Consigli (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR

21-Arment Waltenbaugh (Hill School, PA) SR

22-Zane Gerlach (South Anchorage, AK) JR

23-James Curoso (Clovis, CA) SO

24-Kaleo Garcia (Gilroy, CA) SR

25-Kross Cassidy (Fairfax, VA) SR

26-Harrison Murdock (Christian Heritage, GA) SO

27-Jackson Barron (Shakopee, MN) SR

28-Tommy Schechterly (West Scranton, PA) SO

29-Joel Welch (St. Francis DeSales, OH) JR

30-Zack Aquila (Brecksville, OH) JR

Honorable Mention:

Steel Meyers (Allen, TX) JR

Calvin Rathjen (Ankeny, IA) SO

Emmitt Munson (Pomona, CO) SR

Gunner Lopez (Grandview, CO) SR

Tre Haines (Arlington, WA) SR

Kalias Nazaro (Mater Lakes Academy, FL) SR

Kawayran Vazquez (Jesuit, FL) JR

Boden White (Denver, IA) SR

Gavin Regis (Layton, UT) SR

Jonny O’Brien (North Penn, PA) JR

Travis Cardenas (Chandler, AZ) SR

Mario Del Vecchio (Clinton, SC) JR