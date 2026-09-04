2026 National High School Wrestling Preseason Schedule: Dates, Events and Locations

The national preseason for high school wrestling is essentially a two-month sprint through September and October, with many of the country’s top wrestlers traveling to major tournaments and dual-meet events before the high school season begins.

There is one final major preseason event in November, but by then, much of the focus has shifted to the regular season. States including Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas are among those that begin competition in November.

That increasingly crowded calendar is one reason most of the biggest national preseason wrestling events are packed into September and October.

Elite 8 Highlights a Busy September

The Elite 8 Duals in College Park, Georgia, may be the premier event on the September schedule, bringing together loaded rosters featuring many nationally ranked wrestlers.

The IndianaMat Hoosier Preseason Open also features a deep collection of Indiana and regional talent, while wrestlers from across the country will make the trip to Ohio for the Grappler Fall Classic at the end of the month.

Another major event that weekend is the Tyrant Columbus Day Duals in Manheim, Pennsylvania. The massive dual-meet tournament traditionally attracts loaded teams and nationally ranked wrestlers, creating one of the more difficult preseason gauntlets.

Labor Day weekend also features Super 32 Early Entry events in California, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia. The final Super 32 entry events are scheduled for Sept. 12 in Florida and Kansas City, Missouri. Other states and regions held qualifying events in late August.

Super 32 Headlines October Schedule

The highlight of October — and arguably the entire national preseason — arrives Oct. 24-25 with Super 32 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Greensboro has become the epicenter of high school wrestling each fall thanks in large part to the work of NC Mat's David Barker and the continued growth and prestige of Super 32.

Another significant national event follows almost immediately.

The U.S. Marine Corps Brian Keck Preseason Nationals and Boys National Recruiting Showcase begins Oct. 28 in West Des Moines, Iowa, and runs through Nov. 1, making it the final major national event before the high school season takes center stage.

Girls Wrestling Gets Its Own National Showcases

The girls wrestling preseason also features several major events.

The War of the Roses Midwest Nationals is scheduled for Oct. 3-4 in Columbus, Indiana. The event includes both dual and individual competition and gives middle school girls an opportunity to compete alongside high school wrestlers.

Several wrestlers who debuted as freshmen in our national rankings this year first caught our attention at this event last fall.

Also taking place Oct. 3-4 is the Journeymen Fall Classic in Schenectady, New York. The weekend includes the Journeymen Women’s World Classic, providing another major early-season showcase for girls wrestling.

2026 National High School Wrestling Preseason Schedule

We have included the bracketing platform for each event when available. California events currently listed through Trackwrestling could ultimately be hosted on Boutboard, as they were last year.

September

Sept. 5 — Super 32 Early Entry events — California (Trackwrestling); Georgia (FloWrestling); North Carolina (FloWrestling); Virginia (Trackwrestling)

Sept. 5-6 — Wild Wild Midwest National Duals — Noblesville, Indiana (USA Bracketing)

Sept. 12 — Super 32 Early Entry events — Kansas City, Missouri; Florida (Trackwrestling)

Sept. 12 — 2026 Preseason Kickoff — La Habra, California

Sept. 12-13 — IndianaMat Hoosier Preseason Open — Fort Wayne, Indiana (USA Bracketing)

Sept. 12-13 — Elite 8 Duals — College Park, Georgia (Trackwrestling)

Sept. 19-20 — PNL Evansville Regional — Fort Branch, Indiana (USA Bracketing)

Sept. 19-20 — PNL Salt Lake City Regional — Layton, Utah (USA Bracketing)

Sept. 26 — Central Cup Girls Freestyle Duals — Independence, Missouri (Trackwrestling)

Sept. 26 — Flo's Who's No. 1 — Stillwater, Oklahoma

Sept. 26-27 — Grappler Fall Classic — Sandusky, Ohio (Trackwrestling)

Sept. 26-27 — Tyrant Columbus Day Duals — Manheim, Pennsylvania (USA Bracketing)

Sept. 26-27 — Halloween Spookfest — Temecula, California

October

Oct. 3 — Western States Preseason Championships — Farmington, Utah (USA Bracketing)

Oct. 3-4 — War of the Roses Midwest Nationals — Columbus, Indiana (USA Bracketing)

Oct. 3-4 — Journeymen Fall Classic and Women’s World Classic — Schenectady, New York

Oct. 9-11 — PNL Fall Championships — West Des Moines, Iowa (USA Bracketing)

Oct. 10-11 — 2026 Fall Brawl KC — Kansas City, Missouri (Trackwrestling)

Oct. 10-11 — California World Challenge — Fresno, California

Oct. 24-25 — Super 32 — Greensboro, North Carolina

Oct. 28-Nov. 1 — U.S. Marine Corps Brian Keck Preseason Nationals — West Des Moines, Iowa

Oct. 31 — Midwest Nationals Preseason Open — Bloomington, Illinois

November

Nov. 13-14 — Battle by the Border Preseason National Championships — La Crosse, Wisconsin