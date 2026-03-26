2025-26 Boys Wrestling 175-Pound National Champion, All-Americans and Final Rankings

All Boys Wrestling National Champions, All-Americans & Final Rankings:

106 | 113 | 120 | 126 | 132 | 138 | 144 | 150 | 157 | 165 | 175 |

2025-26 175-Pound Boys High School Wrestling National Champion:

Mario Carini (Poway, CA) JR

Mario Carini was third at the single class California State Tournament in his freshman year and now has made it two state wrestling titles in a row after handling No. 2 Isai Fernandez (St. John Bosco) in the finals. Carini hung a state loss on No. 23 Travis Grace of Gilroy.

Carini took the number one ranking in the country at Doc B when he handled Pennsylvania’s then No. 2 Nick Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA), No. 3 Mason Ontiveros (Pitman), and Fernandez. Joseph Jeter (Edmond North, OK) came into Doc B in the top spot in the nation and landed in third.

Carini was third at the Reno Tournament of Champions but was up at 190 pounds for that and fell to No. 3 Ladd Holman (Juab, UT) and beat No. 21 Mason Savidan (St. John Bosco).

In the preseason, Carini placed third at 175 at Super 32 with wins over No. 9 Brennan Warwick (Massillon Perry, OH) and two ranked at 190 pounds now, No. 9 Salah Tsarni (Blair Academy, NJ) and No. 10 Eli Leonard (Mt. Horeb, WI).

Carini lost to Indiana’s Waylon Cressell at Super 32. Cressell sat out the year, so he is not in the high school rankings. Carini beat Cressell at the U. S. Open on the way to a seventh-place finish in U20 Freestyle.

2025-26 High School On SI 175-Pound Boys Wrestling All-Americans

Isai Fernandez (St. John Bosco, CA) SO

Final National Ranking: 2

Fernandez has been on the cusp of pushing his way up the rankings and did so at states with his runner-up finish to Carini that included a 4-2 win over Ontiveros. Silver improved on last season’s seventh place ending.

Going back to the Elite 8 Duals in the fall, it was his second win over Ontiveros, but other happenings kept him below the Pitman Grappler.

Ontiveros was second at Doc B and picked up wins over Jeter and No. 6 Brody Kelly (IC Catholic Prep, IL). Fernandez, on the other hand, was sixth at Doc B and lost to Jeter and Kelly.

At Elite 8, the sophomore beat Warwick and lost to No. 14 at 190, Kyle Scott (Tyrone, PA). Fernandez was third at the U17 U. S. Open at 80 kilograms and beat Scott, Holman, and No. 2 at 165, Slava Shahbazyan (Birmingham, CA). Fernandez beat Holman again in the U.S. Open Greco Roman Finals.

Mason Ontiveros (John H Pitman, CA) SR

Final National Ranking: 3

Ontiveros is a four-time California state placer, with silver medals gained as a sophomore and junior. This year, Fernandez relegated him to the consolation bracket where he came through to take third with a win over Grace. The senior was fifth in his first trip to states.

The high mark of the season for Ontiveros was Doc B with his wins against Jeter and Kelly. Although his preseason silver at Super 32 is a close second as he added win versus Holman and Leonard while losing to Singer in the finals.

Ontiveros kept Warwick at bay at Elite 8 but lost to Fernandez there. Ontiveros began the year at 190 and finished second to No. 8 Jonathan Rocha (Clovis North) at the Arballo Hammer.

Joseph Jeter (Edmond North, OK) SR

Final National Ranking: 4

Jeter started the year out as the number one guy at 175 pounds but lost to Singer at Flo’s Who’s No. 1 but was able to get back into the top spot after taking out Jeter at Ironman on the way to that title where he beat Kelly and No. 18 Brody Sendele (Hononegah, IL).

His Doc B trip ended with a bronze after losing to Ontiveros, but Jeter added another win over Singer to his ledger and put losses on Fernandez and Grace.

Jeter pocketed the KC Stampede Cown, a fourth COAC Tournament title, and his second 6A state championship after being second last year and third as a freshman.

Nicholas Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR

Final National Ranking: 5

Singer maintains his high rankings based on his early work with big time wins over Ontiveros and Jeter and winning a Junior Freestyle crown at Fargo.

Without those wins and accolades, Singer would have taken a tumble down the list after losing to Derry Area’s No. 14 Mason Horwat at states as he placed third after beating No. 15 Max Wirnsberger (Warrior Run) in the consolation finals.

It wasn’t just the Jeter win and Fargo protecting Singer, the Junior was an Ironman runner-up beating No. 8 Gabriel Logan (Delbarton, NJ) and pinning Logan in a later dual meeting. At Doc B, Singer beat Kelly and No. 22 Kalob Ybarra (Pomona, CO). At Fargo, Singer got past Cressell before slaying Ontiveros in the finals.

Brody Kelly (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SR

Final National Ranking: 6

Kelly has talent. It’s undeniable as his win over Carini from Fargo will attest. But he also has some struggles with consistency as even though he beat Carini at Fargo, he did not reach the podium, losing to the graduated Max Norman (TN) and Lake Highland Prep’s Jackson Angelo (No. 40 at 190).

Kelly did get the best of Angelo and No. 10 Maximus Dhabolt at the PNL Fall function. Kelly had a stupendous Ironman where he placed third after taking a loss to Jeter. Piling wins up against Logan, Warwick, and No. 37 Chase Hetrick (Malvern Prep, PA).

Kelly won the Dvorak Tournament over Sendele and beat No. 17 Liam Crook (Kaukauna, WI) at the Flavin’ Duals. Kelly’s last big national noise came at Doc B where he beat Fernandez and Grace but lost to Ontiveros and Singer.

Back in Illinois, Kelly claimed his second 3A state championship in a row after being second as a sophomore.

Santino Rodriguez (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR

Final National Ranking: 7

Rodriguez’s highest finish at states was third a year ago and it was assumed he would probably take second this year with the presence of Logan in his bracket. Alas, that would not be the case, as Rodriguez won a one-sided battle with Logan in the finals on a 10-1 major decision.

The state title completed a 42-0 campaign that saw Rodriguez win crowns at the Beast and East Coast Catholic Classic. The Beast gold came on wins over Angelo in the finals, Hetrick and No. 27 Nate Moore (Grassfield, VA). The ECCC bracket was won over No. 44 Brock Oizerowitz (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ).

Rodriguez flashed what was to come when he placed7th at Super 32 where he defeated Fernandez and No. 13 Gage Wentzel (Montoursville, PA). The senior lost to Warwick and Leonard at S32.

Gabriel Logan (Delbarton, NJ) JR

Final National Ranking: 8

Logan made a splash at states when he was a freshman with a fourth-place finish and built on that with a silver in 16U Freestyle in Fargo with wins over Sendele, No. 11 Jaxon Miller (Carlile, IA), and No. 24 Noah Tucker (Bullis School, MD).

Logan appeared at Super 32 to kick off the year following Fargo then fell off the map to what we now know was an injury that ended up costing him his entire sophomore season.

Logan was back this year with a vengeance placing fourth at Ironman and finishing as a state runner-up. The junior missed Doc B while nursing an injury that kept him out of the middle portion of the season.

Wins were gained at Ironman over Warwick and No. 33 Ryan Meier (Blair Academy, NJ). Warwick has a win against Rodriguez on his resume from Super 32, but subsequent losses have outweighed that win, hence his positioning as the number nine guy at 175 pounds.

Remaining 2025-26 175-Pound Boys Wrestling National Rankings

9-Brennan Warwick (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

10-Maximus Dhabolt (Ankeny Centennial, IA) JR

11-Jaxon Miller (Carlisle, IA) SR

12-Maximus Fortier (University, WV) JR

13-Gage Wentzel (Montoursville, PA) SR

14-Mason Horwat (Derry Area, PA) SR

15-Max Wirnsberger (Warrior Run, PA) SR

16-Ryder Schulte (Liberty, AZ) SO

17-Liam Crook (Kaukauna, WI) SR

18-Brody Sendele (Hononegah, IL) JR

19-Kyler Walters (Shakopee, MN) SR

20-Colin Wooldridge (La Salle, OH) SR

21-Chris Dennis (Central Bucks West, PA) SR

22-Kalob Ybarra (Pomona, CO) SR

23-Travis Grace (Gilroy, CA) SR

24-Noah Tucker (Bullis School, MD) JR

25-Jake Robie (Christiansburg, VA) SR

26-Lorenzo Alston (Uwharrie Charter Academy, NC) SR

27-Nate Moore (Grassfield, VA) SR

28-Sawyer Jones (Woodgrove, VA) SR

29-Teag Sanderson (State College, PA) FR

30-Brock Frable (Southern Lehigh, PA) JR

Honorable Mention:

Isaak Chavez (Mullen, TX) SR

Sean Breedlove (Center Grove, IN) JR

Ryan Meier (Blair Aademy, NJ) SR

Robert Kendall (Windsor, CO) SR

Kaizen Detoles (Westlake, UT) SR

Lucas Parietti (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR

Chase Hetrick (Malvern Prep, PA) SO

Rex Bryson (Centralia, MO) SR

Miguel Rojas (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

Jack Harty (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR

Tyler Whitford (St. Joseph Metuchen, NJ) SR

Cole Dunham (Pope John XXIII, NJ) SR

Anthony Verdi (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR

Brock Oizerowitz (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) JR