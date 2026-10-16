2026-27 Preseason National Boys Wrestling Rankings Version 6

The sixth update to the High School on SI Boys’ National Wrestling Rankings factors in results from the Journeymen Fall Classic, PNL Fall Championships, the KC Fall Brawl, an all-star dual meet called the Border Brawl, plus a batch of other events.

As we made these adjustments, we did so by looking towards the future and Super 32. With Super 32 a week away, we went over the entries one more time and noticed quite a few weight changes from the first time we perused the list.

Rankings Will Align with Super 32

We want our rankings to align with Super 32, and we may put out an additional update next Friday if there is enough weight class movement to justify it. We will not do an update after weigh-ins. There will likely be changes that we can’t account for with wrestlers who are trying to come down in weight not being able to pull it off.

Pennsylvania’s Kooper Deputy (Chestnut Ridge) is one such wrestler as he is seeded number one at 113 pounds but there is widespread speculation that he may have already outgrown that weight. It’ll be an interesting moment when it’s time for the young Deputy to step on the scale.

We have a new number one at 113 pounds in Illinois’ Caleb Noble (Warren Township) because of the updated Super 32 registrations. Noble competed at 120 pounds for the Elite 8 Duals and we figured his days at 113 were behind him. Time will tell if it’s a one off or he will roll there this season.

The 120-pound entries revealed the return of Sean Kenny from Christian Brothers Academy in New Jersey. Kenny started off his sophomore campaign on a promising note with a runner-up finish at Super 32 in the 113-pound brackets.

An injury took away the rest of the year from Kenny. The junior’s return places him at No. 6 in our updated 120-pound rankings ahead of two guys he defeated at Super 32 a year ago, No. 7 Laz McEwen (Capital, Washington) and No. 8 Anthony Garza (Clovis, California).

In addition, Kenny beat No. 9 Chase Karenbauer (Grove City, Pennsylvania) at Fargo the summer prior to Super 32 where he won an U16 Freestyle Gold.

Post-Super 32 we will be keeping a close eye on where the wrestlers begin to settle for the upcoming season. Once the season draws closer, we will begin tightening up the ranks with only one representative, per team at each weight unless you are in a state that allows multiple entries at the state tournament like Michigan.

The regular season begins in November for a slew of states including Georgia, Indiana, Illinois, North Carolina, and Texas amongst others.

Please keep in mind that a national ranking is achieved based on all results. A lot of wrestlers have a win or two over someone who is in the rankings or was previously ranked. One win can’t negate your past. The matches don’t go away because of a big win. They are always a factor.

Send any information and updates to billybwrestling@yahoo.com

Here are the wrestlers holding the No. 1 position in each of the 14 weight classes in Version 6:

106: Luke Loren, St. John Bosco (California), So.

113: Caleb Noble, Warren Township (Illinois), Sr.

120: Ariah Mills, Buford (Georgia), So.

126: Samuel Sanchez, Esperanza (California), Jr.

132: Grey Burnett, Perrysburg (Ohio), Sr.

138: Gavin Mangano, Shoreham-Wading River (New York), Sr.

144: Jesse Grajeda, St. John Bosco (California), Sr.

150: Jason Dube, Spire Academy (Ohio), Jr.

157: Mac Crosson, Indianola (Iowa), Sr.

165: Melvin Miller, Bishop McCort (Pennsylvania), Jr.

175: Jayden O’Farrill, State College (Pennsylvania), Jr.

190: Salah Tsarni, Blair Academy (New Jersey), Sr.

215: Michael Boyle, Bishop Watterson (Ohio), Sr.

285: Lukas Zalota, Malvern Prep (Pennsylvania), Sr.

By the Numbers

Version 6 includes 418 ranked wrestlers across 14 weight classes, plus honorable mentions.

States With the Most Ranked Wrestlers

Pennsylvania — 81

California — 42

New Jersey — 34

Ohio — 29

Iowa — 23

Illinois — 22

Indiana — 20

Florida — 19

Oklahoma — 17

New York — 15

Missouri — 14

Minnesota — 11

States With the Most Top 5 Wrestlers

Pennsylvania — 15

California — 9

New Jersey — 9

Ohio — 6

Indiana — 5

Illinois — 4

Oklahoma — 3

Iowa — 3

Minnesota — 3

Florida — 2

New York — 2

Missouri — 2

Hawaii — 1

Georgia — 1

Arizona — 1

Wisconsin — 1

UT — 1

MT — 1

NV — 1

States With No. 1-Ranked Wrestlers

California — 3

Ohio — 3

Pennsylvania — 3

Illinois — 1

Georgia — 1

New York — 1

Iowa — 1

New Jersey — 1

Schools With the Most Ranked Wrestlers

Malvern Prep (Pennsylvania) — 10

Lake Highland Prep (Florida) — 8

Blair Academy (New Jersey) — 8

Delbarton (New Jersey) — 7

Buchanan (California) — 7

St. John Bosco (California) — 6

Valiant Prep (Arizona) — 6

Faith Christian Academy (Pennsylvania) — 6

Dublin Coffman (Ohio) — 5

Wyoming Seminary (Pennsylvania) — 5

Clovis (California) — 5

Bishop McCort (Pennsylvania) — 5

Poway (California) — 5

Mustang (Oklahoma) — 4

Brownsburg (Indiana) — 4

Center Grove (Indiana) — 4

Creighton Prep (NE) — 4

Schools With the Most Top 5 Wrestlers

St. John Bosco (California) — 4

Blair Academy (New Jersey) — 3

Faith Christian Academy (Pennsylvania) — 3

Perrysburg (Ohio) — 2

State College (Pennsylvania) — 2

Malvern Prep (Pennsylvania) — 2

Poway (California) — 2

Schools With Multiple No. 1 Wrestlers

St. John Bosco (California) — 2

High School On SI

2026-27 High School On SI Boys Preseason National High School Rankings: Version 6

PREVIOUS: V1 | V2 | V3 | V4 | V5 |

106 Pounds

1-Luke Loren, St. John Bosco (California), So.

2-Nelson Villafane, West Scranton (Pennsylvania), 8th grade

3-Rylen Wax, Dublin Coffman (Ohio), Fr.

4-Cameron Bartlow, Placer (California), Fr.

5-Carter Smith, Perrysburg (Ohio), Fr.

6-Ausome Guillermo, Palm Desert (California), Fr.

7-Johnathan Thompson, Greene County (Iowa), Fr.

8-Cyrus Millage, Earlham Community (Iowa), Fr.

9-Marcarlo Mannello, Westlake (New York), Fr.

10-Derik Kiefer, West Forsyth (Georgia), Jr.

11-Amir Newman-Winfrey, Southeast Polk (Iowa), So.

12-Quentin Walls, Clovis East (California), Fr.

13-Pete Velardi, Delbarton (New Jersey), Fr.

14-Sebastian Gutierrez, Buchanan (California), Fr.

15-Knox Ayala, Fort Dodge (Iowa), So.

16-Ty Martin, Don Bosco (Iowa), So.

17-Chase Gilbert, Lake Highland Prep (Florida), 8th grade

18-Ryder Ream, York Suburban (Pennsylvania), Fr.

19-Stephen Bagocius, Camden Catholic (New Jersey), So.

20-Joe Cady, Chatfield (Minnesota), So.

21-Rylan Sandoval, Blackwell (Oklahoma), So.

22-Dakota Harmer, Lake Odessa Lakewood (MI), Jr.

23-Harper Hamacher, Becker (Minnesota), Fr.

24-Parker Hansen, Ozark (Missouri), So.

25-Brady Genard, Wyoming Seminary (Pennsylvania), Fr.

26-Max Lindquist, Timberland (Missouri), So.

27-Miro Parr-Coffin, Gonzaga Prep (WA), So.

28-Fernando Jimeno, Katy (TX), Fr.

29-Walker Hoffman, Downingtown West (Pennsylvania), Fr.

30-Leo Murillo, Trinity (Pennsylvania), So.

Honorable Mention: Chace Armstrong, Ponaganset (RI), So.; Logan Tuck, Blair Academy (New Jersey), Fr.; Grady Moos, Elyria Catholic (Ohio), So.; John Ross, Christian Brothers Academy (New Jersey), Fr.; Shay Lundvall, Glenwood Community (Iowa), Fr.; Dustin Alvarado, Mullen (CO), Jr.

113 Pounds

1-Caleb Noble (Warren Township, IL) SR

2-Analu Woode (Nanakuli, HI) JR

3-Kooper Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SO

4-Evan Restivo (State College, PA) FR

5-Cache Wiliams (Choctaw, OK) JR

6-Cason Craft (Coweta, OK) JR

7-Turner Ross (Mustang, OK) SR

8-Michael Bernabe (Clovis, CA) SO

9-Arav Pandey (Trinity, PA) SO

10-Niko Odiotti (Loyola Academy, IL) JR

11-Brock Humphrey (Linsly School, WV) JR

12-Oscar Gauna (Goddard, KS) SR

13-Killian Coluccio (Lacey Township, NJ) SR

14-Connor Maddox (Westfield, IN) JR

15-Thomas Blewett (Middletown North, NJ) NJ

16-Max Murillo (Esperanza, CA) SR

17-Jax Vang (Buchanan, CA) JR

18-Jarreau Walker (Streetsboro, OH) SR

19-Oliver Lester (Dublin Coffman, OH) JR

20-Cruz Gannon (Dowling Catholic, IA) JR

21-Lincoln Valdez (Pomona, CO) JR

22-Patrick Bulger (Derry Area, PA) SO

23-Jha’Kai Roller (Cleveland, TN) FR

24-Lucas Layne (Lake Highland Prep, FL) 8th

25-Jarron Beltran (Valiant Prep, AZ) FR

26-Hudson Chittum (Cleveland, TN) JR

27-William Soto (Newburgh, NY) SR

28-Max Berman (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

29-Evan Cies (Malvern Prep, PA) SO

30-Nathan Schuman (Honesdale, PA) JR

Honorable Mention: Noah Watkins, Dobyns Bennett (TN), Jr.; Spencer Lee, James Madison (New York), Fr.; Onofre Gonzales, IMG Academy (Florida), Jr.; Eli Mendoza, Gilroy (California), Jr.; Jaxon Sanchez, Esperanza (California), Fr.; Keilan Yang, Eau Claire (Wisconsin), Fr.; Treyden Diduch, Freeport (Illinois), Jr.; Nathan Hoopman, Saint Thomas Academy (Minnesota), So.; Brody Compau, Rockford (MI), So.; Santino Pascarella, Half Hollow Hils (New York), Jr.; Jacob Carr, Sun Valley (Pennsylvania), Jr.; Lee Dreshman, Canon-McMillan (Pennsylvania), So.; Kolten Mueller, Milton (Wisconsin), So.; Jett Kline, Stillwater (Oklahoma), So.; Chase Lawrence, Stillwater (Minnesota), Fr.

120 Pounds

1-Ariah Mills (Buford, GA) SO

2-Brayden Wenrich (Northampton, PA) JR

3-Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

4-Jovanni Tovar (Miami Southridge, FL) JR

5-Cam Sontz (Delbarton, NJ) SR

6-Sean Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) JR

7-Lazarus McEwen (Capital, WA) JR

8-Anthony Garza (Clovis, CA) SR

9-Chase Karenbauer (Grove City, PA) JR

10-Brandon Bickerton (Highland, OH) SR

11-Michael “MJ” Rundell (Oak Park River Forest, IL) SR

12-Thales Silva (Buchanan, CA) SO

13-Diego Robertty (Iowa City, West, IA) SO

14-Camden Rugg (Union Grove, WI) SR

15-Traevon Ducking (Brownsburg, IN) JR

16-Loc Webber (Dublin Coffman, OH) JR

17-Anthony LaGala Ryan (Longwood, NY) SR

18-Aiden Garcia (Palma, CA) SR

19-Cruz Little (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO

20-Izayiah Chavez (Allen, TX) JR

21-Eric Bocanegra (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

22-Izaya Shickley (Halifax Area, PA) SR

23-Shiloh Joyce (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SO

24-Tyler Verceles (Loyola-Blakefield, MD) JR

25-Cael Muller (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) JR

26-Brand’n Edstrom (Madison, ID) SR

27-Roman Tuttle (Gypsum-Southeast, KS) JR

28-Daniel Brown (Center Grove, IN) JR

29-Liam McGettigan (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

30-Rocco Lombardo (Malvern Prep, PA) SO

Honorable Mention: Xavier Seabury, New York Military Academy (New York), Jr.; Lucas Copper, Central Catholic (MA), So.; Jack Anello, Blair Academy (New Jersey), So.; Jack Stonebraker, Wyoming Seminary (Pennsylvania), Fr.; Cohen Reer, Edison (Ohio), So.; Spencer McCammon, Mater Dei (Indiana), So.; Carew Christensen, Waukee Northwest (Iowa), Sr.; Layne Martin, Rockford (MI), Sr.; Cooper Sandoval, McQueen (NV), Sr.; Paden Alyea, Skyline (VA), Sr.; Ethan Andreula, Long Beach (New York), Jr.; Riley Alcantar, Wyoming Seminary (Pennsylvania), So.; Allen Woo, Lombard Montini (Illinois), Sr.; Laz Soto, Southwest Miami (Florida), Sr.

126 Pounds

1-Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) JR

2-Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) SR

3-Hayden Schwab (Don Bosco, IA) SR

4-Ignacio Villasenor (Stillwater, OK) SR

5-Miklo Hernandez (Pipestone Area, MN) JR

6-Dominick Morrison (Hatboro Horsham, PA) SR

7-Cody Clarke (Buford, GA) SO

8-Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

9-Jorge Rios (St. John Bosco, CA) JR

10-Mateo Gallegos (DuBois, PA) JR

11-Brock Rothermel (Line Mountain, PA) SR

12-Corey Brown (Chesapeake-AA, MD) JR

13-Thiago Silva (Buchanan, CA) SO

14-Van Smith (Mustang, OK) SR

15-Matthew Mulligan (Bergen Catholic, NJ) JR

16-Case Bell (Brownsburg, IN) JR

17-Austin Bickerton (Highland, OH) SR

18-Cael Floerchinger (Great Falls, MT) SR

19-Braiden Lotier (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR

20-Tommy Marchetti (Delbarton, NJ) JR

21-Cruzer Dominguez (Creighton Prep, NE) JR

22-Eddie George (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

23-Tommy Gretz (Connellsville, PA) SR

24-Cole Caniglia (Creighton Prep, NE) SR

25-Preston Waughtel (Carlyle, IL) SR

26-Jeremy Carver (Cathedral, IN) SO

27-Erik Klichurov (Lombard Montini, IL) JR

28-JR Ortega (Grandview, CO) SR

29-Chase Williams (Central Bucks East, PA) JR

30-Arturo Reyes (Mahanoy, PA) SO

Honorable Mention: Eli Gabrielson, Archbishop Spalding (Maryland), Sr.; Graydon Martin, Staunton River (VA), Jr.; Jack Wallukait, Dowling Catholic (Iowa), Sr.; Kash Larkin, Valiant Prep (Arizona), So.; Cade Collins, Southern Regional (New Jersey), Jr.; Derion Williams, Trinity (Ohio), Sr.; Drake VomBaur, Severance (CO), Sr.; Mason Milsaps, The Woodlands (TX), So.; Jacob Saunders, Timberland (ID), Fr.; Gabe Benyo, Hazelton Area (Pennsylvania), Jr.; Caleb Kirk, Catholic – B.R. (LA), Jr.; Chazz Robinson, Homewood-Flossmoor (Illinois), Sr.; Aiden Jalajel, Coweta (Oklahoma), Jr.

132 Pounds

1-Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) SR

2-Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR

3-Israel Borge (Bixby, OK) SR

4-Slater Hicks (Valencia, CA) SR

5-JoJo Burke (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR

6-Paul Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) JR

7-Keegan Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) JR

8-Angel Cejudo, Jr. (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR

9-Carter Chunko (Saucon Valley, PA) SR

10-Blaze Van Gundy (Dublin Coffman, OH) SR

11-Tommy Wurster (Dublin, OH) JR

12-Oleksandr Havrylkiv (Hersey, IL) JR

13-Jamiel Castleberry (Oak Park-River Forest, IL) SR

14-Vincenzo Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

15-Kavin Muyleart (Cedar Cliff, PA) SR

16-Mason Whitney (Abington Heights, PA) SR

17-Cooper Mathews (Cherokee Trail, CO) SR

18-Eddie Woody (Southeast Polk, IA) JR

19-Shai Sabag (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

20-Conner Whitely (Lake Catholic, OH) JR

21-Bobby Ruscitti (Lombard Montini, IL) SR

22-Alex Marchetti (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO

23-Owen Marshall (Tahoma, WA) SR

24-Lukas Foster (Joliet Catholic, IL) SR

25-Mason Katschor (Dundee, MI) SR

26-Matthew Peterson (Islip, NY) SO

27-Jeffrey Dunaway (St. Charles East, IL) FR

28-Jamison Gregory (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) SR

29-Jaxon Lane (McCallie School, TN) JR

30-Zane Crouse (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR

Honorable Mention: Wyatt Spencer, Wyoming Seminary (Pennsylvania), Jr.; Tanner Telford, Corner Canyon (UT), Sr.; Kaleb Pratt, Barrington (Illinois), Sr.; Cayden Rios, Allen (TX), Sr.; Lincoln Rohr, Massillon Perry (Ohio), Sr.; Zahn Beal, Arrowhead (Wisconsin), Jr.; Colton Schmiesing, Oyster Bay (New York), Jr.; Maximus Quiroz, Chesterton (Indiana), Sr.

138 Pounds

1-Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River, NY) SR

2-Dean Anderson (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

3-Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR

4-Dawson Youngblut (Jessup, IA) SR

5-Tanner Guenot (Bald Eagle Area, PA) SR

6-Vinnie Gutierrez (Fountain Valley, CA) SR

7-Matthew Orbeta (Poway, CA) SR

8-Austin Ellis (Davis, UT) SR

9-Shamus Regan (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

10-Urijah Lopez (Perrysburg, OH) JR

11-Emilio Albanese (Emmaus, PA) SR

12-Garrison Sartain (Mustang, OK) SR

13-Chris Grossman (Hardin, MT) SR

14-PJ Terranova (Delbarton, NJ) SR

15-Declan O’Byrne (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

16-CJ Caines (Hanover, PA) JR

17-Landyn Shaffer (Cobleskill-Richmondville, NY) SR

18-Quincey Crawford (Hickman, MO) JR

19-Timothy Boda (Merritt Island, FL) JR

20-Blake Nevils (Meridian, ID) JR

21-Calan Manley (Stillwater, OK) JR

22-Cael Humphrey (Sultana, CA) SR

23-Max Cumbee (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SR

24-Caleb Kosko (Nazareth, PA) SO

25-Stephen Myers (Parkersburg, WV) SR

26-Jack Simpson (Ponderosa, CO) SR

27-Jake Nieto (Massapequa, NY) SR

28-Maddox Laymon (Sheridan, OH) JR

29-Kelly Sullivan (Monroe Woodbury, NY) JR

30-Robert Douangmala (Mt. St. Charles Academy, RI) JR

Honorable Mention: Elijah Castanon, Miami Southridge (Florida), Fr.; Riker O’Hearon, Carbon (UT), Jr.; Caleb Schaefer, Evansville Mater Dei (Indiana), Sr.; Gage Spurgeon, Eddyville (Iowa), Sr.; Brady Slicker, Hickory (Pennsylvania), Sr.; Bryar Hooks, Stillwater (Oklahoma), Jr.; Richard DeLorenzo II, Toms River East (New Jersey), Sr.; Isaac Novod, Belmont Hill (MA), Sr.; Joe Scott, Letchworth (New York), Jr.; Reid Yakes, Jesuit (Florida), Sr.; James Sievers, Social Circle (Georgia), Sr.; Braden Johnson, Cumberland (Wisconsin), Sr.

144 Pounds

1-Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, CA) SR

2-Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) JR

3-Freddy Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR

4-Jovani Solis (South Dade, FL) JR

5-Braylon Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) SR

6-Konner Larkin (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

7-Reece Movahed (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO

8-Evan Stanley (Lowell, IN) SR

9-Gage Bjerga (Staples Motley, MN) JR

10-Grayson Davis (Cape Henlopen, DE) SO

11-Cole Speer (Brecksville, OH) JR

12-Jensen Boyd (Delta, IN) SR

13-Ashten Haley (Cobleskill-Richmondville, NY) SR

14-Gavin Landers (Denver, IA) SR

15-Deven Lopez (Pueblo East, CO) SR

16-Royce Malone (Center Grove, IN) JR

17-Adante Washington (Joliet Catholic, IL) SR

18-Joaquin Chacon (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR

19-Roman Stewart (Liberty, MO) SR

20-Gideon Gonzalez (Bergen Catholic, NJ) JR

21-Kavi Garvey (Fountain Valley, CA) SR

22-James Ruiz (Esperanza, CA) SR

23-Tyler Stephens (Mt. Saint Joseph, MD) SR

24-Stetson Gabel (Eaton, CO) FR

25-Gavin Green (Delone Catholic, PA) SR

26-Brian Little III (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR

27-Deklan Barr (Altoona, PA) JR

28-Josh Kerr (Maize South, KS) SR

29-Vinny Ferrari (Melissa, TX) SO

30-Mathius Garza (Etiwanda, CA) SR

Honorable Mention: Jake Kos, Simley (Minnesota), Sr.; Carson Neubert, Luxemburg-Casco (Wisconsin), Sr.; Isaac Conner, Mountainside (OR), Jr.; Amari Vann, Delsea (New Jersey), Sr.; Landan Riddell, Immaculata (New Jersey), Jr.; Pierce Rohman, Martin County Red Bulls (Minnesota), Sr.; Brody Bergeron, St. Michael-Albertville (Minnesota), Sr.

150 Pounds

1-Jason Dube (Spire Academy, OH) JR

2-Clinton Shepherd (Crown Point, IN) SR

3-Sonny Amato (Rumson-Fair Haven, NJ) SR

4-Peyton Hornsby (Center Grove, IN) SR

5-Kai Vielma (Connellsville, PA) SR

6-Bennett Kujawa (Becker, MN) SR

7-Grayson Fuchs (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) SR

8-Arseni Kikiniou (Poway, CA) SR

9-Greyson Music (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR

10-Nico DeSalvo (Southeast Polk, IA) SR

11-Legend Ellis (Coweta, OK) SR

12-Colin Rutlin (Christian Brothers College, MO) SR

13-Kane Shawger (St. Xavier, OH) SR

14-Aiden Herndon (Cedar Cliff, PA) SR

15-Carter Price (Ripley, WV) SR

16-Ray Fitzgerald (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

17-Carlo Contino (Buchanan, CA) JR

18-Ryan DeGeorge (Delbarton, NJ) SR

19-Kamdyn Borrero (Cathedral Prep, PA) JR

20-Xavier Chavez (Sunnyside, AZ) SR

21-Armand Williams (South Dade, FL) SR

22-Ryan Munn (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR

23-Aiden Kunes (Central Mountain, PA) SR

24-Matthew Santoro (Saucon Valley, PA) JR

25-Illia Kyryianenko (South Broward, FL) JR

26-Lincoln Hinchman (Brownsburg, IN) FR

27-Donovan Rosauer (Yorkville, IL) SR

28-Daniel Blanke (Barrington, IL) SR

29-Anthony Heim (Shakopee, MN) JR

30-Jackson Paulsen (Blue Springs, MO) SR

Honorable Mention: Chance Ruble, Seckman (Missouri), Sr.; Brant Laughlin, Seneca (Missouri), Sr.; Finn O’Brien, Blair Academy (New Jersey), Jr.; Matthew McDermott, Smithtown East (New York), Jr.; Ben James, Sandusky St. Mary’s (Ohio), Sr.; Samuel Gehring, Slinger (Wisconsin), Sr.; Hunter Gordon, Rockwall (TX), Jr.; Jake Mescher, Bishop Kelly (ID), Sr.; Mason Bauer, Ashland (Ohio), Sr.; Jaimon Mogard, Ames (Iowa), So.; Aiden Hardy-Fernandez, School not provided (Indiana), Sr.; Ty Eversman, Thompson Valley (CO), Jr.; Sully Karmon, Perrysburg (Ohio), So.; Cole Sackett, St. Michael The Archangel (Missouri), Jr.

157 Pounds

1-Mac Crosson (Indianola, IA) SR

2-Camryn Howard (Bellport, NY) SO

3-Michael Romero (St. John Bosco, CA) SR

4-Lincoln Robideau (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) JR

5-Jet Brown (Odessa, MO) SR

6-Gabe Ballard (Northampton, PA) SR

7-Gage Lohr (Watertown, SD) SR

8-Brooklyn Pickett (Mt. Saint. Joseph, MD) JR

9-Marcus Killgore (Sahuarita, AZ) JR

10-Nick Schwartz (Delbarton, NJ) JR

11-Dominic Way (Parkersburg, WV) SR

12-Jerin Coles (Bishop McCort, PA) SO

13-Wyatt Lewis (Del Norte, CA) SR

14-Bryston Scoles (Kewaskum, WI) SR

15-Aiden Arnett (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SO

16-Carnell Davis (Ponaganset, RI) SR

17-Jacob Morris (South Anchorage, AK) SR

18-Jake Austin (Charlotte, FL) JR

19-Chris Arreola (Clovis North, CA) JR

20-Michael Ruane (Franklin Regional, PA) SR

21-Luke Knox (Perkiomen Vally, PA) SR

22-Maverick Beckwith (New York Military Academy, NY) SR

23-Joe Monticello (Hanover Park, NJ) JR

24-James Whitbred (State College, PA) SR

25-Reid Clausi (West Essex Regional, NJ) JR

26-Jake Hughes (Beaver, OH) JR

27-Jackson Weller (Delran, NJ) SR

28-Gregory Torosian (Birmingham, CA) SR

29-Asher Bacon (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO

30-Sammy Almedina (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

Honorable Mention: Parker Casey, Johnston (Iowa), Sr.; Tommy Rowlands, Bishop Watterson (Ohio), Jr.; Donald Jackson, Wichita-East (Kansas), Sr.; Diego Valdiviezo, Poway (California), Sr.; Dimetry Molina, Esperanza (California), Jr.; Knox Verbais, Civic Memorial (Illinois), Jr.; Carmine Cruz, Sunnyside (Arizona), Sr.; Dylan Villers, McCallie School (TN), Jr.; Elijah Brown, Monroe Woodbury (New York), Jr.; Augustus Smith, Central Arkansas Christian (AR), Sr.; Kaleb Mead, Watertown Mayer (Minnesota), Sr.; Westin Ingham, Amery (Wisconsin), Sr.; Kaygen Roberts, Boyle County (KY), Sr.; Camron Duffield, Parkway South (Missouri), Sr.

165 Pounds

1-Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) JR

2-Rocco Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) JR

3-Matthew Staples (New Prairie, IN) SO

4-Grayson Eggum (Stillwater, MN) SO

5-Josh Piparo (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) JR

6-Thunder Page (Rose Hill, KS) SO

7-Mason Horwat (Derry Area, PA) SR

8-Joseph Schinder (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

9-Steel Meyers (IMG Academy, FL) JR

10-Harrison Murdock (Baylor School, TN) SO

11-Landen McDowell (St. Pius X, MO) JR

12-Caden Staab (Northfield, MN) JR

13-Emory Gunby (Bishop McCort, PA) SR

14-Colby Houle (New York Military Academy, NY) JR

15-Bailey Holman (Poway, CA) JR

16-Jesus Guzman (Lakeside, CA) JR

17-Kaleb Griffith (Creighton Prep, NE) JR

18-Reed Wilson (Nixa, MO) JR

19-Jon Smith (Oxford Area, PA) SR

20-Eli Esguerra (Dublin Coffman, OH) SR

21-Drew Moro (Brecksville, OH) JR

22-Ben Ziola (Skutt Catholic, NE) SR

23-Ryan Gavrish (Saint John Vianney, NJ) SR

24-Manny Gusfa (Bergen Catholic, NJ) JR

25-Devon Weber (Greece Schools, NY) JR

26-Kawayran Vazquez (Jesuit, FL) JR

27-Ethan Sonne (Marist, IL) JR

28-Emerson Tjaden (De Soto, KS) SR

29-Preston Scott (Choctaw, OK) SR

30-Olin Neuville (De Pere, WI) SR

Honorable Mention: Chris Anguiano, Millikan (California), Sr.; Calvin Rathjen, Ankeny (Iowa), So.; Luke Stempkowski, Pascack Valley School (New Jersey), Sr.; Nicky Negron, Bishop McDevitt (Pennsylvania), Sr.; Easton Kammerud, Mount Horeb (Wisconsin), So.; Liam Richards, Oostburg (Wisconsin), Sr.; Evan Schibi, Greens Farms Academy (CT), Sr.; Kayson White, Highlands (KY), Jr.; Max Firestine, Franklin Regional (Pennsylvania), Jr.; Klint Miller, ELCO (Pennsylvania), Sr.

175 Pounds

1-Jayden O’Farrill (State College, PA) JR

2-Zack Aquila (Brecksville, OH) SR

3-Isai Fernandez (St. John Bosco, CA) JR

4-Justus Heeg (Providence Catholic, IL) JR

5-Tomm Heiser (Evansville, WI) JR

6-Maximus Dhabolt (Ankeny Centennial, IA) SR

7-Maximus Fortier (University, WV) SR

8-Bruno Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) SR

9-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

10-Weston Borgers (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

11-Brody Sendele (Hononegah, IL) SR

12-Zane Engels (Northfield, MN) SR

13-Jakob Hoke (Graham, OH) JR

14-Thomas Schechterly (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

15-Kobe Cunanan (Valiant Prep, AZ)

16-Gary High (Cleveland, TN) JR

17-CJ Pensiero (Bishop McCort, PA) SR

18-James Curoso (Clovis, CA) JR

19-Zane Gerlach (South Anchorage, AK) SR

20-Gavin Ciampoli (Altoona, PA) SR

21-Gabriel Logan (Delbarton, NJ) JR

22-Nathaniel Replogle (Central York, PA) JR

23-Kyler Crooks (Graham, OH) JR

24-Sean Breedlove (Center Grove, IN) SR

25-Layden Acevedo (Berks Catholic, PA) JR

26-Wyatt Boice (Minisink Valley, NY) SR

27-William Fullhart (Decorah, IA) SR

28-Chase Hetrick (Malvern Prep, PA) JR

29-Brock Armstrong (Coeur d Alene, ID) SR

30-Shepard Stephens (Davis, UT) SR

Honorable Mention: Alek Palko, Jefferson-Morgan (Pennsylvania), Jr.; Joel Welch, St. Frances DeSales (Ohio), Sr.; Leif Larwin, Bend (OR), Sr.; Julius Pacheco, Davison (MI), Sr.; Preston Burroughs, Northfield Mount Hermon (MA), Jr.; Brock Oizerowitz, Christian Brothers Academy (New Jersey), Sr.; Luke Hayden, Hickman (Missouri), Sr.; Tate Sailer, Mandan (ND), Jr.; Destan Skelly, Grand Rapids (Minnesota), Jr.; Ibrahim Dheel, Mountain View (VA), So.; Teag Sanderson, State College (Pennsylvania), So.; Tobin McNair, Wakefield (NC), Sr.; Brock Frable, Southern Lehigh (Pennsylvania), Sr.; Mason Carnrite, Poway (California), Sr.; AJ Corp, West Chester (Pennsylvania), Sr.

190 Pounds

1-Salah Tsarni (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

2-Mario Carini (Poway, CA) SR

3-Nicholas Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR

4-Tanner Hodgins (Howell, NJ) SR

5-Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR

6-Joseph Heim (Shakopee, MN) JR

7-Noah Tucker (Bullis School, MD) SR

8-Mario Hutcherson (Kiski Area, PA) JR

9-Brady Brown (Derry Area, PA) SR

10-Ryder Schulte (Liberty, AZ) JR

11-Mason Savidan (St. John Bosco, CA) JR

12-Kyle Gallo (Zephyrhills Christian, FL) SR

13-Carter Lester (Lima Central Catholic, OH) JR

14-Hunter Snyder (Greater Latrobe, PA) SR

15-Caige Horak (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

16-Braeden Simoneaux (New York Military Academy, NY) SR

17-Beau Waldron (Hickman, MO) SR

18-Marco Casillas (Mahomet-Seymour, IL) JR

19-JT Smith (Creighton Prep, NE) SR

20-Sean Perez (Humble, TX) SR

21-Maximus Purdy (Assumption, Davenport, IA) JR

22-Aidan Kincaide (Noblesville, IN) SR

23-Hayden Harvey (Montoursville, PA) SR

24-Broedy Hendricks (Humboldt, IA) SR

25-Reed Falk (Middletown, WI) SR

26-Jacob Hutchins (River Falls, WI) SR

27-Braden Strain (Berryhill, OK) SR

28-Levi Foote (Southern Regional, NJ) SR

29-Zandon Hopson (Liberty, AZ) SR

30-Jack Harty (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR

Honorable Mention: Blake Hostetter, Oxford Area (Pennsylvania), Sr.; Duke Martin, Honesdale (Pennsylvania), Sr.; Jayden Imler, Chestnut Ridge (Pennsylvania), Sr.; David Clayton, Quakertown (Pennsylvania), Sr.; Bryce Collins, Canon-McMillan (Pennsylvania), Jr.; Duane Leslie, Mead (WA), So.; Mason McDonnell, Fountain Valley (California), So.; Dresden Beard, Andover (Kansas), Jr.; Vicente Garcia, West Las Vegas (NM), Jr.; Blaise Turner, American falls (ID), Sr.; Carson Herbst, Madison Central (KY), Sr.; Eli Knight, Bridgeport (WV), Sr.

215 Pounds

1-Michael Boyle (Bishop Watterson, OH) SR

2-Jimmy Mastny (Marian Central Catholic, IL) SR

3-Sam Howard (Boonville, IN) SR

4-Daniel “Mick” Moylan (Poway, CA) SR

5-Ladd Holman (Juab, UT) SR

6-Decker Bechtold (Owen J. Roberts, PA) JR

7-Maximus Konopka (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR

8-Peter Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) JR

9-Ceasar Salas (Crown Point, IN) JR

10-Brian Haran (Gilroy, CA) SR

11-Colton Bell (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

12-Frankie Pieffer (St. Edward, OH) SR

13-Wyatt Hanssen (Wasatch, UT) SR

14-Kellen Fellure (Franklin Community, IN) SR

15-Ronan An (North Cobb, GA) SR

16-Budder Manley (River Valley, OH) JR

17-Cody Savage (Rockwall Heath, TX) JR

18-Carter Temple (Kearney, MO) SR

19-Mason Chamberlian (Malvern Prep, PA) SO

20-Danny Zmorowski (Lake Catholic, OH) SR

21-Daniel Hoke (Graham, OH) SR

22-Carter Green (Douglass, KS) SR

23-Bradley DiMiglio (Malvern Prep, PA) SO

24-Franco Latorre (Interboro, PA) SR

25-Seth Hernandez (Bixby, OK) SR

26-Theron Davis (Mustang, OK) JR

27-Jeremiah Chavis (Lake Gibson, FL) JR

28-Gavin Muller (Osage, IA) SR

285 Pounds

1-Lukas Zalota, Malvern Prep (Pennsylvania), Sr.

2-Cael Mielnik, Blair Academy (New Jersey), Sr.

3-Carter Brown, Lafayette (Wildwood) (Missouri), Sr.

4-Bruno Pallone, Hardin (MT), Jr.

5-Satoshi Davis, SLAM! Academy (NV), Jr.

6-Kade Splinter, Stoughton (Wisconsin), So.

7-Kendahl Hoare, DuBois (Pennsylvania), Jr.

8-Eaghan Fleshman, Alburnett (Iowa), Jr.

9-Matthew Cooley, Oakdale (California), Sr.

10-William Glesing, New Palestine (Indiana), Sr.

11-Zyan Knollmeyer, Helias Catholic (Missouri), Sr.

12-Odin Schwabenbauer, Snohomish (WA), Sr.

13-Noah Mathis, Lansing (Kansas), Sr.

14-Lucas Feuerbach, Solon (Iowa), Sr.

15-Joe Constable, Fort Dodge (Iowa), Sr.

16-Kameron Hazelett, Lowell (Indiana), Jr.

17-Leland Day, Grandview (CO), Sr.

18-Sammy Seja, Buchanan (California), Jr.

19-Andrew Arroyo, Clovis (California), Jr.

20-Preston Krueger, New London (Wisconsin), Sr.

21-Caleb Tyler, Fairfield (Pennsylvania), Sr.

22-Jacob Ramirez, Grand Prairie (TX), Sr.

23-Redmond Lindsey, Bixby (Oklahoma), Sr.

24-Adan Castillo, Clovis (California), Sr.

25-Noah Larios, Imperial (California), Sr.

26-Konway Williamson, Salina (Oklahoma), Sr.

27-Clete Gilbert, Marlow (Oklahoma), Sr.

28-Kyler Kuhn, St. Pius X (Missouri), Sr.

29-Brady Hagan, Dowling Catholic (Iowa), Sr.

30-Drake Buthe, Glenwood (Iowa), Sr.

Honorable Mention: Tony Brooks, Crown Point (Indiana), Sr.; Keenan Mowery, South Putnam (Indiana), Sr.; Hank Redman, Columbus East (Indiana), Sr.; Jase Fuller, Lapeer (MI), Sr.; Camden Williams, Whiteland (Indiana), Sr.; Cary Cox, Pleasant Valley (Iowa), Sr.; JT Kelso, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (Iowa), Sr.; Alex Johnson, Catawba Ridge (SC), Sr.; Sean Boyd, Benedictine Prep (VA), Sr.