2026-27 Preseason National Boys Wrestling Rankings Version 3

This is the third update to the High School On SI 2026-27 Preseason National Boys Wrestling Rankings, and it brings the most significant movement we’ve seen so far.

We are updating the rankings frequently throughout the preseason as new information becomes available. Version 3 factors in the recently released Elite 8 Duals rosters, along with early registrations for Super 32.

As more of the nation’s top wrestlers begin competing, results on the mat will increasingly shape the rankings. For now, projected weight classes, offseason results and head-to-head history continue to provide important pieces of the puzzle.

Elite 8, Super 32 Weights Shape Rankings

Five ranked wrestlers appear on Elite 8 Duals rosters at weight classes different from their Super 32 registrations. Because the Elite 8 Duals come first, with Super 32 following in October, we are using the Elite 8 weights for those wrestlers in this update.

Alex Marchetti (Wyoming Seminary, Pennsylvania) is listed at 138 pounds for Elite 8 and 132 for Super 32. Riker O’Hearon (Carbon, Utah) will wrestle at 144 for Elite 8 before dropping to 138 for Super 32. Arizona’s Joaquin Chacon (Valiant Prep) is headed in the opposite direction, starting at 138 before moving to 144 for Super 32.

Colby Houle, who transferred from Northfield Mount Hermon to New York Military Academy, is listed at 157 pounds for Elite 8 before moving to 165 for Super 32. Another National Prep wrestler, Jack Harty (Greens Farms Academy, Connecticut), is listed at 215 for Elite 8 and 190 for Super 32.

Another notable Elite 8 roster entry has Bishop McCort’s Melvin Miller at 157 pounds. Miller wrestled around that weight a few times last season but won a Junior Nationals title at Fargo at 165 pounds. He competed at 160 during Pennsylvania’s high school season, so where he ultimately settles remains worth watching.

Breaking Down a Crowded 120-Pound Field

The top of the 120-pound rankings deserves some explanation.

With Pennsylvania’s Landon Sidun (Norwin) scheduled to face California’s Sammy Sanchez (Esperanza) at 126 pounds at FloWrestling’s Who’s Number One, Ariah Mills (Buford, Georgia) moves into the No. 1 spot at 120.

The decision, however, isn’t cut and dried.

Mills lost to Illinois’ Caleb Noble (Warren Township) at last year’s Elite 8 Duals, falling 6-5 in an ultimate tiebreaker. The narrow defeat is not overly damaging to Mills’ overall body of work, but it still matters.

That brings us to a point we emphasize frequently: All matches count toward a wrestler’s ranking. It isn’t just about the best win. Losses also factor into the complete picture.

We looked several times for a way to move Noble higher than his No. 8 ranking. The biggest obstacles are his losses at Elite 8 and Super 32 to California’s No. 7 Anthony Garza (Clovis). Noble also split two matches with Ohio’s No. 11 Brandon Bickerton (Highland) at the Elite 8 Duals.

No. 2 Brayden Wenrich (Northampton, Pennsylvania) earned his position by winning a Junior Nationals title at Fargo, scoring a 12-2 technical fall over No. 3 Michael Batista (Blair Academy, New Jersey). Wenrich previously lost to Batista at the Phil Portuese Northeast Regional and also owns a 10-9 loss to Garza from the 2025 Super 32.

Batista defeated Florida’s No. 4 Jovanni Tovar (Miami Southridge) at Escape the Rock and has traded victories with No. 5 Cam Sontz (Delbarton, New Jersey). Tovar defeated Sontz at Ironman.

Tovar also recently won a U17 world championship, picking up a victory over Pennsylvania’s No. 6 Chase Karenbauer (Grove City) along the way.

Sontz has split with Batista and won their most recent meeting, but Sontz’s loss to Tovar keeps him behind Batista. Without that result, Sontz’s more recent head-to-head victory would have been enough to put him ahead of Batista.

Karenbauer lost to Wenrich at the 2025 Super 32. At the NHSCA National Duals, however, Karenbauer defeated Maryland’s No. 19 Tyler Verceles (Loyola Blakefield). Verceles defeated Garza at Fargo, giving Karenbauer a common-opponent edge over Garza: Karenbauer over Verceles, and Verceles over Garza.

Verceles has battled consistency, particularly in freestyle, and those losses keep the Fargo double All-American lower in the rankings despite his victory over Garza. Garza remains in the top 10 because of his overall body of work, which includes his victory over Wenrich.

It is a complicated web of results, but that is precisely why every match matters.

Sidun’s Move Adds More Firepower at 126

As for Sidun and where he fits at 126 pounds, we take a deeper look in our latest boys pound-for-pound rankings.

Sidun’s move gives the 126-pound weight class four wrestlers represented in our pound-for-pound rankings. In addition to Sidun and Sanchez, Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, Ohio) and Hayden Schwab (Don Bosco, Iowa) are among the nation’s elite wrestlers at the weight.

Old Results Still Matter

Yes, some of the results referenced in these rankings are more than a year old. They are still data points.

When separating the best wrestlers in the country, sometimes a previous head-to-head meeting is the best evidence available. We would rather use an actual result between two wrestlers than place them in an arbitrary order based entirely on other factors.

If the result exists, it should be considered. If two elite wrestlers last met a year ago, that match remains relevant until more recent results provide a reason to view the matchup differently.

Current No. 1 Ranked Wrestlers

106: Luke Loren (St. John Bosco, CA) SO

113: Analu Woode (Nanakuli, HI) JR

120: Ariah Mills (Buford, GA) SO

126: Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) SR

132: Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR

138: Dean Anderson (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

144: Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, CA) SR

150: Michael Romero (St. John Bosco, CA) SR

157: Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) JR

165: Rocco Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) JR

175: Jayden O’Farrill (State College, PA) JR

190: Mario Carini (Poway, CA) SR

215: Michael Boyle (Bishop Watterson, OH) SR

285: Lukas Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

As the 2026-27 season unfolds, new results will gradually replace those older data points — and the rankings will change accordingly.

Please send ranking inquiries and information to billybwrestling@yahoo.com.

High School On SI

2026-27 High School On SI Boys Preseason National High School Rankings: Version 3

106-Pounds

1-Luke Loren (St. John Bosco, CA) SO

2-Aiden Talavera (Reedley, CA) JR

3-Brock Humphrey (Linsly School, WV) JR

4-Marcarlo Mannello (Briarcliff/Byram Hills, NY) FR

5-Bryce Fiore (St. John’s Country Day, FL) 8th

6-Ausome Guillermo (CA) FR

7-Nelson Villafane (West Scranton, PA) 8th

8-Rylen Wax (Dublin Coffman, OH) FR

9-Carter Smith (Perrysburg, OH) FR

10-Johnathan Thompson (Greene County, IA) FR

11-Cyrus Millage (Earlham, IA) FR

12-Leo Murillo (Trinity, PA) SO

13-Sebastian Gutierrez (Buchanan, CA) FR

14-Cameron Bartlow (Clovis, CA) FR

15-Amir Newman-Winfrey (Southeast Polk, IA) SO

16-Stephen Bagocius (Camden Catholic, NJ) SO

17-Knox Ayala (Fort Dodge, IA) SO

18-Ryder Ream (York Suburban, PA) FR

19-Casen Becker (Parker, CO) FR

20-Pietro Velardi (Delbarton, NJ) FR

21-Jackson Thorn (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) JR

22-Joe Cady (Chatfield, MN) SO

23-Giovani Suarez (Esperanza, CA) JR

24-Asher Procunier (MI) FR

25-Rylan Sandoval (Blackwell, OK) SO

26-Dakota Harmer (Lake Odessa Lakewood, MI) JR

27-Alex Huddleston (Brownsburg, IN) JR

28-Derik Kiefer (West Forsyth, GA) JR

29-Santino Andujo (Valiant Prep, AZ) FR

30-Harper Hamacher (Becker, MN) FR

HM:

Parker Hansen (Ozark, MO) SO

Max Lindquist (Timberland, MO) SO

Ty Martin (Don Bosco, IA) SO

Miro Parr-Coffin (Gonzaga Prep, WA) SO

Logan Tuck (Blair Academy, NJ) FR

Grady Moos (Elyria Catholic, OH) SO

John Ross (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) FR

Parker Workman (OH) FR

Shay Lundvall (IA) FR

113-Pounds

1-Analu Woode (Nanakuli, HI) JR

2-Kooper Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SO

3-Evan Restivo (State College, PA) FR

4-Michael Bernabe (Clovis, CA) SO

5-Arav Pandey (Trinity, PA) SO

6-Cache Wiliams (Choctaw, OK) JR

7-Cason Craft (Coweta, OK) JR

8-Camden Rugg (Union Grove, WI) SR

9-Niko Odiotti (Loyola Academy, IL) JR

10-Turner Ross (Mustang, OK) SR

11-Traevon Ducking (Brownsburg, IN) JR

12-Max Murillo (Esperanza, CA) SR

13-Jax Vang (Buchanan, CA) JR

14-Jarreau Walker (Streetsboro, OH) SR

15-Killian Coluccio (Lacey Township, NJ) SR

16-Connor Maddox (Westfield, IN) JR

17-Thomas Blewett (Middletown North, NJ) NJ

18-William Soto (Newburgh, NY) SR

19-Devin Hord (NC) FR

20-Oliver Lester (Dublin Coffman, OH) JR

21-Ace Chittum (Cleveland, TN) JR

22-Cruz Gannon (Dowling Catholic, IA) JR

23-Lincoln Valdez (Pomona, CO) JR

24-Jha’Kai Roller (Cleveland, TN) FR

25-Evan Cies (Malvern Prep, PA) SO

26-Brody Compau (Rockford, MI) SO

27-Jett Kline (Stillwater, OK) SO

28-Spencer Lee (James Madison, NY) FR

29-Jacob Carr (Sun Valley, PA) JR

30-Nathan Schuman (Honesdale, PA) JR

HM:

Keilan Yang (Eau Claire, WI) FR

Patrick Bulger (Derry Area, PA) SO

Nathan Hoopman (Saint Thomas Academy, MN) SO

Santino Pascarella (Half Hollow Hils, NY) JR

Lee Dreshman (Canon-McMillan, PA) SO

Onofre Gonzalez (IMG Academy, FL) SO

Kolten Mueller (Milton, WI) SO

Garrett Bjerga (Staple Motley, MN) SO

Chase Lawrence (Stillwater, MN) FR

Gavin Hoeft (Wayzata, MN) SO

Brandon Eisenhour (Montoursville, PA) JR

120-Pounds

1-Ariah Mills (Buford, GA) SO

2-Brayden Wenrich (Northampton, PA) JR

3-Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

4-Jovanni Tovar (Miami Southridge, FL) JR

5-Cam Sontz (Delbarton, NJ) SR

6-Chase Karenbauer (Grove City, PA) JR

7-Anthony Garza (Clovis, CA) SR

8-Caleb Noble (Warren Township, IL) SR

9-Michael “MJ” Rundell (Oak Park River Forest, IL) SR

10-Thales Silva (Buchanan, CA) SO

11-Brandon Bickerton (Highland, OH) SR

12-Landon Thoennes (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SR

13-Loc Webber (Dublin Coffman, OH) JR

14-Cruzer Dominguez (Creighton Prep, NE) JR

15-Aiden Garcia (Palma, CA) SR

16-Cruz Little (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO

17-Izaya Shickley (Halifax Area, PA) SR

18-Max Berman (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

19-Tyler Verceles (Loyola-Blakefield, MD) JR

20-Eric Bocanegra (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

21-Brand’n Edstrom (Madison, ID) SR

22-Lazarus McEwen (Capital, WA) JR

23-Roman Tuttle (Gypsum-Southeast, KS) JR

24-Jack Stonebraker (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR

25-Cohen Reer (Edison, OH) SO

26-Oscar Gauna (Goddard, KS) SR

27-Julian Zargo (St. John Vianney, NJ) SR

28-Anthony Curlo (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

29-Spencer McCammon (Mater Dei, IN) SO

30-Erik Klichurov (Lombard Montini, IL) JR

HM;

Shiloh Joyce (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SO

Jack Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) SO

Trevor Patrovich (Hauppauge, NY) SR

Nikolas Duarte (Addison Trail, IL) JR

Ethan Andreula (Long Beach, NY) JR

Xavier Seabury (New York Military Academy, NY) JR

Diego Robertty (Iowa City, West, IA) SO

Jack Wallukait (Dowling Catholic, IA) SR

Carew Christensen (Waukee Northwest, IA) SR

Layne Martin (Rockford, MI) SR

Cooper Sandoval (McQueen, NV) SR

Eli Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) JR

Paden Alyea (Skyline, VA) SR

Lucas Layne (Lake Highland Prep, FL) 8th

126-Pounds

1-Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) SR

2-Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) SR

3-Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) JR

4-Hayden Schwab (Don Bosco, IA) SR

5-Ignacio Villasenor (Stillwater, OK) SR

6-Dominick Morrison (Hatboro Horsham, PA) SR

7-Jorge Rios (St. John Bosco, CA) JR

8-Mateo Gallegos (DuBois, PA) JR

9-Corey Brown (Chesapeake-AA, MD) JR

10-Thiago Silva (Buchanan, CA) SO

11-Cody Clarke (Buford, GA) SO

12-Van Smith (Mustang, OK) SR

13-Matthew Mulligan (Bergen Catholic, NJ) JR

14-Case Bell (Brownsburg, IN) JR

15-Izayiah Chavez (Allen, TX) JR

16-Austin Bickerton (Highland, OH) SR

17-Cael Floerchinger (Great Falls, MT) SR

18-Brock Rothermel (Line Mountain, PA) SR

19-Max Dinges (Penns Valley, PA) JR

20-Braiden Lotier (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR

21-Anthony LaGala Ryan (Longwood, NY) SR

22-Logan Stewart (Reynolds, PA) SR

23-Tommy Gretz (Connellsville, PA) SR

24-Eli Gabrielson (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SR

25-Cole Caniglia (Creighton Prep, NE) SR

26-Chazz Robinson (Homewood-Flossmoor, IL) SR

27-Allen Woo (Lombard Montini, IL) SR

28-Preston Waughtel (Carlyle, IL) SR

29-Jeremy Carver (Cathedral, IN) SO

30-Kash Larkin (Valiant Prep, AZ) SO

HM:

Laz Soto (Southwest Miami, FL) SR

JR Ortega (Grandview, CO) SR

Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

Graydon Martin (Staunton River, VA) JR

Arturo Reyes (Mahanoy, PA) SO

Zahn Beal (Arrowhead, WI) JR

Mason Milsaps (The Woodlands, TX) SO

Cade Collins (Southern Regional, NJ) JR

Derion Williams (Trinity, OH) SR

Cash Wiley (Carl Albert, OK) SR

Drake VomBaur (Severance, CO) SR

Gabe Benyo (Hazelton Area, PA) JR

Aiden Jalajel (Coweta, OK) JR

John Segata (Council Rock South, PA) SR

132-Pounds

1-Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR

2-Slater Hicks (Valencia, CA) SR

3-JoJo Burke (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR

4-Paul Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) JR

5-Blaze Van Gundy (Dublin Coffman, OH) SR

6-Tommy Wurster (Dublin, OH) JR

7-Miklo Hernandez (Pipestone Area, MN) JR

8-Jamiel Castleberry (Oak Park-River Forest, IL) SR

9-Vincenzo Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

10-Keegan Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) JR

11-Kavin Muyleart (Cedar Cliff, PA) SR

12-Angel Cejudo, Jr. (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR

13-CJ Caines (Hanover, PA) JR

14-Owen Marshall (Tahoma, WA) SR

15-Oleksandr Havrylkiv (Hersey, IL) JR

16-Eddie Woody (Southeast Polk, IA) JR

17-Lukas Foster (Joliet Catholic, IL) SR

18-Bobby Ruscitti (Lombard Montini, IL) SR

19-Conner Whitely (St. Edward, OH) JR

20-Mason Katschor (Dundee, MI) SR

21-Jamison Gregory (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) SR

22-Jaxon Lane (McCallie School, TN) JR

23-Zane Crouse (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR

24-Wyatt Spencer (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

25-Caleb Schaefer (Evansville Mater Dei, IN) SR

26-Tanner Telford (Corner Canyon, UT) SR

27-Tommy Marchetti (Delbarton, NJ) JR

28-Josiah Stanton (Bloomington South, IN) SO

29-Ryder Owen (Gonzaga Prep, WA) SO

30-Mitchell Chen (Faith Christian Academy, PA) FR

HM:

Kaleb Pratt (Barrington, IL) SR

Bradley Wagner (Mifflinburg Area, PA) SR

Abe Coronado (McQueen, AZ) SR

Rocco Lombardo (Malvern Prep, PA) SO

Lincoln Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

138-Pounds

1-Dean Anderson (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

2-Israel Borge (Bixby, OK) SR

3-Dawson Youngblut (Jessup, IA) SR

4-Tanner Guenot (Bald Eagle Area, PA) SR

5-Urijah Lopez (Perrysburg, OH) JR

6-Gage Bjerga (Staples Motley, MN) JR

7-Austin Ellis (Davis, UT) SR

8-Shamus Regan (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

9-Vinnie Gutierrez (Fountain Valley, CA) SR

10-Matthew Orbeta (Poway, CA) SR

11-Aiden Herndon (Cedar Cliff, PA) SR

12-Landyn Shaffer (Cobleskill-Richmondville, NY) SR

13-Jensen Boyd (Delta, IN) SR

14-Emilio Albanese (Emmaus, PA) SR

15-Carter Chunko (Saucon Valley, PA) SR

16-Chris Grossman (Hardin, MT) SR

17-Joaquin Chacon (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR

18-Quincey Crawford (Hickman, MO) JR

19-Timothy Boda (Merritt Island, FL) JR

20-Blake Nevils (Meridian, ID) JR

21-Calan Manley (Stillwater, OK) JR

22-Cael Humphrey (Sultana, CA) SR

23-Alex Marchetti (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO

24-Max Cumbee (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SR

25-Cooper Mathews (Cherokee Trail, CO) SR

26-Tommy Banas (Providence Catholic, IL) SR

27-Gage Spurgeon (Eddyville, IA) SR

28-Stephen Myers (Parkersburg, WV) SR

29-Deven Lopez (Pueblo East, CO) SR

30-Brady Slicker (Hickory, PA) SR

HM:

Brady Full (Abington Heights, PA) SO

Jack Simpson (Ponderosa, CO) SR

PJ Terranova (Delbarton, NJ) SR

Bryar Hooks (Stillwater, OK) JR

Richard DeLorenzo II (Toms River East, NJ) SR

Jack Cole (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SO

Isaac Novod (Belmont Hill, MA) SR

Reid Yakes (Jesuit, FL) SR

Royce Malone (Center Grove, IN) JR

Mathius Garza (Etiwanda, CA) SR

James Sievers (Social Circle, GA) SR

Braden Johnson (Cumberland, WI) SR

Cayden Rios (Allen, TX) SR

Jeffrey Dunaway (IL) FR

Caleb Kosko (Nazareth, PA) SO

144-Pounds

1-Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, CA) SR

2-Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) JR

3-Braylon Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) SR

4-Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River, NY) SR

5-Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR

6-Freddy Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR

7-Ashten Haley (Cobleskill-Richmondville, NY) SR

8-Jovani Solis (South Dade, FL) JR

9-Konner Larkin (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

10-Reece Movahed (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO

11-Evan Stanley (Lowell, IN) SR

12-Cole Speer (Brecksville, OH) JR

13-Gideon Gonzalez (Bergen Catholic, NJ) JR

14-Gavin Landers (Denver, IA) SR

15-Brian Little (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR

16-Finn O’Brien (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

17-Declan O’Byrne (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

18-Riker O’Hearon (Carbon, UT) JR

19-Adante Washington (Joliet Catholic, IL) SR

20-Josh Kerr (Maize South, KS) SR

21-Roman Stewart (Liberty, MO) SR

22-Vinny Ferrari (Melissa, TX) SO

23-Tyler Stephens (Mt. Saint Joseph, MD) SR

24-James Ruiz (Esperanza, CA) SR

25-Gavin Green (Delone Catholic, PA) SR

26-Elijah Blewitt (Indianola, IA) SR

27-Jake Kos (Simley, MN) SR

28-Carson Neubert (Luxemburg-Casco, WI) SR

29-Isaac Conner (Mountainside, OR) JR

30-Amari Vann (Delsea, NJ) SR

HM:

Brody Bergeron (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SR

Nick Meza (Cesar Chavez, AZ) SR

150-Pounds

1-Michael Romero (St. John Bosco, CA) SR

2-Jason Dube (Spire Academy, OH) JR

3-Peyton Hornsby (Center Grove, IN) SR

4-Kai Vielma (Connellsville, PA) SR

5-Arseni Kikiniou (Poway, CA) SR

6-Bennett Kujawa (Becker, MN) SR

7-Donovan Rosauer (Yorkville, IL) SR

8-Nico DeSalvo (Southeast Polk, IA) SR

9-Marcus Killgore (Sahuarita, AZ) JR

10-Grayson Fuchs (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) SR

11-Kane Shawger (St. Xavier, OH) SR

12-Legend Ellis (Coweta, OK) SR

13-Xavier Chavez (Sunnyside, AZ) SR

14-Garrison Sartain (Mustang, OK) SR

15-Deacon Morgan (Rochester Adams, MI) SR

16-Matthew Santoro (Saucon Valley, PA) JR

17-Armand Williams (South Dade, FL) SR

18-Grayson Davis (Cape Henlopen, DE) SO

19-Ty Eversman (Thompson Valley, CO) JR

20-Ryan DeGeorge (Delbarton, NJ) SR

21-Illia Kyryianenko (South Broward, FL) JR

22-Edgar Jimenez (Valiant Prep, AZ)

23-Aiden Kunes (Central Mountain, PA) SR

24-Anthony Heim (Shakopee, MN) JR

25-Matthew McDermott (Smithtown East, NY) JR

26-Dylan Villers (McCallie School, TN) JR

27-Ben James (Sandusky St. Mary’s, OH) SR

28-Kavi Garvey (Fountain Valley, CA) SR

29-Jackson Paulsen (Blue Springs, MO) SR

30-Chance Ruble (Seckman, MO) SR

HM:

Brant Laughlin (Seneca, MO) SR

Camron Duffield (Parkway South, MO) SR

Samuel Gehring (Slinger, WI) SR

Hunter Gordon (Rockwall, TX) JR

Jake Mescher (Bishop Kelly, ID) SR

Kamdyn Borrero (Cathedral Prep, PA) JR

Mason Bauer (Ashland, OH) SR

Jack Malinconico (Poway, CA) SR

Kaygen Roberts (Boyle County, KY) SR

Brendan Nadin (Marian, IL) SO

Kaden Martineau (Juab, UT) JR

157-Pounds

1-Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) JR

2-Mac Crosson (Indianola, IA) SR

3-Camryn Howard (Bellport, NY) SO

4-Lincoln Robideau (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) JR

5-Jet Brown (Odessa, MO) SR

6-Gabe Ballard (Northampton, PA) SR

7-Sonny Amato (Rumson-Fair Haven, NJ) SR

8-Gage Lohr (Watertown, SD) SR

9-Jacob Morris (South Anchorage, AK) SR

10-Greyson Music (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR

11-Colin Rutlin (Christian Brothers College, MO) SR

12-Jake Hughes (Beaver, OH) JR

13-Jerin Coles (Bishop McCort, PA) SO

14-Aiden Arnett (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SO

15-Nick Schwartz (Delbarton, NJ) JR

16-Jaimon Mogard (Ames, IA) SO

17-Bryston Scoles (Kewaskum, WI) SR

18-James Whitbred (State College, PA) SR

19-Michael Ruane (Franklin Regional, PA) SR

20-Dominic Way (Parkersburg, WV) SR

21-Carter Price (Ripley, WV) SR

22-Chris Arreola (Clovis North, CA) JR

23-Reid Clausi (West Essex Regional, NJ) JR

24-Colby Houle (New York Military Academy, NY) JR

25-Jackson Weller (Delran, NJ) SR

26-Wyatt Lewis (Del Norte, CA) SR

27-Tommy Rowlands (Bishop Watterson, OH) JR

28-Gregory Torosian (Birmingham, CA) SR

29-Jake Austin (Charlotte, FL) JR

30-Asher Bacon (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO

HM:

Donald Jackson (Wichita-East, KS) SR

Diego Valdiviezo (Poway, CA) SR

Parker Casey (Johnston, IA) SR

Dimetry Molina (Esperanza, CA) JR

Carmine Cruz (Sunnyside, AZ) SR

Elijah Brown (Monroe Woodbury, NY) JR

Sully Karmon (Perrysburg, OH) SO

Maverick Beckwith (New York Military Academy, NY) SR

Augustus Smith (Central Arkansas Christian, AR) SR

Niko Marnika (Commack, NY) SR

Kaleb Mead (Watertown Mayer, MN) SR

Westin Ingham (Amery, WI) SR

165-Pounds

1-Rocco Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) JR

2-Matthew Staples (New Prairie, IN) SO

3-Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR

4-Grayson Eggum (Stillwater, MN) SO

5-Josh Piparo (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) JR

6-Harrison Murdock (Baylor School, TN) SO

7-Luke Knox (Perkiomen Vally, PA) SR

8-Brooklyn Pickett (Mt. Saint. Joseph, MD) JR

9-Thunder Page (Rose Hill, KS) SO

10-Steel Meyers (IMG Academy, FL) JR

11-Joe Monticello (Hanover Park, NJ) JR

12-Kawayran Vazquez (Jesuit, FL) JR

13-Reed Wilson (Nixa, MO) JR

14-Ethan Sonne (Marist, IL) JR

15-Landen McDowell (St. Pius X, MO) JR

16-Caden Staab (Northfield, MN) JR

17-Thomas Schechterly (West Scranton, PA) JR

18-Jon Smith (Oxford Area, PA) SR

19-Bailey Holman (Poway, CA) JR

20-Joseph Schinder (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

21-Jesus Guzman (Lakeside, CA) JR

22-Emerson Tjaden (De Soto, KS) SR

23-Eli Esguerra (Dublin Coffman, OH) SR

24-Drew Moro (Brecksville, OH) JR

25-Drake Morrison (Malad, ID) SR

26-Preston Scott (Choctaw, OK) SR

27-Olin Neuville (De Pere, WI) SR

28-Chris Anguiano (Millikan, CA) SR

29-Calvin Rathjen (Ankeny, IA) SO

30-Nicky Negron (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR

HM:

Ryan Gavrish (Saint John Vianney, NJ) SR

Emory Gunby (Bishop McCort, PA) SR

Max Firestine (Franklin Regional, PA) JR

Kayson White (Highlands, KY) JR

Sammy Almedina (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

Coehn Weber (Joliet West, IL) SO

Daniel Blanke (Barrington, IL) SR

Easton Kammerud (Mount Horeb, WI) SO

175-Pounds

1-Jayden O’Farrill (State College, PA) JR

2-Zack Aquila (Brecksville, OH) SR

3-Isai Fernandez (St. John Bosco, CA) JR

4-Justus Heeg (Providence Catholic, IL) JR

5-Tomm Heiser (Evansville, WI) JR

6-Bruno Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) SR

7-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

8-Maximus Dhabolt (Ankeny Centennial, IA) SR

9-Gabriel Logan (Delbarton, NJ) JR

10-Jakob Hoke (Graham, OH) JR

11-Maximus Fortier (University, WV) SR

12-Mason Horwat (Derry Area, PA) SR

13-Kobe Cunanan (Valiant Prep, AZ)

14-Zane Gerlach (South Anchorage, AK) SR

15-Weston Borgers (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

16-Brody Sendele (Hononegah, IL) SR

17-Zane Engels (Northfield, MN) SR

18-CJ Pensiero (Bishop McCort, PA) SR

19-James Curoso (Clovis, CA) JR

20-Joel Welch (St. Frances DeSales, OH) SR

21-Gavin Ciampoli (Altoona, PA) SR

22-Layden Acevedo (Berks Catholic, PA) JR

23-Nathaniel Replogle (Central York, PA) JR

24-Sean Breedlove (Center Grove, IN) SR

25-Wyatt Boice (Minisink Valley, NY) SR

26-William Fullhart (Decorah, IA) SR

27-Shepard Stephens (Davis, UT) SR

28-Leif Larwin (Bend, OR) SR

29-Brayden Koester (Bettendorf, IA) SR

30-Brock Armstrong (Coeur d Alene, ID) SR

HM:

Chase Hetrick (Malvern Prep, PA) JR

Julius Pacheco (Davison, MI) SR

Preston Burroughs (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR

Luke Hayden (Hickman, MO) SR

Gary High (Cleveland, TN) JR

Kyler Crooks (Graham, OH) JR

Tate Sailer (Mandan, ND) JR

Destan Skelly (Grand Rapids, MN) JR

Jeremy McGrath (Greens Farms Academy, CT)

190-Pounds

1-Mario Carini (Poway, CA) SR

2-Salah Tsarni (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

3-Nicholas Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR

4-Tanner Hodgins (Howell, NJ) SR

5-Kyle Gallo (Zephyrhills Christian, FL) SR

6-Joseph Heim (Shakopee, MN) JR

7-Mario Hutcherson (Kiski Area, PA) JR

8-Noah Tucker (Bullis School, MD) SR

9-Ryder Schulte (Liberty, AZ) JR

10-Brady Brown (Derry Area, PA) SR

11-Carter Lester (Lima Central Catholic, OH) JR

12-Mason Savidan (St. John Bosco, CA) JR

13-Mason Chamberlian (Malvern Prep, PA) SO

14-Braeden Simoneaux (New York Military Academy, NY) SR

15-Hunter Snyder (Greater Latrobe, PA) SR

16-Cody Savage (Rockwall Heath, TX) JR

17-Beau Waldron (Hickman, MO) SR

18-Marco Casillas (Mahomet-Seymour, IL) JR

19-JT Smith (Creighton Prep, NE) SR

20-Sean Perez (Humble, TX) SR

21-Maximus Purdy (Assumption, Davenport, IA) JR

22-Aidan Kincaide (Noblesville, IN) SR

23-Caige Horak (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

24-Broedy Hendricks (Humboldt, IA) SR

25-Reed Falk (Middletown, WI) SR

26-Jacob Hutchins (River Falls, WI) SR

27-Braden Strain (Berryhill, OK) SR

28-Owen Schacht (Mishicot, WI) SR

29-Levi Foote (Southern Regional, NJ) SR

30-Jayden Imler (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SR

HM:

Ibrahim Zaky (Woodgrove, VA) SR

David Clayton (Quakertown, PA) SR

Bryce Collins (Canon-McMillan, PA) JR

Duane Leslie (Mead, WA) SO

Mason McDonnell (Fountain Valley, CA) SO

Dresden Beard (Andover, KS) JR

Vicente Garcia (West Las Vegas, NM) JR

Blaise Turner (American falls, ID) SR

Carson Herbst (Madison Central, KY) SR

Eli Knight (Bridgeport, WV) SR

Zandon Hopson (Liberty, AZ) SR

Samuel Josey (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO

Gage Gross (Milton, WI) JR

Josh Ringler (Grinnell, IA) SR

215-Pounds

1-Michael Boyle (Bishop Watterson, OH) SR

2-Jimmy Mastny (Marian Central Catholic, IL) SR

3-Sam Howard (Boonville, IN) SR

4-Daniel “Mick” Moylan (Poway, CA) SR

5-Ladd Holman (Juab, UT) SR

6-Decker Bechtold (Owen J. Roberts, PA) JR

7-Maximus Konopka (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR

8-Peter Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) JR

9-Ceasar Salas (Crown Point, IN) JR

10-Colton Bell (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

11-Frankie Pieffer (St. Edward, OH) SR

12-Kendahl Hoare (DuBois, PA) JR

13-Kade Splinter (Stoughton, WI) SO

14-Brian Haran (Gilroy, CA) SR

15-Wyatt Hanssen (Wasatch, UT) SR

16-Kellen Fellure (Franklin Community, IN) SR

17-Ronan An (North Cobb, GA) SR

18-Budder Manley (River Valley, OH) JR

19-Hayden Harvey (Montoursville, PA) SR

20-Carter Temple (Kearney, MO) SR

21-Danny Zmorowski (Lake Catholic, OH) SR

22-Daniel Hoke (Graham, OH) SR

23-Adan Castillo (Clovis, CA) SR

24-Carter Green (Douglass, KS) SR

25-Bradley DiMiglio (Malvern Prep, PA) SO

26-Redmond Lindsey (Bixby, OK) SR

27-Franco Latorre (Interboro, PA) SR

28-Jack Harty (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR

29-Gavin Muller (Osage, IA) SR

30-Seth Hernandez (Bixby, OK) SR

HM:

Theron Davis (Mustang, OK) JR

Jeremiah Chavis (Lake Gibson, FL) JR

285-Pounds

1-Lukas Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

2-Cael Mielnik (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

3-William Glesing (New Palestine, IN) SR

4-Zyan Knollmeyer (Helias Catholic, MO) SR

5-Odin Schwabenbauer (Snohomish, WA) SR

6-Camden Williams (Whiteland, IN) SR

7-Carter Brown (Lafayette (Wildwood), MO) SR

8-Satoshi Davis (SLAM! Academy, NV) JR

9-Bruno Pallone (Hardin, MT) JR

10-Noah Mathis (Lansing, KS) SR

11-Kameron Hazelett (Lowell, IN) JR

12-Eaghan Fleshman (Alburnett, IA) JR

13-Lucas Feuerbach (Solon, IA) SR

14-Preston Krueger (New London, WI) SR

15-Matthew Cooley (Oakdale, CA) SR

16-Joe Constable (Fort Dodge, IA) SR

17-Leland Day (Grandview, CO) SR

18-Caleb Tyler (Fairfield, PA) SR

19-Jacob Ramirez (Grand Prairie, TX) SR

20-Andrew Arroyo (Clovis, CA) JR

21-Sammy Seja (Buchanan, CA) JR

22-Carlos Rodriguez (Sioux Falls Lincoln, SD) SR

23-Keyshon Morrison (Lake Norman, NC) SR

24-Noah Larios (Imperial, CA) SR

25-Konway Williamson (Salina, OK) SR

26-Clete Gilbert (Marlow, OK) SR

27-Kyler Kuhn (St. Pius X, MO) SR

28-Brady Hagan (Dowling Catholic, IA) SR

29-Keenan Mowery (South Putnam, IN) SR

30-Tony Brooks (Crown Point, IN) SR

HM:

Drake Buthe (Glenwood, IA) SR

Cary Cox (Pleasant Valley, IA) SR

JT Kelso (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, IA) SR

Alex Johnson (Catawba Ridge, SC) SR

Sean Boyd (Benedictine Prep, VA) SR

Ryan Schneider (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR

Grant Silverfield (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR