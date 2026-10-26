2026 Super 32: Melvin Miller Wins Third Title as Caleb Noble Dominates and Upsets Rock Greensboro

The boys’ version of the Super 32 Challenge at the Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina did not have any of the record setting or breaking equal to the girls wrestling which saw Maryland’s Taina Fernandez capture a fifth Super 32 Belt and Pennsylvania’s Jaclyn Bouzakis join the four-timer club.

Bouzakis is in the four-time circle along with Pennsylvania’s Bo Bassett, who started the crew last year with Fernandez. That connection extends farther as Bassett’s McCort teammate, Melvin Miller, captured his third Super 32 Title on Sunday afternoon.

The link that binds them is Jaclyn’s brother, Nic Bouzakis, who won three titles, while splitting his time between Florida and Pennsylvania. Our research indicates two other three-time Super 32 high school champs – New Jersey’s Anthony Knox and New York’s Yianni Diakomihalis.

Illinois’ Caleb Noble will go home as a two-time Super 32 Champion after wiping the mat with the competition in a dominant performance that reinforced our decision to place him atop the 113-pound rankings when he dropped for Super 32.

As usual, the results covered the whole spectrum of emotions. The 2026 Super 32 Tournament did not disappoint. Below we will detail the ins and outs, and things we think you should know.

Miller’s March

Miller had little trouble reaching his desired destination as he started off with a 48 second pin, then added three technical falls and two major decisions as he made his way to the finals. Missouri’s No. 11 Landon McDowell fell to Miller in a high scoring 19-9 semifinal.

The top ranked senior greeted No. 3 Matthew Staples from Indiana in the 165-pound finals and left the junior feeling unsatisfied again, as Miller’s 7-3 win relegated Staples to runner-up status for a second year in a row.

Miller won the match on his feet with two first period takedowns doing the heavy lifting. Staples collected an escape point and a series of penalty points.

One of those penalty points was on a late stalling call that came as no surprise.

Prior to the action that led to the call, Miller went off the mat and fell awkwardly into fans sitting floor side. He seemed stunned at first but gathered himself and continued but was visibly not the same.

Miller was awarded his first belt as a freshman. After finishing third as a sophomore, Miller got back on top in 2025.

A Noble Two-Time Champ

Caleb Noble probably came into Super 32 with a chip on his shoulder as a former champion, who was third a year ago, but given the seventh seed in the 113-pound bracket. Noble was the clear-cut guy to us, hence his number one ranking in the latest edition of the High School On SI Boys’ National Rankings.

The senior started his golden voyage with a 21-2 technical fall and a 1:42 second pin, before calming down a bit and placing just a major decision on Florida’s No. 24 Lucas Layne, 12-1.

As the bracket got smaller, Noble got fiercer, adding two pins and a tech fall to the final stretch of the bracket before the finals. Tennessee’s No. 28 Jha’Kai Roller was the first to get planted and it took 1:32 for it to happen.

Pennsylvania’s No. 30 Nathan Schuman was plastered in 1:18. Schuman was seeded 15th and beat second seeded, No. 10 Niko Odiotti from Illinois, in order to meet Noble.

A 19-3 tech fall was what sent the sixth seed, Indiana’s No. 14 Connor Maddox, packing in the semis. Maddox took out No. 7 Tuner Ross of Oklahoma, who was the third seed, ahead of his time with Noble.

Pennsylvania’s No. 3 Kooper Deputy was seeded number one and made it to the finals where he dropped a 15-10 decision to Noble in which the score is not indicative of how one-sided the match was. Noble secured five takedowns, to just one for Deputy, who scored five of his points on escapes and another on a stalling call.

Kikiniou Takes Down Three Big Fish

California’s Arseni Kikiniou came into Super 32 ranked eighth at 150 pounds and was seeded fifth.

Kikiniou got it going big time in the quarterfinals when he authored a mild upset of No. 7 Grayson Fuchs from Michigan (the No. 4 seed).

The senior had a bigger trick up his sleeve and unfurled it in the manner of a 3-2 glistening upset of No. 1 Jason Dube out of Ohio, to break into the finals circle. Kikiniou had one more surprise to deliver and waited until overtime to reveal his intention of beating Indiana’s No. 4 Peyton Hornsby, which he did, 4-1, on the strength of a takedown.

Number One Showdowns Go Both Ways

With the zaniness that accompanies Super 32, the championship finals only had two instances where the top two guys faced off – at 157 pounds, where the favorite came through, and 106 pounds, which saw the underdog prevail.

They would be Iowa’s No. 1 Mac Crosson and Pennsylvania’s No. 2 Nelson Villafane, respectively.

Crosson’s matchup with New York’s Camryn Howard was neck-to-neck the whole time when it appeared Crosson gained a takedown on a wild sequence that was one count away from being back points, and likely the reason it was overturned upon a challenge from Howard’s camp.

To overtime they went with Crosson controlling Howard for the duration of the first tiebreaker frame, then breaking free for the winning point when it was his turn, earning the belt with a 2-1 final.

Before we jump to Villafane, there is one breakout performance at 157 pounds that needs to be mentioned.

California’s No. 19 Chris Arreola found himself in a round of 16 match he probably thought would never happen –– but it did.

The pre-seeds had No. 1 at 144 pounds, Jesse Grajeda, atop the heap and the Californian shook things up by arriving in Greensboro and steeping on the scale as a 157-pounder. Arreola beat Grajeda, 4-1, to send him to the consolation rounds where he was eliminated by No. 7 Gage Lohr from South Dakota.

Arreola, who was seeded 14 th , showed that was no fluke by taming No. 11 Dominic Way of West Virginia (the 6 th seed) in the quarters, 4-2. Howard ended Arreola’s title hopes but he came back to take third, beating Illinois’ No. 15 Aiden Arnett. Arnett hung a loss on No. 4 Lincoln Robideau of Minnesota.

Robideau did not place after losing to Lohr.

Villafane and a World of Pain

Nelson Villafane won an U17 World Championship this summer against Ohio’s No. 3 Rylen Wax. With both having some “strange” losses on their ledger, it made sense to place last year’s highest returning ranked entry above them in the rankings, and that is No. 1 Luke Loren from California.

Loren was given the top seed at Super 32 with Villafane in the two spot. What Villafane unleashed this weekend was a bit more monstrous than Noble’s antics as the freshman booked four tech falls before the quarterfinals.

In the quarters, Villafane took apart New York’s stellar freshman, No. 9 Marcarlo Mannello, with a 23-7 tech. A semifinal run in with No. 10 Derik Kiefer out of Georgia had the same result but came in at 21-5.

Villafane got all over Loren out of the gate in the finals, dominating from his feet with three takedowns, while giving two escape points to his foe. There would be no points given in the next frame as Villafane just obliterated Loren with a toss to the back from the knees for the fall, 2:24.

Boe, Gallegos, and Konopka Get It Done On The Upset Tip

The upsets used by Florida’s Lucas Boe (175 pounds), Pennsylvania’s Mateo Gallegos (126), and Connecticut’s Maximus Konopka (215 pounds) were of the milder variety.

Boe and Konopka were greeting people just a few spots ahead of them in the pecking order, while Gallegos, who is ranked 10th , was stepping into the ring with No. 5 Miklo Hernandez of Minnesota.

Gallegos was fresh off another surprise win over fellow Pennsylvanian, No. 8 Justin Farnsworth, in the semis. So, what was one more feather in the cap? A second period takedown was the catalyst for Gallegos to down Hernandez, 4-2.

The ninth-ranked Boe didn’t do the biggest busting of the 175-pound bracket with his 6-5 decision of West Virginia’s No. 7 Maximus Fortier to secure the coveted prize in the finals.

No, that was done by Fortier in the semis, when he got the best of 2025’s 157-pound champ, No. 4 Justus Heeg (lllinois), 8-6.

But when it gets down to digging into it, out of this group - Konopka stands out the most since he pulled off two upsets for his crown. They were not theoretical upsets, either, they were based on actual happenings from Fargo last summer where No. 5 Ladd Holman (Utah) and No. 6 Decker Bechtold (Pennsylvania) handled Konopka.

The payback Konopka gave Bechtold was merciless and ended in an 11-0 major decision. Holman wasn’t treated as badly but was kept off the scoreboard in a 5-0 title bout loss.

Back For More And Better Than Before

Missouri’s Israel Borge (132 pounds), Arizona’s Dean Anderson (138), and New Jersey’s Cam Sontz (120-pounds) have stood on the Super 32 podium before but have always been looking up at the champ. In 2026, that was not the case as all three broke through to the top spot.

Borge was a runner-up here a year ago to California’s Moses Mendoza. Back at 132 and ranked number three, Borge met No. 6 Paul Ruiz from California in the finals and pulled out a 4-2 win.

Anderson, who placed fourth last year, is rated No. 2 at 138 pounds and was paired with Iowa’s No. 4 Dawson Youngblut in the final. The 7-1 final score was propped up by a late takedown on a slip when Youngblut was trying to make something happen with the score at 4-1 and time waning. Youngblut won an overtime semifinal with No. 3 Dale Corbin (Pennsylvania), 2-1.

Sontz placed eighth here as a freshman but has not returned until now, in his senior campaign, and he California. Sontz controlled Pennsylvania’s No. 9 Chase Karenbauer with a 7-2 decision in the semis.

The Never Before Gang

Pennsylvania’s Matt O’Neill at 144 pounds has been to Super 32 once in the past as an eighth grader and did not place.

As a junior, O’Neill, who is ranked second at 144, but will be No. 1 with Grajeda’s exit, made a triumphant return with a 2-0 win over 2026 U17 World Bronze Medalist, No. 4 Jovani Solis of Florida.

Nevada’s No. 5 Satoshi Davis’ “never before” is slightly different than O’Neill’s since he was here a year ago, but didn’t reach the awards stand either. What’s interesting about his plight, though, is that in 20205, one of Davis’ losses was to No. 3 Carter Brown (Missouri).

Brown was beaten, 7-2, in the semis by No. 7 Kendall Hoare of Pennsylvania, who was second in the same 215-pound bracket in which Davis failed to place last year. Hoare’s win over Brown gained him

Davis took a first period lead on a takedown and added another point on a second period escape. Hoare countered with an escape and gained an additional point on a stall call to arrive at a 4-2 count.

New Jersey’s No. 4 Tanner Hodgins’ “never before” comes in the form of never being in the building before this year. Hodgins edged No. 8 Mario Hutcherson of Pennsylvania, 5-4, to win the 190-pound belt.

Place Finals

106-pounds

1st Nelson Villafane iii Taylor (PA) F Luke Loren Foothill Ranch (CA), 2:24

3rd Derik Kiefer Cumming (GA) MD Sebastian Gutierrez Dos Palos (CA), 13-1

5th Cyrus Millage EARLHAM (IA) M FOR Max Lindquist Lake Saint Louis (MO)

7th Ausome Guillermo Rancho Mirage (CA) DEC Knox Ayala Fort Dodge (IA), 8-4

113-pounds

1st Caleb elvin Noble Gurnee (IL) DEC Kooper Deputy New Paris (PA), 15-10

3rd Michael Bernabe Fresno (CA) TF Turner Ross Edmond (OK), 15-0 4:46

5th Jax Vang Clovis (CA) DEC Connor Maddox Westfield (IN), 14-7

7th Arav Pandey Mechanicsburg (PA) M FOR Thomas Blewett Port Monmouth (NJ), 0-0 0:00

120-pounds

1st Cameron Sontz Pine Brook (NJ) DEC Anthony Garza Fresno (CA), 6-2

3rd Aiden Garcia Salinas, CA (CA) MD Lazarus Mcewen Olympia (WA), 11-0

5th Chase Karenbauer Mercer (PA) MD Liam Mcgettigan Orlando (FL), 13-2

7th Edward George Delran (NJ) DEC Patrick Bulger Blairsville (PA), 8-4

126-pounds

1st Mateo Gallegos Dubois (PA) DEC Miklo Hernandez Pipestone (MN), 4-2

3rd Justin Farnsworth Lafayette Hill (PA) DEC Hayden Schwab Cedar Falls (IA), 4-3

5th Case Bell Avon (IN) DEC Gabe Benyo Sugarloaf (PA), 1-0

7th Nico Emili Easton (PA) F Tommy Gretz Mount Pleasant (PA), 0:31

132-pounds

1st Israel Borge Richland (MO) DEC Paul Ruiz Clovis (CA), 5-2

3rd Oleksandr Havrylkiv Arlington-Heights (IL) DEC Reef Dillard Bethlehem (PA), 4-1

5th Alex Marchetti Waverly Township (PA) M FOR Aaron Meza Riverside (CA)

7th Aidan Yarussi Clinton (NJ) DEC Slater hicks Hicks VALENCIA (CA), 8-5 SV

138-pounds

1st Dean Anderson Mesa (AZ) DEC Dawson Youngblut Jesup (IA), 7-1

3rd Dale Corbin Bear Creek Township (PA) DEC Austin Ellis Kaysville (UT), 7-2

5th Caleb Schaefer Evansville (IN) M FOR Declan O'byrne Garnet Valley (PA)

7th Bryar Hooks Stillwater (OK) DEC Emilio Albanese Emmaus (PA), 7-2

144-pounds

1st Matthew Oneill Philadelphia (PA) DEC Jovani Solis Homestead (FL), 2-0

3rd Jensen Boyd Muncie (IN) DEC Braylon Reynolds Avon (IN), 11-6

5th Gavin Landers Denver (IA) DEC Konner Larkin Gilbert (AZ), 7-1

7th Kavi Garvey Aliso Viejo (CA) DEC Stefano Garcia valdes Hialeah (FL), 5-4

150-pounds

1st Arseni Kikiniou Escondido (CA) DEC Peyton Hornsby Greenwood (IN), 4-1 SV

3rd Gabriel Ballard Northampton (PA) DEC Greyson Music Annville (PA), 12-5

5th Colin Rutlin Maryland Heights (MO) M FOR Jason Dube Geneva (OH)

7th Grayson Fuchs Brownstown (MI) DEC Xavier Chavez ELOY (AZ), 4-1

157-pounds

1st Mac Crosson Indianola (IA) DEC Camryn Howard Bellport (NY), 2-1 TB2

3rd Chris Arreola FRESNO (CA) MD Aiden Arnett Manhattan (IL), 10-0

5th Michael Ruane Murrysville (PA) DEC Dominic Way Parkersburg, WV (WV), 7-2

7th Gage Lohr Watertown (SD) DEC Luke Knox Schwenksville (PA), 7-4

165-pounds

1st Melvin Miller Windber (PA) DEC Matthew Staples Crown Point (IN), 7-3

3rd Harrison Murdock Ringgold (GA) MD Devon Weber Rochester (NY), 12-3

5th Thunder Page Andover (KS) FOR Landen Mcdowell Holt (MO), 0-0

7th Kadin Mulford Palisade (CO) M FOR Mason Horwat Latrobe (PA), 0-0 0:00

175-pounds

1st Lucas Boe Orlando (FL) DEC Maximus Fortier Fairmont (WV), 6-5

3rd Justus Heeg Lemont (IL) MD Kobe Cunanan Phoenix (AZ), 11-2

5th Nathaniel Replogle York (PA) M FOR Kyler Crooks Vermilion (OH)

7th Ibrahim Dheel Stafford (VA) M FOR Braylen Yates Sneads Ferry (NC)

190-pounds

1st Tanner Hodgins Howell (NJ) DEC Mario Hutcherson Vandergrift (PA), 5-4

3rd Mason Savidan La Mirada (CA) M FOR Ryder Schulte Glendale (AZ), 3-0 1:01

5th Braeden Simoneaux Youngsville (LA) DEC Joseph Heim Plymouth (MN), 6-5

7th Kyle Gallo Spring Hill (FL) MD Ryland Walters Central Point (OR), 14-5

215-pounds

1st Maximus Konopka Simsbury (CT) DEC Ladd Holman Nephi (UT), 5-0

3rd Decker Bechtold POTTSTOWN (PA) DEC Peter Mocco Parkland (FL), 4-2 TB2

5th Colton Bell Winter Garden (FL) F Cody Savage Rockwall (TX), 3:08

7th Dominic Darch Batavia (NY) DEC Budder Manley Patriot (OH), 2-1 UTB

285-pounds

1st Satoshi Davis Las Vegas (NV) DEC Kendahl Hoare DuBois (PA), 4-2

3rd Carter Brown Chesterfield (MO) F John Montgomery Delmont, (PA), 0:27

5th Adan Castillo Fresno (CA) M FOR Matthew Cooley Oakdale (CA)

7th Sammy Seja Jr Clovis (CA) DEC Andrew Arroyo Clovis (CA), 9-3