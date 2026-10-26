Taina Fernandez Makes History With Fifth Super 32 Girls Wrestling Title as Upsets Shake Up 2026 Championships

The Super Stars of Women’s High School Wrestling gathered at the Greensboro Coliseum in North

Carolina for the Super 32 Challenge on Sunday. The boys kicked things off on Saturday with the ladies’ tournament being a one-day affair.

There were plenty of surprises – some mild, some shocking. And then there were the expected

outcomes, including a record-breaking win, another lady collecting her fourth crown, and a youngster from Iowa officially beginning a streak with her second crown.

Maryland’s Taina Fernandez became the first girl to win four Super 32 Belts a year ago and upped that to five in 2026. Pennsylvania’s Jaclyn Bouzakis became the second woman in the four-timer club and third overall with fellow Keystone Grappler, Bo Bassett, joining the crew last year with Fernandez. Iowa’s Abigail Peterson claimed her first title as a freshman in 2025 and added a second at this edition.

Fernandez’s Record-Breaking Run

Taina Fernandez is on a path that will possibly allow her to surpass fellow Marylander Helen Maroulis as the greatest American Woman Wrestler ever. Time will tell on that one, but the senior broke her own mark of four Super 32 crowns on Sunday afternoon, claiming title number five over Texas’ Landri VonGonten.

“It feels sort of bittersweet, in a way,” Fernandez offered. “Don’t get me wrong, I’m so proud of the

accomplishment itself and all the hard work that led me there, year after year, just striving to become a little better than the year before, not knowing that it would culminate in this.

“However, it makes me a little sad that this is my last year at this competition and that I'm getting closer and closer to the end of my high school career. Overall, it’s just been such a journey, and when I think back on each Super 32 title, they’re each a reflection of that journey throughout the year. So, to think this is my last year... my last journey... makes me really emotional.”

Taina Fernandez shows off some of her Super 32 championship belts after winning her record fifth on Sunday in Greensboro, North Carolina. | Trini Navia

VonGonten was initially registered and seeded number one at 138 pounds but moved up at the scales and was granted the number two seed behind Fernandez. Fernandez, a three-time U17 World Champion and U20 World Bronze Medalist, is ranked number one at 145 pounds. VonGonten is top rated at 140.

“Before the finals, I was honestly just thinking about how it would be my last Super 32 match ever,”

reflected Fernandez. “And I just keep processing that over and over again, and letting it fuel me. I wanted to end my last-ever run at Super 32 with no regrets and just truly say I let it all out there one last time.”

VonGonten, who was an U17 World Silver Medalist this year, hung with Fernandez in the first period,

scoring a point on a push out after coming close to securing a takedown off a nice single leg shot.

Fernandez put up two takedowns in the opening frame and went into the break, up 4-1.

Freestyle rules were used for the ladies at Super 32 with two periods of two minutes each. Fernandez

added two takedowns and a pushout point in the final period to end the bout with a 9-1 count.

“I’m honestly so grateful for my final match; it was so meaningful to me that that match would be my very last time stepping on the Super 32 mat,” Fernandez said. “I just wanted to let loose and not burden myself with the weight of potentially winning my fifth Super 32 belt and making history but instead view it as a blessing and remind myself how much of a blessing it is to be able to compete in this tournament one last time. And as the match went on, I think I was able to let that thought take over and truly wrestle free.”

Fernandez took out the number five and six girls in the latest 145-pound rankings by High School On SI en route to the finals. In the semifinals, No. 5 Audrey Robinson of Oregon was decked in 1:39. Iowa’s No. 6 Hayden Bratland was disposed of with a 10-0 technical fall in 1:18.

The first two bouts resulted in two more tech falls with the first match ending in just nine seconds with a 10-0 tech. The second match concluded with a 56 second tech fall of No. 34 Karis Butler (Washington).

“Overall, I can truly say I’m happy with my final Super 32 performance, but am I satisfied with my

performance? I don’t think I’ll ever be, and I believe that’s what's led me to this fifth and final accomplishment,” reasoned Fernandez. “The insatiable determination I have to be the very best wrestler I can be, regardless of what milestones I reach along the way. My story at Super 32 may be finished, but there are plenty of other goals I haven’t even begun to write.”

Bouzakis Gets 4th Crown in Rematch With Manno

Jaclyn Bouzakis’ 106-pound meeting with Arizona’s No. 4 Bella Manno was a rematch of last year’s 100-pound final. In 2025, the senior used an 11-0 tech fall to claim glory. This one would not be as easy for Bouzakis.

Bouzakis, the top ranked 105-pounder, built a 5-0 lead after the first period but could not add to it in the second. Manno couldn’t get much going herself but was able to take the goose egg off the scoreboard with a takedown in the 5-2 bout.

Jaclyn Bouzakis (right) works for a takedown during her victory in the Super 32 106-pound finals, where she won her fourth Super 32 crown. | Dee Torres Mi Lente Phtography

Bouzakis put technical falls on the bracket in each of her first five matches, including a 10-0 tally in 2:28 in the semis over California’s Sky Ramos, who upset No. 6 Kayne-Lin Chun of Hawaii, 8-2, in the

quarterfinals, Ramos is not ranked.

Peterson Puts Second In Her Pocket

Abigail Peterson was projected to face No. 4 Olivia Hernandez of Oregon in the 100-pound finals. The

sophomore did her part placing two pins on the bracket along with a 7-0 win over No. 24 Cidney Schaffer (Pennsylvania).

Peterson’s pins came against No. 19 Olivia Polansky from Massachusetts and Arizona’s Regan

Kinneman. Kinneman is a middle school girl and not eligible for our rankings but was in the report until we realized she was not in high school this year.

Peterson sits atop the 100-pound rankings and had one more pin in her arsenal when she hit No. 17

Samantha Massey (New York) with a hangman in the second period while holding a 10-3 advantage,

securing the fall in 2:38.

Abigail Peterson (facing) wrestles at the 2026 Super 32 in Greensboro, North Carolina, where she won her second title at the event. | Dru Kastler/IA Wrestle

“I was very happy with my finals match, and I feel that I did my best in that match,” Peterson offered. “I

ended up scoring a lot more points in that last match and was very happy about the result. I am very

blessed and would like to thank everyone who supports me.”

Massey upended Hernandez in the semis with an 11-10 decision.

Peterson came up short in her eighth-grade appearance in 2024, so there is no five-time club in her

future, but she is now two wins from being the fourth member, and third girl, of the four-timer circle.

“I am very happy about winning a second belt and I have just the place for it in my room,” remarked

Peterson. “I had so much fun wrestling this weekend and working hard. I am pleased with my

performance throughout the entire tournament but there is always room for improvement.”

Estrada Repeats For Second Belt

Virginia’s No. 1 Sarissa Tucker was a no-show at 112 pounds, so that pushed No. 3 Christina Estrada

from California to the number one seed. Estrada capitalized on Tucker’s absence and will end her time at Super 32 as a two-time champion, back-to-back in fact.

In 2025, the senior downed Texas’ Hailey Delgado in the finals. The belt this year was gained with a 12-2 tech fall of No. 7 Riley Karwowski of Pennsylvania achieved in 2:37.

Estrada had one close encounter with No. 8 Daphney Gomez (Arizona) in the semis but rang up nothing but 10-0 techs in her first three matches, one of which was over No. 18 Morgan Hyland from

Pennsylvania. The others were clocked at 44 seconds and 1:40.

Carder Comes Out of 124-Pound Madness as Champ

In our preview for Super 32 we figured two of the three girls from our pound-for-pound rankings would face off in the finals. When it was time to weigh in, Pennsylvania’s Marlee Solomon decided to step on the scale at 132 pounds, leaving No. 2 Epenesa Elison (California) and No. 3 Hailey Delgado as the top two seeds and expected finalists.

Then the action got underway and all that fell by the wayside. Elison was the first to fall, doing so on a

3:46 pin in the quarterfinals at the hands of No. 8 Neve O’Byrne from Pennsylvania. O’Byrne’s joy was

short-lived as she didn’t reach the finals after taking it on the chin from No. 5 MacKenzie Carder of Ohio, 8-3.

On the other side of the bracket, Delgado advanced to the semifinals before meeting a terror from

Pennsylvania in No. 7 Raenah Smith, who punched her ticket to the finals with a 10-1 decision of

Delgado.

Carder stuck Tennessee’s Sophia Lee in her opening match, then went the distance the rest of the way with a 7-0 win over Illinois’ Amelia Nidelea-Polanin, a 4-2 outcome against New York’s No. 11 Gail

Sullivan, then the meeting with O’Byrne.

In the finals, Carder kept Smith off the board with a 6-0 shutout.

Bell Sneaks By Miller in 138-Pound Final, Upsets 2 nd and 3 rd Seeds

VonGonten’s move to 148 pounds left Iowa’s No. 3 Bella Miller as the top seeded and highest ranked girl in the 138-pound bracket. Miller as expected reached the finals, but the girl standing across from her was a surprise for all to see there as No. 13 Sussette Bell from California came out to oppose Miller.

Bell was unseeded and picked up a pin in her opening bout. The first seeded challenger to fall to Bell was Washington’s No. 9 Saige McCleery, who was seeded seventh. The number two seed, No. 12 Emma Chacon of Arizona was the next to be discarded.

Bell’s semifinal opponent, New York’s No. 19 Noli Paddock, is ranked below her in our latest rankings and Bell proved that true as she edged the three seed, 3-2. A 3-2 tally would also be the way Bell saddened Miller in the finals.

Mourad Exacts Revenge On Hensen

Earlier this fall, at the War of the Roses Duals, Florida’s No. 9 Zeinab Mourad crossed paths with No. 6

Lyla Hensen of Michigan, and it did not go well for her as the end result was a win, by pin, for Hensen.

They were the top two seeds in the 200-pound weight class at Super 32 and they clashed in the finals

with Mourad turning the tables on Hensen on a 4-2 decision.

“My mindset looking towards the finals match wasn’t that I was going to upset somebody, but that I was going to earn a win that I already deserved,” Mourad said. “I was confident that I had put in the hours to win this tournament and I just had to do it.

“When I finally won that belt, I felt incredibly accomplished not only because it was a big win, but because I have been looking forward to earning it since my third placement at Fargo.”

Leading up to the finals Mourad flattened all her foes with a 57 second pin to start, then taking out No. 14 Autumn King (Wisconsin) with six seconds remaining in their quarterfinal. North Carolina’s No. 35 Ella Taylor was dropped 1:04 into the semis.

“I felt like I performed very well,” said Mourad. “I remembered my training and it came off as muscle

memory in my matches. I went into the tournament looking to control positions and dominate the

matches, which is what I did.”

Mourad’s club coach at Coach K Elite, Sean Kirtz, was not surprised by the outcome and felt Mourad had made the necessary strides since the previous result.

“I’m incredibly proud of Zeinab,” Kirtz remarked. “She faced the same opponent at War of the Roses and lost, but there were moments in that match that gave us confidence heading into Super 32. Zeinab scored the first takedown, and even though she eventually got pinned, we saw an opportunity with the change from folkstyle to freestyle.

“We believed she could win, but she still had to go out there and earn it. Watching her turn that earlier

loss into a win on this stage was special. She deserves all the credit for getting it done.

“This means so much to Zeinab and to our entire Coach K Elite program. We have a dedicated group of athletes, including several who homeschool, and I see the work and sacrifices they put into pursuing their goals. Seeing that effort turn into a Super 32 title is incredibly rewarding.

“Coming off our Lady Hammers national team title at War of the Roses, this is another proud moment for the athletes and families who make these programs possible. Personally, being in Zeinab’s corner and sharing this moment with her meant a great deal to me.”

Manuel Seeks Revenge, Finds Second Super 32 Belt

Michigan’s Kaili Manuel, who won an U17 World Championship over the summer and is ranked number one in our 170-pound rankings, was slated to be at 175 for Super 32.

But it seems the memory from a year ago in the Super 32 Finals when she succumbed to Ella Poalillo,

was something she could not get past and decided to turn this into her revenge tour and dropped down to the 160-pound weight class.

In 2025, Poalillo was in New Jersey, now she toils away in Arizona at Valiant Prep. Her previous win over Manuel afforded her the number one seed. Manuel was situated in the number two spot.

Manuel marched to the finals with two early tech falls then a 12-4 win over Illinois’ No. 2 Alexis Penley,

who was right there with Manuel despite what the score suggests.

Poalillo, on the other hand, had her repeat effort derailed in the semis by No. 8 Natalie Blanco of

California, who posted a 6-3 decision.

Manuel decked Blanco with four ticks on the clock of the opening frame when she powered her to the

back and stuck her at the 1:56 mark.

Solomon Gets A Belt

Marlee Solomon has won practically every title under the sun that she possibly could, including the 2026 U17 World Championship. The one that was missing from the top ranked 125-pounder’s resume was Super 32.

A year ago, Solomon had the misfortune of meeting Morgan Turner in the finals. The 2025 trip was the senior’s first and now, in her last chance, Solomon has added the elusive belt to her collection after blanking New Jersey’s No. 4 Marie Sharp, 4-0, in the 132-pound finals. A result that denies Sharp a second straight championship.

Solomon’s voyage to the finals was paved with an 11-0 tech fall of No. 7 Mila Mantanona (California), a 5-0 decision of New Jersey’s No. 17 Victoria Carbonaro, an 18-9 win over No. 14 Sara Pauls of New York, plus two more 10-0 tech falls.

Gonzalez Gains Gold

Florida’s Abigal Gonzalez is ranked second at 115 pounds, sitting behind Pennsylvania’s No. 1 Isla Silva, who we mistakenly thought was out of action for Super 32. Silva was seeded number one at 118 pounds with Gonzalez in the second position.

In a tale you’ve heard before from these mats, one did their job, and the other did not – so there would

not be a number one versus two showdown in the finals.

Gonzalez arrived there after edging No. 3 Aubree Gutierrez of California, 6-5, in the semis, and getting by Washington’s No. 6 Malia Ottow, 6-4, in the quarters.

Close matches were the norm for Gonzalez with No. 34 Stella Piazza of Illinois hanging tough at 10-8.

Some breathing room was afforded in a 6-0 win over No. 24 Teagan Robertson (Iowa).

Those three hold the rankings mentioned above at 115 pounds, Arizona’s Reagan Mathers is ranked third at 120 pounds, and she is the reason Silva could not hold up her end of the deal as Mathers surprised her with a 9-4 score.

One last close bout awaited Gonzalez in the finals, and she passed the final test with a 4-1 margin over Mathers.

Okocha Clashes With LaFlamme

In what may be their 1000 th time tumbling together, Wyoming Seminary teammates, No. 3 Ciyanna

Okocha and No. 4 Remington LaFlamme, squared off to determine the supremacy at 175 pounds.

Countless practice hours led them to the finals of Super 32 with Okocha picking up a 10-0 tech fall in 3:01 against her in-house rival, LaFlamme.

The Future Is Bright For LaSavage

Wisconsin’s Julianna LaSavage is in the eighth grade this year so she is not eligible for our rankings, but if she were, LaSavage would have been ranked number one at 95 pounds based on her wins over another middle school grappler, Pennsylvania’s Avery Haber.

Haber has split with No. 1 Brooklyn Murray of New Hampshire, which would place LaSavage ahead of Murray. LaSavage didn’t face Murray, though, as 20 th ranked Olivia Davalos of California stormed her way to the finals with a 10-3 upset of Murray in the semis.

LaSavage sat aside No. 2 Sophia Valdez of Colorado with a 1:47 pin and No. 4 Alexandria Marin (California) by 10-0 tech in 49 seconds. In the finals, LaSavage put away Davalos in 3:28 on a 14-4 tech she ended with a rolling leg lace.

Results

Championship Finals

95 Julianna Lasavage Menomonee Falls, WI (WI) VSU1 Olivia Davalos Rancho, CA (CA), 14-4 3:28

100 Abigail Peterson Denver, IA (IA) VFA Samantha Massey West winfield, NY (NY), 10-3 2:38

106 Jaclyn Bouzakis Belmont, NC (NC) VPO1 Bella Manno Phoenix, AZ (AZ), 5-2

112 Christina Estrada Clovis, CA (CA) VSU1 Riley Karwowski Peckville, PA (PA), 12-2 2:37

118 Abigail Gonzalez Miami, FL (FL) VPO1 Reagan Mathers Phoenix, AZ (AZ), 4-1

124 Mackenzie Carder Westerville, OH (OH) VPO Raenah Smith Easton, PA (PA), 6-0

132 Marlee Solomon Mc Donald, PA (PA) VPO Marie Sharp Morris Plains, NJ (NJ), 4-0

138 Sussette Bell Fontana, CA (CA) VPO1 Isabella Miller Dubuque, IA (IA), 3-2

148 Taina Fernandez Bowie, MD (MD) VPO1 Landri Vongonten Spring, TX (TX), 9-1

160 Kaili Manuel Washington Township, MI (MI) VFA Natalie Blanco Ontario, CA (CA), 5-2 1:56

175 Ciyanna Okocha Kingston, PA (PA) VSU Remington Laflamme Kingston, PA (PA), 10-0 3:01

200 Zeinab Mourad BOCA RATON, FL (FL) VPO1 Lyla Hensen Brooklyn, MI (MI), 4-2

3rd Place Finals

95 Sophia Valdez Colorado Springs, CO (CO) VPO1 Brooklyn Murray Salem, NH (NH), 4-1

100 Olivia Hernandez Philomath, OR (OR) VPO Paola Perez Miami, FL (FL), 6-0

106 Amaya hoku Kapihe Kapolei, HI (HI) VPO1 Sky Ramos AGUA DULCE, CA (CA), 6-4

112 Daphney Gomez Chandler, AZ (AZ) VPO1 Auriana Wakinekona Ewa Beach, HI (HI), 10-8

118 Isla Silva Pittsburgh, PA (PA) VFA Sophia marie Gonzales Fresno, CA (CA), 9-0 1:56

124 Epenesa Elison Cerritos, CA (CA) VPO1 Neve O'byrne Garnet Valley, PA (PA), 8-3

132 Lauren Samuel Clayton, NC (NC) VSU Olivia Bezdicek Jerome, ID (ID), 10-0 2:13

138 Emma Chacon Laveen, AZ (AZ) VFA Noli Paddock Mayville, NY (NY), 5-2 3:50

148 Audrey Robinson Central Point, OR (OR) VSU1 Eve Skrocki DUBUQUE, IA (IA), 12-2 2:25

160 Janiya Johnson Clarksville, TN (TN) VPO Ella Poalillo Wantage, NJ (NJ), 6-0

175 Aisha Williams bautista Flower Mound, TX (TX) VFA Mya Dobrinski Edmond, OK (OK), 11-2 3:03

200 Ella Taylor Cary, NC (NC) VPO Autumn King Green Bay, WI (WI), 5-0

5th Place Finals

95 Markee Gomez Indianola, IA (IA) VPO1 Lanaia Selig Bonney Lake, WA (WA), 5-2

100 Regan Kinneman PHOENIX, AZ (AZ) VPO1 Cidney Schaffer DALTON, PA (PA), 8-6

106 Dilynn Albrecht Janesville, WI (WI) VFA Cameron Hodge CIBOLO, TX (TX), 8-5 2:32

112 Daynah Gomez Chandler, AZ (AZ) VPO1 Morgan Hyland Easton, PA (PA), 4-2

118 Aubree storm Gutierrez Norwalk, CA (CA) VFA Kaylee Vera Maineville, OH (OH), 5-0 1:56

124 Hailey Delgado El Paso, TX (TX) VSU Amelia Nidelea-polanin Hampshire, IL (IL), 10-0 3:08

132 Rachel Garcia Edmond, OK (OK) VFA Mila Mantanona Bermuda Dunes, CA (CA), 8-0 3:53

138 Erika Sleznikow Marshfield, WI (WI) VFA Saige Mccleery Edgewood, WA (WA), 4-2 0:29

148 Layla Risler Mondovi, WI (WI) VFA Giavonna Good Hill Air Force Base, UT (UT), 8-8 3:57

160 Alexis Penley Aurora, IL (IL) VFA Camilla Hathaway Pittsburgh, PA (PA), 6-2 2:55

175 Isabella Mcfarlane Temple Terrace, FL (FL) VPO1 Madelyn Oliver Queen Creek, AZ (AZ), 10-1

200 Makayla Vasser Union, SC (SC) VFA Delina Gritz putnam valley, NY (NY), 7-2 3:40

7th Place Finals

95 Mackenzie Amidon Murrieta, CA (CA) VFA Lindsey Lau Honolulu, HI (HI), 7-1 2:54

100 Jenna Greer Titusville, PA (PA) VPO1 Piper Full South Abington, PA (PA), 12-10

106 Marcia Nunez Clovis, CA (CA) VPO1 Kayne-lin Chun Wahiawa, HI (HI), 7-3

112 Grace Jawulski Lithia, FL (FL) VFA Brylee Irsik Omaha, NE (NE), 8-0 0:42

118 Xuan Graham Center Valley, PA (PA) VPO Malia Ottow Snohomish, WA (WA), 5-0

124 Gail Sullivan Monroe, NY (NY) VPO1 Remington Zimmerer Billings, MT (MT), 10-2

132 Victoria Carbonaro Blairstown, NJ (NJ) VSU1 Sara Pauls Middletown, NY (NY), 12-1 2:41

138 Lucia Crossken Coopersburg, PA (PA) VFA Ava Strayer CROWN POINT, IN (IN), 10-4 2:56

148 Hayden Bratland Ankeny, IA (IA) VIN Yamilett Cortez peoria, AZ (AZ), 0-0 0:00

160 Scarlett Yeager Wichita, KS (KS) VPO1 Olivia Faust Clovis, CA (CA), 10-2

175 Juliet Alt New Paris, PA (PA) VFA Katherine Donohue Oakton, VA (VA), 4-0 0:46

200 Blake Baker Flower Mound, TX (TX) VFA Annette Preston Yuma, AZ (AZ), 10-2 1:54