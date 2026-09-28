High School On SI Boys Wrestling Pound-for-Pound Top 10 (Sept. 28, 2026)

The nation’s best high school wrestlers are starting to make their case for the 2026-27 season, and FloWrestling’s Who’s No. 1 gave several of them an early opportunity to strengthen — or challenge — their place in our Boys Pound-for-Pound Top 10.

Going forward, our monthly updates will focus on what each wrestler has done since the previous rankings. For a deeper look at what originally earned each wrestler a spot in the Top 10, check out our initial Boys Pound-for-Pound rankings, where we broke down the accomplishments and results behind each selection.

From here, the formula is simple: Keep winning, keep building the body of work and the rankings will follow.

Here’s where the nation’s best stand after the latest round of competition.

High School On SI Boys Pound-for-Pound Top 10

1. Melvin Miller, Bishop McCort (Pennsylvania), Sr.

Miller, the nation’s No. 1-ranked wrestler at 165 pounds, faced No. 2 Camryn Howard (Bellport, New York) at FloWrestling’s Who’s No. 1 and came away with a convincing 10-3 victory.

2. Grey Burnett, Perrysburg (Ohio), Sr.

Burnett is our top-rated wrestler at 132 pounds and was quite impressive in his Who’s No. 1 matchup with No. 2 Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, New Jersey), rolling to a 13-1 major decision.

3. Sammy Sanchez, Esperanza (California), Jr.

Sanchez entered Who’s No. 1 ranked second at 126 pounds behind No. 1 Landon Sidun (Norwin, Pennsylvania).

The two battled through regulation and overtime to finish deadlocked at 2-2, with Sanchez ultimately getting his hand raised because of his riding-time advantage.

FloWrestling used collegiate folkstyle rules for the event, making riding time a factor.

4. Landon Sidun, Norwin (Pennsylvania)

Lost a tough one to Sanchez at Who’s No. 1, with the 2-2 match ultimately decided by riding time.

5. Michael Boyle, Bishop Watterson (Ohio), Sr.

Inactive.

6. Jimmy Mastny, Marian Central Catholic (Illinois), Sr.

Mastny is reportedly forgoing his senior season to enroll in college early. Since he remains eligible for competition, Mastny will stay in our rankings and pound-for-pound report until he heads off to college.

Mastny is ranked No. 2 nationally at 215 pounds, sitting behind No. 1 Michael Boyle (Bishop Watterson, Ohio).

At FloWrestling’s Who’s No. 1, Mastny easily handled No. 4 Mick Moylan (Poway, California), 9-0.

7. Ariah Mills, Buford (Georgia), So.

Inactive.

8. Hayden Schwab, Don Bosco (Iowa), Sr.

Inactive.

9. Paul Kenny, Christian Brothers Academy (New Jersey), Sr.

Kenny had a difficult time at Who’s No. 1, as Grey Burnett rolled to a 13-1 major decision.

10. Jayden O’Farrill, State College (Pennsylvania), Jr.

O’Farrill is ranked No. 1 nationally at 175 pounds and was paired with No. 2 Zack Aquila (Brecksville, Ohio) at Who’s No. 1.

O’Farrill pulled away from Aquila as the match progressed and rolled to a 17-8 major decision.