2025-26 Boys Wrestling 215-Pound National Champion, All-Americans and Final Rankings

All Boys Wrestling National Champions, All-Americans & Final Rankings:

106 | 113 | 120 | 126 | 132 | 138 | 144 | 150 | 157 | 165 | 175 | 190 | 215 | 285

2025-26 215-Pound Boys High School Wrestling National Champion:

Jimmy Mastny (Marian Central Catholic, IL) JR

Jimmy Mastny really hit another gear on a national level in the preseason with big wins at the Elite 8 Duals and a Super 32 Belt, both at 190 pounds.

At Elite 8, Mastny took out the number one guy at 190, Michael White (Lawrence North, IN) and No. 4 Ryder Wilder (Camden County, GA). At S32, Mastny discarded Wilder again along with No. 5 William Ward (Moorhead, MN) and No. 28 at 215, Devin Downes (Plainedge, NY).

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

Mastny was at 190 pounds for the early part of the season and won a Dan Gable Donnybrook Crown, placed third at Ironman, and locked down a Dvorak Title.

Up at 215 pounds, the junior put the finishing touches on a second 53-1 season in a row by claiming crowns at Cheesehead, Illini Classic, and 2A States. Mastny was 28-1 when he picked up the freshman gold. Mastny heads into his final year with a 134-3 record.

2025-26 High School On SI 215-Pound Boys Wrestling All-Americans

Michael Boyle (Bishop Watterson, OH) JR

Final National Ranking: 2

Boyle’s place in these rankings was earned with his runner-up showing at Fargo last summer as his shot at national level talent in the season was restricted to one encounter with Lake Catholic’s Danny Zmorowski, who sits just outside of the list presented here.

At Fargo, Boyle upset California’s highly regarded Levi Bussey and another wrestler in the college realm now, Lake Highland Prep’s Alex Smith as well as Downes, Garrett Kawczynski (Port Washington, IL), and Valiant Prep’s Kal-El Fluckiger (AZ), who is a top five guy that will be added back in the rankings following these final reports.

The junior received this third state crown and holds a three-year high school record of 106-6 on the heels of a 38-0 campaign.

Maximus Konopka (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR

Final National Ranking: 3

Konopka transferred to Greens Farms Academy after winning back-to-back New England Championships at Simsbury High School in Connecticut and a NHSCA Sophomore National Crown against No. 14 Carter Brown (Lafayette (Wildwood), MO).

Konopka split matches with Georgia’s Ronan An at the U.S. Open in the U17 Brackets as he placed third with wins over White and No. 31 Satoshi Davis (SLAM!, NV).

The Elite 8 Duals delivered a tiebreaking win over An as well as victories against Fluckiger, No. 11 Mick Moylan (Poway, CA), and No. 19 Kendahl Hoare (DuBois, PA).

The junior won titles at Ironman and the National Prep Tournament. The Ironman final resulted in No. 10 Cael Weidemoyer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) walking away in defeat. Konopka got by No. 13 Ceasar Salas (Crown Point, IN) and Downes at Ironman and claimed his prep honors over No. 7 Cash Colbert (Paul VI, VA).

Tanner Hodgins (Howell, NJ) JR

Final National Ranking: 4

A year ago, Hodgins was third at states, trading wins with No. 3 at 190, Carl Betz (Delbarton). In the wake of states Hodgins became the U17 World Team Member by winning the 92-kilogram U.S. Open. Hodgins went on to earn a World Bronze medal.

That hype got Hodgins lined up opposite No. 2 at 190, Adam Waters (Faith Christian Academy, PA) at Flo’s Who’s No. 1, where he came up short.

Hodgins stayed at 190 until shortly before the New Jersey postseason, placing third at the Beast of the East, second at Escape the Rock, and first at the Shore Conference.

Notable wins were gained over No. 15 Nevin Mattessich (Don Bosco, NJ) and No. 16 Brayden Zuercher (Nazareth, PA) at Beast. No. 9 Salah Tsarni (Blair Academy, NJ) downed Hodgins at Beast and Escape the Rock. At the Rock, Hodgins came out ahead of No. 13 Dominic Sumpolec (Notre Dame, PA).

Hodgins’ run to the New Jersey summit was comprised of wins over No. 25 Tyler Palumbo (Christian Brothers Academy) at regions and states, plus a state final win versus No. 6 Nicolas Gonzalez (Mt. Olive).

Elijah Brown (Belle Vernon, PA) SR

Final National Ranking: 5

Brown won a second consecutive AAA State Title in a season where he suffered one loss. The senior was 46-1 this year with an early, 10-8, slipup to Hoare. Brown recovered from that and captured top honors at the Trojan Wars, Escape the Rock, WCCA, AAA WPIAL, AAA West Region, and AAA State Tournaments.

The Trojan Wars had a win over No. 18 Decker Bechtold (Owen J. Roberts, PA). Escape the Rock is where Brown’s biggest noise was made as he stuck No. 6 Nicolas Gonzalez (Mt. Olive, NJ) in the finals and took on Palumbo and No. 22 Colton Bell (Lake Highland Prep, FL).

Brown got Hoare back in the regional final then won a 1-0 match versus No. 17 Paxton Hunt (Garnet Valley) in the state finals. Brown was 48-1 and earned his first gold, and state placing last year, to give him a two-year mark of 94-2.

Nicolas Gonzalez (Mt. Olive, NJ) SR

Final National Ranking: 6

Looking at the sheets for No. 7 David Calkins (Liberty, CA) and No. 8 Wes Burford (Oakdale, CA) revealed a few losses that made us feel promoting Gonzalez and Colbert ahead of them made sense as Burford failed to place at Reno Tournament of Champions, even losing to an unranked wrestler.

Gonzalez’s worst loss was to No. 23 Sal Marchese (Delsea, NJ) early in the year, a loss he would avenge at states. The senior was second to Brown at the Rock, but that is where he picked up his greatest victory of the year when he upset, now No. 7 Cash Colbert (Paul VI, VA).

Gonzalez handled returning Jersey State runner-up, No. 24 Dante DeLuca (Don Bosco Prep), in the state semis. Marchese was taken down in the quarters. Gonzalez ran out of luck in the finals versus Hodgins.

Cash Colbert (Paul VI, VA) SR

Final National Ranking: 7

Colbert landed in second at the National Prep Tournament for the second time in two seasons after falling to Konopka in the finals. Last year, it was Wyoming Seminary’s No. 1 Jude Correa, who relegated him to silver status.

Colbert did put a second straight Beast of the East Title in the books after defeating No. 27 Rocco Salerno (Seton Hall Prep, NJ) in the finals and Palumbo as he worked his way through the field.

After the Beast, a win over No. 10 Cael Weidemoyer came at the Naylor Duals by fall. Once Gonzalez bested Colbert at Escape the Rock, he came back to take third with another win over Palumbo.

At Elite 8, Colbert outpointed Moylan and Hoare.

David Calkins (Liberty-Brentwood, CA) SR

Final National Ranking: 8

It would be Calkins or Burford in this spot, but Calkins was the one who won their rubber match in the state finals. Calkins got by Moylan to reach the finals.

Calkins beat Burford at the James Riddle Tournament then suffered an unexpected outcome with Clovis’ Adan Castillo, who pinned him in the Zinkin Finals.

Another finals loss would come at Doc Buchanan, and that would be the only time Burford gained the upper hand. At Doc B, Calkins surprised Weidemoyer.

Remaining 2025-26 215-Pound Boys Wrestling National Rankings

9-Wes Burford (Oakdale, CA) SR

10-Cael Weidemoyer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR

11-Aiden Cooley (Allen, TX) SR

12-Mick Moylan (Poway, CA) JR

13-Ceasar Salas (Crown Point, IN) SO

14-Carter Brown (Lafayette (Wildwood), MO) JR

15-Kai Calcutt (Loyola Academy, IL) SR

16-Aiden Bliss (Port Allegany, PA) SR

17-Paxton Hunt (Garnet Valley, PA) SR

18-Decker Bechtold (Owen J. Roberts, PA) SO

19-Kendahl Hoare (DuBois, PA) SO

20-Peter Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) SO

21-Bruno Pallone (Hardin, MT) SO

22-Colton Bell (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO

23-Sal Marchese (Delsea, NJ) SR

24-Dante DeLuca (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR

25-Sutton Kenning (St. Cloud Tech, MN) SR

26-Tyler Palumbo (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR

27-Rocco Salerno (Seton Hall Prep, NJ) SR

28-Devin Downes (Plainedge, NY) SR

29-Kai Ford (Ponderosa, CA) SR

30-Brian Haran (Gilroy, CA) JR

Honorable Mention:

Wyatt Hanssen (Wasatch, UT) JR

Satoshi Davis (SLAM! Academy, NV) SO

Eli Knight (Bridgeport, WV) JR

Lincoln Jipp (Bettendorf, IA) SR

Budder Manley (River Valley, OH) SO

Daniel Hoke (St. Paris Graham, OH) JR

Josh Hoffer (Washington, IL) SR

Cael Dunn (South Davidson, NC) SR

Ronan An (North Cobb, GA) JR

Adan Castillo (Clovis, CA) JR

Garrett Kawczynski (Port Washington, WI) SR

Kade Splinter (Stoughton, WI) FR

McCoy Smith (Waunakee, WI) SR

Aiden Peterson (St. Edward, OH) SR