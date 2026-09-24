2026-27 Preseason National Girls Wrestling Rankings Version 4

The fourth update to the High School On SI 2026-27 Preseason National Girls Wrestling Rankings brings our rankings in line with the weights for FloWrestling’s Who’s No. 1 event Saturday afternoon in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Our rankings may differ from FloWrestling’s, but we have moved the wrestlers competing at Who’s No. 1 to the weight classes at which they will compete Saturday.

That sometimes conflicts with projected Super 32 weights.

Maryland’s Taina Fernandez (Archbishop Spalding), for example, is registered at 148 pounds for Super 32, which would place her in our 145-pound rankings. At Who’s No. 1, however, Fernandez will compete at 155 against New Jersey’s Ella Poalillo, who is now at Valiant Prep in Arizona.

We are planning separate Who’s No. 1 previews for the boys and girls, so we won’t run through all of Saturday’s matchups here.

Ultimate Club Duals Results Factor Into Rankings

Fernandez also competed at 155 pounds during last weekend’s Ultimate Club Duals in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

For this update, we generally moved wrestlers to the weights at which they competed at the Ultimate Club Duals unless they are registered at a different weight for Super 32.

That differs somewhat from how we handled the boys following the Elite 8 Duals, when we moved wrestlers to their Elite 8 weights regardless of their Super 32 registrations.

There are a couple of reasons for the distinction.

The boys field at Super 32 is considerably larger than the girls field. The Ultimate Club Duals, while highly competitive, also was not quite as deep as Elite 8, and it appeared that some girls moved up in weight simply to fill spots on their teams.

If we have moved anyone incorrectly based on her Ultimate Club Duals weight, please let us know and we will make the adjustment in our next update.

Breakout Performances Produce Big Moves

Among the notable performers at the Ultimate Club Duals were Hawaii’s Kayne-Lin Chun at 105 pounds, California’s Paris Soria at 115, Oklahoma’s Chloe Medlock at 115 and Pennsylvania’s Cordy Zalota at 140.

Chun made one of the biggest moves in this update, climbing from No. 16 to No. 7 after defeating Iowa’s Abigail Peterson (Denver). Peterson is ranked No. 2 at 100 pounds but moved up for the Ultimate Club Duals.

Soria (Los Altos, California) made an even bigger jump, climbing from No. 14 to No. 3 at 115 pounds.

Her rise was fueled by two significant victories. Soria defeated Kayla Batres (Greens Farms Academy, Connecticut), our No. 3 wrestler at 110 pounds who moved up to 115 for the event, and No. 6 Morgan Hyland (Easton, Pennsylvania).

Medlock entered the event ranked No. 16 at 115 and also defeated Hyland. That result moved Medlock to No. 13 and dropped Hyland to No. 15.

Hyland’s placement required a deeper look at her overall body of work.

She defeated No. 8 Jaydin Cuevas (Prairie View, Colorado) at Fargo, a result that had allowed us to look past two previous losses to Cuevas at the national duals and 2025 Super 32. The loss to Medlock prompted us to reconsider some of Hyland’s earlier results, including a loss to New Jersey’s No. 14 Alexandria Barskiy at Super 32.

Cordy Zalota Makes Her Mark

Zalota (Episcopal Academy, Pennsylvania) is a talented freshman who announced her arrival on the high school scene with a victory over No. 8 Saige McCleery (Sumner, Washington).

Their match was contested at 145 pounds, although both have competed at 140. We have placed them at 140 for this update, with Zalota moving to No. 9 and McCleery to No. 10.

Current No. 1 Ranked Wrestlers

95: Brooklyn Murray (NH) FR

100: Madison Healey (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

105: Jaclyn Bouzakis (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR

110: Sarissa Tucker (Midland, VA) SR

115: Abigail Gonzalez (Miami Southridge, FL) JR

120: Taina McGowan (NJ) JR

125: Marlee Solomon (Canon-McMillan, PA) SR

130: Emma Bacon (FL) SR

135: Camille "Camila" Torres (Yuma, AZ) JR

140: Gray Joyce (KS) SO

145: Riley Hanrahan (Black River Falls, WI) SR

155: Taina Fernandez (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SR

170: Kaili Manuel (Romeo, MI) SR

190: Brooke Huffman (Wittenberg-Birnamwood, WI) SR

207: Lyla Hensen (Hudson, MI) FR

235: Racheal Adolphe (North Central, IN) JR

By the Numbers

The latest High School On SI national girls wrestling rankings include 478 wrestlers across 16 weight classes. Here’s a look at which states and high school programs have the strongest representation.

States With the Most Ranked Wrestlers

California leads the country with 57 nationally ranked wrestlers, followed by Pennsylvania with 44. Oklahoma, Illinois and Ohio round out the top five.

California — 57 Pennsylvania — 44 Oklahoma — 25 Illinois — 24 Ohio — 22 Texas — 21 Wisconsin — 21 Iowa — 19 New Jersey — 19 Missouri — 17

States With the Most Top 5 Wrestlers

Pennsylvania leads the way at the elite end of the rankings with 10 wrestlers ranked among the top five nationally at their respective weights. California is close behind with eight.

Pennsylvania — 10

California — 8

Arizona — 5

Kansas — 5

Colorado — 4

Florida — 3

Hawaii — 3

Iowa — 3

Michigan — 3

New Jersey — 3

Ohio — 3

Oklahoma — 3

Texas — 3

Wisconsin — 3

Illinois — 2

Indiana — 2

Minnesota — 2

Tennessee — 2

Alaska — 1

Connecticut — 1

Idaho — 1

Maryland — 1

Nebraska — 1

New Hampshire — 1

New York — 1

Oregon — 3

Utah — 1

Virginia — 1

Washington — 1

States With No. 1-Ranked Wrestlers

Eleven states have at least one No. 1-ranked wrestler. Pennsylvania leads with three, while Florida, Michigan and Wisconsin each have two.

Pennsylvania — 3

Florida — 2

Michigan — 2

Wisconsin — 2

Arizona — 1

Indiana — 1

Kansas — 1

Maryland — 1

New Hampshire — 1

New Jersey — 1

Virginia — 1

Schools With the Most Ranked Wrestlers

Valiant Prep leads all programs with nine nationally ranked wrestlers, one more than Wyoming Seminary. Buchanan has five, while Blair Academy, Choate Rosemary Hall and Edmond North each have four.

Valiant Prep (Arizona) — 9

Wyoming Seminary (Pennsylvania) — 8

Buchanan (California) — 5

Blair Academy (New Jersey) — 4

Choate Rosemary Hall (Connecticut) — 4

Edmond North (Oklahoma) — 4

Denver (Iowa) — 3

Moanalua (Hawaii) — 3

Poway (California) — 3

Raccoon River-Northwest (Iowa) — 3

Ste. Genevieve (Missouri) — 3

The following schools have two ranked wrestlers each: Ankeny (Iowa), Archbishop Spalding (Maryland), Azle (Texas), Bishop McCort (Pennsylvania), Bismarck (North Dakota), Bonney Lake (Washington), Broken Arrow (Oklahoma), Central Catholic (California), Chestnut Ridge (Pennsylvania), Cleveland (Tennessee), Easton (Pennsylvania), Fort Osage (Missouri), Fremont (California), Hampshire (Illinois), Kaneland (Illinois), Kearney (Missouri), Los Altos (California), Maize (Kansas), Marina (California), Massillon Perry (Ohio), Mater Lakes Academy (Florida), Mt. Lebanon (Pennsylvania), New Haven (Indiana), Nipomo (California), Orange Vista (California), Pomona (Colorado), Reed (Nevada), Shawnee Mission South (Kansas), Southern Lehigh (Pennsylvania), St. Helens (Oregon), Sumner (Washington), Sycamore (Illinois), The Woodlands (Texas), Tulsa Union (Oklahoma), Union (Oklahoma) and Wautoma/Wild Rose (Wisconsin).

Schools With the Most Top 5 Wrestlers

Wyoming Seminary leads the country with five girls ranked in the top five nationally. Valiant Prep has four, while Los Altos, Moanalua and Shawnee Mission South each have two.

Wyoming Seminary (Pennsylvania) — 5

Valiant Prep (Arizona) — 4

Los Altos (California) — 2

Moanalua (Hawaii) — 2

Shawnee Mission South (Kansas) — 2

The following schools have one Top 5 wrestler each: Adams-Friendship (Wisconsin), American Falls (Idaho), Archbishop Spalding (Maryland), Ankeny (Iowa), Badger (Minnesota), Bennett (Colorado), Bishop McCort (Pennsylvania), Black River Falls (Wisconsin), Blair Academy (New Jersey), Bonney Lake (Washington), Brighton (Colorado), Broken Arrow (Oklahoma), Buchanan (California), Canon-McMillan (Pennsylvania), Carleton Airport (Michigan), Chestnut Ridge (Pennsylvania), Chippewa (Ohio), Cleveland (Tennessee), Crater (Oregon), Denver (Iowa), Dubuque Hempstead (Iowa), Dundee (New York), Easton (Pennsylvania), El Paso Eastwood (Texas), Greens Farms Academy (Connecticut), Hanover Park (New Jersey), Hudson (Michigan), Kaneland (Illinois), Kapolei (Hawaii), Liberty (California), Liberty Hill (Texas), Marina (California), Mater Lakes Academy (Florida), Miami Southridge (Florida), Midland (Virginia), Mt. Lebanon (Pennsylvania), Nipomo (California), North Central (Indiana), Northgate (California), Norton Community (Kansas), Olentangy Orange (Ohio), Oologah (Oklahoma), Orange Vista (California), Pendleton Heights (Indiana), Pomona (Colorado), Romeo (Michigan), Sartwell-St. Stephen (Minnesota), Seward (Alaska), Skutt Catholic (Nebraska), St. Helens (Oregon), Sycamore (Illinois), The Woodlands (Texas), Westlake (Utah), Wittenberg-Birnamwood (Wisconsin) and Yuma (Arizona).

Who's No. 1 Is Next

With Who’s No. 1 coming Saturday and Super 32 approaching, there will be plenty more data to consider as the preseason rankings continue to take shape.

Please send rankings information and questions to billybwrestling@yahoo.com.

Girls National High School Wrestling Rankings | High School On SI

2026-27 High School On SI Girls Preseason National High School Rankings: Version 4

PREVIOUS: V1 | V2 | V3 |

95-Pounds

1-Brooklyn Murray (NH) FR

2-Sophia Valdez (CO) FR

3-Giada Croteau (Bishop McCort, PA) FR

4-Lanaia Selig (Bonney Lake, WA) SO

5-Olivia Maya Felix (Liberty, CA) SO

6-Leivelle Alejado (Leilehua, HI) SR

7-Lilly Lundy (Lewis-Palmer) SR

8-Mia Pardo (Jack Britt, NC) SO

9-Jaelyn Anderson (NE) FR

10-Mackenzie Amidon (CA) FR

11-Piper Phillips (Mason City, IA) JR

12-Mckenzie Astorino (Curwensville, PA) SO

13-Emma Martinez (Madera South, CA) SO

14-Kaila Robles-Rials (Presentation, CA) JR

15-Easton Dadiomoff (Cleveland, TN) SR

16-Alliya Walker (Grayson County, VA) JR

17-Olivia Polansky (Choate Rosemary, CT) JR

18-Olivia Davalos (CA) FR

19-Tatiana Alexander (Eastchester, NY) SR

20-Lorilye Beardsley (Avon-Geneseo, NY) FR

21-Kalaya Baxter (ID) FR

22-Audrey Eller (UT) FR

23-Anela Hogg (Kelso, WA) FR

24-Malaina Comfort (Williamsport, PA) JR

25-Faylinn Smith (PA) FR

26-Sophia Lopez (Woodburn, OR) SO

27-Cambria Leshko (Southern Lehigh, PA) SO

28-Mya Van Beek (Raccoon River-Northwest, IA) SR

29-Lindsey Lau (Mid-Pacific, HI) JR

30-Alexandera Thomas (Cooper City, FL) SR

HM:

Pearl Jewett (General Brown, NY) FR

Melayna Johnson (Riverton, UT) JR

Angelina Ramirez (Riverdale/Kingsbridge Academy, NY)

100-Pounds

1-Madison Healey (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

2-Abigail Peterson (Denver, IA) SO

3-Justice Gutierrez (Pomona, CO) JR

4-Olivia Hernandez (OR) FR

5-Paola Perez (Mater Lakes Academy, FL) SO

6-Sky Ramos (Moanalua, HI) SR

7-Gabriella Lemus (Clovis, CA) FR

8-Noah Kovach (Azle, TX) SR

9-Cassidy McCallister (Raccoon River-Northwest, IA) SR

10-Timi Coles (Bishop McCort, PA) FR

11-Angelina Qualtieri (Lenape Valley/Hopatcong, NJ) SR

12-Brooklyn Henry (PA) JR

13-Aniya Polk (Shaw, OH) SR

14-Ella Thomas (Poland Seminary, OH) SR

15-Katie Zimmerman (Hillcrest, UT) SR

16-Samantha Massey (Mount Markham, NY) FR

17-Jasmine Brucato (Canandaigua Academy, NY) SR

18-Natalie Andrade (Hunderton Central, NJ) SO

19-Jenna Greer (PA) FR

20-Carson Robertson (Catawba Ridge, SC) SO

21-Alexandria Marin (Buchanan, CA) SO

22-Aileen Paniagua (North Salem, OR) SR

23-Kylie-Ann Thach (Eleanor Roosevelt, CA) SO

24-Lexi Wolk (Ste. Genevieve, MO) SO

25-Daniella Vazquez (Garces, CA) SO

26-Naiya Delos Santos (Taylor County, KY) JR

27-Natalie Roberson (Katy, TX) SR

28-Olivia Mancha (Choate Rosemary Hall, CT) JR

29-Kylee Tran-Harris (Tulsa Union, OK) SO

30-Nora Ohnemus (Indianola, IA) JR

HM:

Rebecca Marin (Doral Academy, FL) SR

Nicole Abrego (Garden City, KS) SR

Isabella Cullen (Troy Buchanan, MO) JR

Mia Nesbitt (Neshaminy, PA) SO

Cidney Schaffer (Lackawanna Trail, PA) SO

Krislynn Martinez (Maize South, KS)

Kassidy Davis (Adna, WA) FR

McKenzie Mantei (Dundee, MI) JR

Allie Procter (Lumpkin County, GA) FR

105-Pounds

1-Jaclyn Bouzakis (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR

2-Emma Faczak (Bennett, CO) JR

3-Ryleigh Sturgill (TN) SR

4-Bella Manno (Valiant Prep, AZ) FR

5-Amaya Hoku Kapihe (Kapolei, HI) JR

6-Ella Neibert (Indian Creek, IN) JR

7-Kayne-Lin Chun (HI) FR

8-Maisie Elliott (Sumner, WA) SO

9-Kirra Mitchell (Mt. De Sales, GA) SR

10-Peggy Susan Dean (Spring Studio, CO) SO

11-Angelica Serratos (Santa Ana, CA) JR

12-Marcia Nunez (Buchanan, CA) JR

13-Olivia Munson (Simi Valley, CA) JR

14-Aini Anderson (Holmen, WI) SR

15-Kylee Ooton (OK) FR

16-Mya Beckett (Notre Dame, WI) SO

17-Sophia Lazaro (Northview, CA) SO

18-Kennedy Hogan (St. Laurence, IL) FR

19-Maya Wong (Hawaii Baptist Academy, HI) JR

20-Kiana Lien (Mountain View, CA) JR

21-Vivienne Popaduic (Academy, NM) SO

22-Dilynn Albrecht (Milton, WI) JR

23-Lola Gonzales (Chatfield, CO) SR

24-Eva Bhattacharya (Menlo-Atherton, CA) SR

25-Serra Akyali (Phillips Academy, MA) JR

26-Remy Whitney (McCloud, OK) JR

27-Elise Albeso (Emerald Ridge, WA) SO

28-Cassidy O’Connell (Regis/Altoona, WI) JR

29-Ava Ocampo (New Haven, IN) FR

30-Abby Guzzo (PA) FR

HM:

Regan Kinneman (AZ) FR

Blythe Letters (Shaler, PA) JR

Tatianna Castillo (Lowell, MI) JR

Kaitlynn Fouty (Whiteland, IN) JR

Libertie Nigh (Urbana, OH) SR

Allessandra Toscano (El Paso Eastwood, TX) JR

Katelynn Dockery (Bryan, TX) JR

Tiffany Francisco (Western, FL) SR

Audrey Moore (Keller, TX) SR

Cordelia Martinez (San Antonio Madsion, TX) SR

Cameron Hodge (Cibolo Steele, TX) SO

Guilianna Latshaw (PA) FR

Farynn Rhees (MO) FR

Penelope Ayala (Manawa, HI) SO

Julie Gatto (Stafford, VA) JR

110-Pounds

1-Sarissa Tucker (Midland, VA) SR

2-Christina Estrada (Buchanan, CA) SR

3-Kayla Batres (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR

4-Isla Silva (Mt. Lebanon, PA) SO

5-Gabriella Conte (Hanover Park, NJ) SR

6-Summer Mutschler (Archbishop Spalding, MD) JR

7-Audrey Cunningham (TX) FR

8-Alicia Kenfack (Bismark Legacy, ND) SR

9-Daphney Gomez (Valiant Prep, AZ) FR

10-Allison McDaniel (Falcon, CO) SO

11-Zolah Williams (Kearney, MO) SO

12-Grace Jawulski (Brandon, FL) SR

13-Josie Wilson (Abilene, KS) JR

14-Ashlynn Brokaw (Mount Vernon, OH) SR

15-Charlotte Nold (St. Viator, IL) SO

16-Aya Yoshitake (San Marino, CA) JR

17-Alexa Thomas (Badger, WI) JR

18-Isabella Thiel (Walsh Jesuit, OH) SO

19-Mia Forberg (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

20-Sophia Toscano (CA) FR

21-Lily Dizon (John H. Pitman, CA) SR

22-Serineh Crane (Hoover, CA) SR

23-Denni Bippes (University, WA) SO

24-Aro Ogle-Garza (Lucas Lovejoy, TX) SR

25-Rhilynn Tolzman (New Prague, MN) FR

26-Adriana Yodice (Paramus Catholic, NJ) SO

27-Kayleigh Fernandez (Golden West, CA) SR

28-Audrey Flores (Bixby, OK) SO

29-Lauren Echeverria (Crook County, OR) SO

30-Layla Ward (Oakland Tech, CA) SO

HM:

Sora Mae Bukoski (Penobscot County, ME)

Ayda Miller (Saint Croix Central, WI) JR

Kaila Tatekawa-Maes (Mililani, HI) JR

Brynlee Mooney (The Woodlands, TX) SO

Taylor Drake (Kuna, ID) SR

Yareli Flores (OK) FR

Renee Hudson (Mead, CO) SO

Nixie Schooler (Juneau-Douglas, AK) JR

Nicole Soldevilla (Borger, TX) SR

Mary Griffin (Melissa, TX) SR

Dakota Harris (Union, OK) SR

Lila Breedlove (Borger, TX) SR

115-Pounds

1-Abigail Gonzalez (Miami Southridge, FL) JR

2-Aubree Gutierrez (Marina, CA) JR

3-Paris Soria (Los Altos, CA) SO

4-Lyric Hetzer (OH) SO

5-Kinzie Williams (American Falls, ID) SR

6-Riley Karwowski (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

7-Ali Svancara (Buhl, ID) SR

8-Jaydin Cuevas (Prairie View, CO) SR

9-Ladyn Hines (Barnesville, OH) SO

10-Kaylee Vera (Little Miami, OH) SO

11-Auriana Wakinekona (Kamehameha-Kapalama, HI) JR

12-Daynah Gomez (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR

13-Chloe Medlock (Putnam City West, OK) JR

14-Alexandria Barskiy (West Brook, NJ) FR

15-Morgan Hyland (Easton, PA) JR

16-Jocelyn Danbe (River Dell, NJ) SR

17-Elizabeth Valenzuela-Smith (Pueblo Magnet, AZ) SR

18-Addison St. George (Rockwood Summit, MO) JR

19-Mabel Rogers (Republic, MO) SO

20-Chloe Skiles (Roxana Senior, IL) JR

21-Lillian Fonceca (Fremont, CA) JR

22-Isabella Fodera (Poway, CA) JR

23-Emma Baker (Lakeshore, MI) JR

24-Sophia Marie Gonzales (Clovis East, CA) JR

25-Lennah Monts (Bennington, KS) JR

26-Addison McGinness (Raccoon River-Northwest, IA) JR

27-Camryn Gresham (Lakota East, OH) SR

28-Ysabelle Ocampo (New Haven, IN) SR

29-Cadence Christensen (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, IA) SO

30-Stella Piazza (Hampshire, IL) SO

HM:

Justice Anthony (Parkersburg South, WV) SR

Madelyn Little (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO

Katherine Cook (Freedom, WI) SR

Marlina Martinez (McNary, OR) SR

Erica Irvine (Don Bosco, IA) SR

Alia Baker (Klein Cain, TX) SR

Roselane D. Verrett (Monticello, MN) FR

Briella Portrey (Mead, WA) SO

120-Pounds

1-Taina McGowan (NJ) JR

2-Hailey Delgado (El Paso Eastwood, TX) JR

3-Kaylyn Harrill (Skutt Catholic, NE) SR

4-Reagan Mathers (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

5-Angelina Gochis (Kaneland, IL) SR

6-Trinity Garza (Buchanan, CA) SO

7-Maila Ottow (Snohomish, WA) SR

8-Hepua Salter (Kapalama, HI) SR

9-Corynne McNulty (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

10-Emma Grimes (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

11-Violet Diaz (Denver, IA) SR

12-Olivia Kearns (Shippensburg, PA) JR

13-Mikayla Perkins (Whiteland, IN) JR

14-Valerie McAnelly (Soldotna, AK) SR

15-Gail Sullivan (New York Military Academy, NY) JR

16-Alexa Smith (Orange Lutheran, CA) SO

17-Khole Perez (Glenbard West, IL) JR

18-Xuan Graham (Southern Lehigh, PA) SR

19-Ember Zupanc (WI) FR

20-McKinzee Mills (Huntington, OH) SO

21-Lilly Quintanilla (Thermopolis, WY) SR

22-Tegan Robertson (Ridge View, IA) SR

23-Tatianna Irizarry (Choate Rosemary Hall, CT) SR

24-Mila Juarez (San Marcos, TX) SR

25-Julia Lugabihl (OH) FR

26-Alexia Hernandez (Rio Mesa, CA) SO

27-Grace Nesbitt (Neshaminy, PA) SR

28-Brielynn Jackson (Gardner Edgerton, KS) SO

29-Adriana Kunz (Triton, MN) FR

30-Timmery Condit (Pomona, CO) SO

HM:

Apphia Gutierrez (Perry, AZ) JR

Kendal Haynie (Wakulla, FL) JR

Vivienne Yarbrough (TX) FR

Jade Hardee (Andrew, IL) JR

Abigail Stettler (Central Dauphin, PA) JR

Demetria Griffin (Hope Academy, IL) SO

Kylee Trostle (Elco, PA) SR

Cora Stewart (Port Washington, WI) SO

125-Pounds

1-Marlee Solomon (Canon-McMillan, PA) SR

2-Epenesa Elison (Los Altos, CA) JR

3-Mackenzie Carder (Olentangy Orange, OH) SR

4-Nahenahe Kalamau (Moanalua, HI) SR

5-Raenah Smith (Easton, PA) SR

6-Neve O’Byrne (Garnet Valley, PA) JR

7-Winter West (Bonney Lake, WA) JR

8-Lucia Ranieri (Roselle Park, NJ) JR

9-Harper Schwettman (CO) FR

10-Aleia Apostol (Poway, CA) SO

11-McKenna Wilson (Union, OK) JR

12-Elle Changaris (High Point Regional, NJ) JR

13-Presley Beard (Derby, KS) SO

14-Hannah Naccarati-Cholo (Basha, AZ) JR

15-Cami Leng (Marysville, OH) SR

16-Victoria Carbonaro (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

17-Khiry Reese (Rosewood, NC) SR

18-Ella Henning (Walker-Hackensack, MN) JR

19-Mary Minogue (Libertyville, IL) SR

20-Malia Griffin (Melissa, TX) SR

21-Remington Zimmerer (Regis Jesuit, CO) SR

22-Phoebe Richers (TX) JR

23-Charli Raymond (Simley, MN) SR

24-Aariona Strader (Pine Richland, PA) JR

25-Madalyn Deiter (Great Falls CMR, MT) SR

26-Chloe Ross (Choate Rosemary Hall, CT) SO

27-Charlee Noah (Tri-Valley, ID) JR

28-Lila Krull (Miamisburg, OH) SR

29-Nevada Wildheart (Rossview, TN) SR

30-Lucy Clarno (Dripping Spring, TX) JR

HM:

Rio Rening (CA) FR

Braelyn Troxell (Colony, AK) SR

Morgan Johnson (Deforest, WI) SO

Kaydence Golding (Lisbon, ND) SO

Ranelle Smith (Westmoore, OK) SR

Addison Bernstein (Orland, CA) SR

Melanie Medrano (Bentonville, AR) JR

Ellie Westerman (Eagan, MN) SR

Amelia Nidela-Polanin (Hampshire, IL) SR

Lilly McCleary (Lone Jack, MO) SR

Gianna Montegari (Governor Mifflin, PA) SO

Nova Estrada (North Bay Haven, SC) FR

Temperance Lowe (North Kansas City, MO) SR

130-Pounds

1-Emma Bacon (FL) SR

2-Marie Sharp (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

3-Sobina Clendaniel (Seward, AK) SR

4-Rachel Garcia (OK) FR

5-Kayla Moroschan (Chippewa, OH) SR

6-Carolyne Geckler (Massillon Perry, OH) JR

7-Haley Smarsh (Moon Area, PA) SR

8-Riley Drennan (McKinney, TX) SR

9-Ariella Dobin (Glenbrook North, IL) SR

10-Anastasia Rodnikova (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO

11-Zaylyn Woods (Azle, TX) SO

12-Daelin Cody (Princeton, WI) JR

13-Finley Evjen (Canton, SD) SO

14-Corabella Wesley (Hobart, IN) SO

15-Sara Pauls (Minisink Valley, NY) JR

16-Chloe Pearce (Rancho Bernardo, CA) SR

17-Sophia Fodera (Poway, CA) SR

18-Chesney Bartoszek (Wrightstown, WI) SR

19-Sara McLaughlin (Choate Rosemary Hall, CT) SR

20-Caitlin Maragioglio (Bellport, NY) SR

21-Mackinzie Brewer (Fulton, MO) JR

22-Kyah Leyba (Broken Arrow, OK) JR

23-Ramsey Brandenburg (Janesville Parker, WI) SO

24-Claire Lancaster (Norman, OK) JR

25-Jocelynn Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) SR

26-Arianna Ruiz (Mater Lakes Academy, FL) JR

27-Lilli Cooper (Denver, IA) JR

28-Amy Kate Erikson (Niskayuna-Schenectady, NY) SR

29-Gabriella Frankian (Glen Falls, NY) JR

30-Janali Gonzalez (Highland, CA) SO

HM:

Rose Karakolis (Park Vista Community, FL) SO

Marley Nelson (Santa Ana, CA) SR

Avaeh Smith (Lewis Central, IA) SR

Avery Fitzgerald (Rockwall, TX) JR

Georgia Smith (Eddyville, IA) JR

Kassie Sapp (Whitehall, MI) JR

135-Pounds

1-Camille “Camila” Torres (Yuma, AZ) JR

2-Kaison Miller (Norton Community, KS) JR

3-Chloe Wehry (Sartwell-St. Stephen, MN) SR

4-Bella Miller (Dubuque Hempstead, IA) SR

5-Caroline Hilton (Cleveland, TN) JR

6-Brooklyn Perez (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

7-Kailin Sebert (Allen, TX) SR

8-Mila Mantanona (Palm Desert, CA) SO

9-Olivia Bezdecik (Jerome, ID) SR

10-Eva Garcia (Marina, CA) SR

11-Rain Scott (Oak Forest, IL) SO

12-Lauren Samuel (NC) FR

13-Emma Chacon (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

14-Sussette Bell (Etiwanda, CA) SR

15-Alina Bardoni (Centennial, NV) SO

16-Hailey Worden (SLAM! Academy, NV) FR

17-Maya Fiodorova (Reed, NV) SR

18-Noli Paddock (Chatauqua Lake, NY) JR

19-Sofia Hoegemeyer (Millard West, NE) SR

20-Ava Strayer (Crown Point, IN) SO

21-Talea Guntrum (Steubenville, OH) SR

22-Madelyn Medrano (Bentonville, AR) FR

23-Carleigh Clark (OK) FR

24-Shannon Logue (Bishop Shanahan, PA) JR

25-Eila Schultz (Severance, CO) JR

26-Lily Massenzio (St. Mary, NJ) JR

27-Sheyna Cruz (Paulsboro, NJ) JR

28-Lamiah Berry (Absegami, NJ) SR

29-Jauzlyean Gray (Fort Osage, MO) SO

30-Kit Alsaker (Waunakee, WI) JR

HM:

Faye Schachtner (New Richmond, WI) SO

Madison Watts (Orting, WA) SR

Ella Hughes (Jefferson, GA) SR

Annabella Nelson (WI) FR

Aryanna Geiger (Jacobs, IL) SO

Tiffany Breshears (Broken Arrow, OK) SR

Brylee Colwell (Eastmark, AZ) SR

Addison Brown (Waynesville, MO) JR

Kimber Alford (Daphne, AL) SR

Loyalty Lockett (Stillwater, OK) JR

Cecilia Verrilli (New York Military Academy, NY) SO

Brielle Park (Linn-Marr, IA) SR

Kaelyn Alleman (Wasatch, UT) SO

Avery Colvin (Roy, UT) SO

140-Pounds

1-Gray Joyce (KS) SO

2-Landri VonGonten (The Woodlands, TX) SR

3-Maddie Marsh (Pendleton Heights, IN) SR

4-Violette Lasure (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SR

5-Ema Durst (Sycamore, IL) SR

6-Keanna Conrad (Blackfoot, ID) SR

7-Clover Williams (Edmond North, OK) SR

8-Sarah Pearson (Downingtown West, PA) SR

9-Cordy Zalota (Episcopal Academy, PA) FR

10-Saige McCleery (Sumner, WA) SR

11-Harlow Skenandore (Pulaski, WI) SR

12-Ava Johnson (Clarksville, TN) SR

13-Ki’Morah Cathey (Union, OK) FR

14-Dulcy Martinez (Central Catholic, CA) SR

15-Brynlee Lutz (Wasilla, AK) SR

16-Paisley Morrison (Winter Lakes, OR) JR

17-Ava Turner (Preston, WV) JR

18-Katie Davidson (WI) FR

19-Teagan Carritt (Logan-Magnolia, IA) JR

20-Delaney Dixon (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

21-Erin Delling (Parkway Central, MO) JR

22-Ariel Biggs (Fort Osage, MO) SO

23-Karis Butler (Almira Coulee Hartline, WA) SO

24-Kiera Depinet (Seneca East, OH) SR

25-Kelcie Luker (Tulsa Union, OK) JR

26-Gabriella Martinez (Klein Collins, TX) SR

27-Dalilah Coyle (Henrietta, TX) SR

28-Franky Groom (North Crawford, WI) SR

29-Sasha Williams (Edmond North, OK) JR

30-Lily Weinreich (Clarinda, IA) JR

HM:

Giancarla Garduno (St. Ignatius, IL) SR

Sophia Hoeme (Manhattan, KS) SR

Erika Sleznikow (Marshfield, WI) SR

Gage Vaughn (Caddo, OK) SR

Sarai Cortez (Gilroy, CA) JR

Jordyn Campbell (Yutan, NE) SR

Stella Pettit (Freedom, WI) JR

Corey Harris (Union, OK) SO

Kalia Luafalemana-Haney (Farrington, HI) JR

Payton Helmin (Milaca-Faith Christian, MN) SO

145-Pounds

1-Riley Hanrahan (Black River Falls, WI) SR

2-Eve Skrocki (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

3-Audrey Robinson (Crater, OR) JR

4-Hayden Bratland (Ankeny, IA) SR

5-Emily Beckley (Broken Arrow, OK) SR

6-Emma Antoni (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SO

7-Camilla Hathaway (Mt. Lebanon, PA) SO

8-Kesi Tsarni (Bullis School, MD) JR

9-Jestinah Solomua (Corona, CA) SR

10-Jayci Shelton (Centralia, MO) SR

11-Zoe Delgado (Florida Christian School, FL) SO

12-Yamilett Cortez (Valiant Prep, AZ) FR

13-Jenny Gautreau (Owen J. Roberts, PA) JR

14-Kimberly Munoz (Berks Catholic, PA) SO

15-Layla Risler (Mondovi, WI) JR

16-Kaylee James (Carthage, MO) JR

17-Keely Fallert (Ste. Genevieve, MO) SR

18-Jameson Strickland (Sun Valley, PA) SR

19-Jade Chloe Johnson (Western, IN) JR

20-Naomi Gearheart (Crestview, OH) SR

21-Jammie Krah (Ankeny, IA) JR

22-Meadow Mahlmeister (Billings Senior, MT) SR

23-Taniah Borney (Eagan, MN) SR

24-Kylee Wicklund (Lake Stevens, WA) SR

25-Lyla Kasztner (Olympic Heights, FL) JR

26-Giavonna Good (Northridge, UT) JR

27-Amelia Toomey (Tioga, NY) SR

28-Haru Duus (Fremont, CA) JR

29-Makenzie Harbour (Shenendehowa, NY) SR

30-Leann Cory (Collinsville, IL) SR

HM:

Kamryn Bourbon (Nixa, MO) JR

Reese Thomas (Jonathan Adler, OH) SO

Sarah Rickenbach (Hot Springs, SD) SR

Winry Yaggie (Yankton, SD) SO

Andie Gibson (Beatrice, NE) SR

Michelle Gavilanes (Nutley, NJ) JR

Taylor Thiele (Immaculata, NJ) JR

Emma Shephard (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

155-Pounds

1-Taina Fernandez (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SR

2-Ella Poalillo (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

3-Alexis Penley (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO

4-Symone Jewell (Northgate, CA) SR

5-Matilda Hruby (Brighton, CO) SR

6-Julia Araujo (Bismarck, ND) SR

7-Mia O’Farrill (State College, PA) FR

8-Janiya Johnson (TN) SR

9-Natalie Blanco (Chino, CA) SR

10-KyLee Tibbs (Gahanna Lincoln, OH) SR

11-Leolyn Karnowski (Wamego, KS) SO

12-Ava Guilmette Corinth, NY) JR

13-Laila Hustoles (El Reno, OK) JR

14-Victoria Alvarado (Warwick Valley, NY) SR

15-Aisha Williams Bautista (Lewisville Flower Mound, TX) SR

16-Cece Rock (Luverne, MN) SR

17-Scarlett Yeager (Maize, KS) SO

18-Joanna Henry (Austin Vandegrift, TX) JR

19-Maria Imhauser (Hillsborough, NJ) SR

20-Christal Desir (Forest Hill, FL) SR

21-Maddison Miller (Honesdale, PA) JR

22-Olivia Faust (Buchanan, CA) JR

23-Julie Cimarusti (West Covina, CA) SR

24-Heather Butler (Shades Valley, AL) JR

25-Bella Carlson (Forest Lake, MN) SR

26-Courtney Kotish (Buffalo, MN) SR

27-Brynlee Vaughan (Wautoma/Wild Rose, WI) JR

28-Allison Garbacz (South Elgin, IL) JR

29-Claire Guydon (The Woodlands, TX) SR

30-Vivienne Legato (Archbold, OH) JR

HM:

Lillian Hendricks (Greeneview, OH) SR

Ivana Cuellar (Downey, CA) SR

Summer Guthmiller (Sioux Valley, SD) SR

Amelia Soltis (Mt. Horeb/Barneveld, WI) SR

Roxy Sheen (Buhl, ID) SR

Sarah Eddy (Rock Springs, WY) SR

Elizabeth Yelle (Azle, TX) SR

Kaitlyn Young (Shenendehowa, NY) SR

Victoria Barragan (Imperial, CA) SO

Eleanor Robertson (Franklin Community, IN) JR

Keishara Tulloch (Uniondale, NY) SR

Adelynn McKenzie (OH)

Jayda Miller (Crown Point, IN) JR

Gianna Munifo (CA) SO

Jayda Miller (Crown Point, IN) JR

Josylyn Glass (Sheldon, CA) SO

170-Pounds

1-Kaili Manuel (Romeo, MI) SR

2-Siobhan Flanner (Shawnee Mission South, KS) JR

3-Ciyanna Okocha (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR

4-Remington LaFlamme (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

5-Sarah Pulk (Badger, MN) SR

6-Rylynn Keziah (Parkwood, NC) JR

7-Amaila Djoumessi (Waverly-Shell Rock, IA) JR

8-Juliet Alt (Chestnut Ridge, PA) JR

9-Jadyn Pense (St. Helens, OR) SR

10-Laynie Vaughan (Wautoma/Wild Rose, WI) SR

11-Areli Rodriguez (Alisal, CA) SR

12-Regan Jensen (Algona, IA) JR

13-Mya Dobrinski (Stillwater, OK) JR

14-Hayden Manning (Abington Heights, PA) SO

15-Tiffany Bell (Orange Vista, CA) JR

16-Adeline Reece (Central Catholic, CA) JR

17-Isabelle Rodela (Jefferson, OR) SR

18-Ari Jacobson (Hazen, WA) SR

19-Molly Olague (Skyline, ID) SR

20-Payton Temple (Central, IL) SR

21-Anna Fischer (Ste. Genevieve, MO) SR

22-Emily Brixey (Willard, MO) SR

23-Sara Martinez Lopera (Kelly, IL) SR

24-Emily Carvalho (Redwood, CA) SR

25-Isabella McFarlane (King, FL) SR

26-Chloe Gatrost (Centennial, AZ) SR

27-Samya Bazile (Pacifica/Oxnard, CA) SR

28-Iliana Salazar (Jay, OK) SO

29-Ashlee Motes (Morrison, OK) JR

30-Ava Pfab (Western Dubuque, IA) SR

HM:

Payton Traynor (Johnston, IA) JR

Reghan Koch (Austintown Fitch, OH) JR

Emmyjane Bragg (Poway, CA) JR

Temprance Watson (Buffalo, MO) SO

Hannah Crowe (Franklin County, GA) JR

Sophia Lopez (Upland, CA) JR

Alyvia Edwards (Wagoner, OK) JR

190-Pounds

1-Brooke Huffman (Wittenberg-Birnamwood, WI) SR

2-Tevia Nau Rarick (Westlake, UT) JR

3-Olivia Kemp (Carleton Airport, MI) SR

4-Ava Asing (Moanalua, HI) SR

5-Kaylee Thompson (KS) FR

6-Parker Wynn (Sulphur, OK) SO

7-Carli Vargas (Kearney, MO) SR

8-Samantha Diehl (Hampshire, IL) JR

9-Zeinab Mourad (Douglas, FL) SO

10-Princess Saili (WA) FR

11-Autumn Jones (Edmond North, OK) FR

12-Tynsley Leonard (Maize, KS) SO

13-Jaida Kuntz (Richmond Foster, TX) JR

14-JayaShree Bray (Omaha North, NE) SR

15-Cambree Anderson (Bismarck, ND) SR

16-Ashley Hoffman (Central Dauphin, PA) JR

17-Brianna Sandoval (Bound Brook, NJ) JR

18-Bentley Betts (Robertsdale, AL) JR

19-Tasi Maumausolo Matagi (Nipomo, CA) JR

20-Olivia Martinez (Rochester Mayo, MN) SO

21-Gyssell Andrade (Morristown, NJ) JR

22-Kimyra Patrick (Plainfield South, IL) SO

23-Kenzie Barrett (South Dade, FL) JR

24-Charli Rea (Northwestern, PA) SO

25-Alexis Storsved (Mandan, ND) SR

26-Addison Arvdal (Sutherland, NE) SR

27-Tessalynn Goodner (Putnam City, OK) SR

28-Braya Andrews (Deer Valley, AZ) SR

29-Vida Cienega (Everett, WA) JR

30-Hi’ilei Tuikolongahau (Kamehameha, HI) JR

HM:

Estefany Caballero (Orange, CA) SR

Khadiga Mourad (Douglas, FL) FR

Ella Taylor (Cary, NC) SR

Kloe Knutson (Louisville, NE) JR

Jazmyn Garcia (Scottsbluff, NE) SR

Anna Gann (Thompson, AL) JR

Makayla Vasser (Union County, SC) SR

Riley Samarripa (McLoud, OK) JR

Megan Weil (Burns, OR) JR

Lane Harrington (Strath Haven, PA) SR

Blake Baker (All Saints, TX) SR

Madeline Sorensen (Eau Claire North, WI) SR

Bryn Schmidt (New London, WI) SO

Wema Laktari (Lewisville Flower Mound, TX) SR

Savada Kitchen (Brevard, NC) JR

Faith Stevenson (Liberty, AZ) SR

207-Pounds

1-Lyla Hensen (Hudson, MI) FR

2-Abigail Lacy (Oologah, OK) JR

3-Lulu Kirk (Shawnee Mission South, KS) JR

4-Vivianna Scott (St. Helens, OR) JR

5-Kimura Hutter (Adams-Friendship, WI) SR

6-Sandra Takara (Buena Vita, NE) SR

7-Courtney Walls (Rock Island, IL) SR

8-Riley Alborn (Carrollton, OH) SR

9-Makayla Ocean (Archbishop McCarthy, FL) SR

10-Ava Gregg (Shaker, NY) SO

11-Nevaeh Williamson (Southern Lee, SC) SR

12-Faith Jones (Lumpkin County, GA) JR

13-Mercedes Kruse (West De Pere, WI) JR

14-Shaylee Calloway (Beatrice, NE) SR

15-Charley Timms (Reed, NV) SR

16-Henessis Villagrana (Romeoville, IL) SR

17-Marley Dickinson (Natrona County, WY) SR

18-Autumn King (Bay Port, WI) SR

19-Emelia Reyes (Prairie, Cedar Rapids, IA) SR

20-Nancy Hernandez (Hiram Johnson, CA) SR

21-Teagan Moise (Camarillo, CA) SR

22-Noelani Knott (Dallastown, PA) SR

23-Sadie Kinsella (Kaneland, IL) SR

24-Jaylene Dealba (Aurora East, IL) SO

25-Keleigh Russell-Smith (Eagle, ID) JR

26-Brianna White (Ponderosa, CO) SO

27-Kaydence Sander (Rock Springs, WY) JR

28-Caroline Cerro (Auburn, AL) SR

235-Pounds

1-Racheal Adolphe (North Central, IN) JR

2-Gia Coons (Orange Vista, CA) JR

3-Taya Maumausolo Matagi (Nipomo, CA) JR

4-Alyciana Rogers (Liberty Hill, TX) SR

5-Peyton Mullin (Dundee, NY) SR

6-Caylee Rivera (Bloomfield, NM) JR

7-Maycee Hales (Box Elder, UT) JR

8-Eden Hach (Watertown, SD) SR

9-Angela Bereuter (Holt, MO) JR

10-Moriah Parker (Gallatin, MO) JR

11-Jeralyn Spear (Troy Buchanan, MO) SR

12-Brielle Williams (Lawton, OK) SR

13-Evelyn Sheer (Hazelton Area, PA) SO

14-Shelby Wells (Comal Pieper, TX) SR

15-Lillian Drews (Blaine, MN) SR

16-Molly Marty (Olathe North, KS) SR

17-Daesiah Varner (Cienega, AZ) SR

18-Paige Wainscott (Edmond North, OK) JR

19-Marley Smith (Lassen, CA) JR

20-Jenna Chapman (Albert Gallatin, PA) JR

21-Khloe Henshaw (Gulf Shores, AL) JR

22-Dharma Aguilar Tencle (Seymour, IN) JR

23-Jayleigh Holler (Franklin Central, IN) SR

24-Brooke Steinbacher (Columbia City, IN) SO

25-Keely Allen (Greenfield-Central, IN) SR

26-Jasmine Enriquez (Sycamore, IL) SR

27-Karrine Jenkins (Shepard, IL) SR

28-Rebekah Ramirez (Lockport Township, IL) SR

29-Kaydence Spradlin (Columbus East, IN) JR

30-Asreilla Wallace (Glenbard North, IL) SR

HM:

Jenisty Ongosia (Lincoln, WA) SR

Aniya Smith (Mason City, IA) SR

Octavia Hill (Omaha North, NE) JR

Mekialla Mauvais (Freedom, FL) SR

Katelynn Holt (Harmony, FL) JR

Sage Dzeladini (North Scott, IA) SR

Ava Potter (Fort Dodge, IA) SO

Makayla Brianvil (Lincoln Park Academy, FL) SR

Brooklyn Snyder (Bancroft-Rosalie, NE) JR

Camila Halaby-Bravo (Florida Christian School, FL) SR

Anastasia Crum (IL) FR