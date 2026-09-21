Surfside Wins Ultimate Club Duals Girls Championship After Pair of One-Point Thrillers

The girls division at the Ultimate Club Duals featured the kind of loaded wrestling rosters seen at last week’s Elite 8 Duals, with all-star lineups commonplace among the top teams at the Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

Surfside ultimately emerged from the field, defeating MGW Savage Sisters 58-50 in Sunday’s championship final.

The finalists were already quite familiar with one another. Surfside and MGW met Saturday to determine the winner of Pool C, with Surfside rolling to a 63-44 victory. The rematch proved considerably closer.

Team scores run unusually high at the Ultimate Club Duals because the competition combines elementary, middle school and high school wrestlers on the same team, beginning at 55 pounds and ending at 235.

Since this is High School On SI, we’ll concentrate primarily on the high school wrestlers who helped determine the championship.

Youngsters Set Surfside Up for Success

Surfside’s younger wrestlers handed the high schoolers a 21-14 lead after winning five of the first eight matches.

Celine Hashmi (55 pounds), Kassidy Tran (65), Faith Hashmi (80), Sabine Minkin (85) and Jillian Vollhardt (90) picked up victories for Surfside.

High Schoolers Bring It Home

The girls competed under freestyle rules, meaning a team can earn one point in a loss if its wrestler scores, unless the bout ends by fall.

That scoring system helped Surfside maintain a three-point advantage, 23-20, despite dropping the matches at 95 and 100 pounds.

At 95, MGW’s No. 27 Malaina Comfort (Williamsport, Pennsylvania) edged Mia Emili (Easton, Pennsylvania), 6-5. Emili had defeated Comfort by technical fall in their first dual, making the reversal an important factor in the closer championship score.

At 100, No. 10 Mia Nesbitt (Neshaminy, Pennsylvania) earned a 5-2 decision over Gwen Briggs (Covina, California).

Five Straight Wins Put Surfside in Control

Surfside then took command with five consecutive victories, stretching its advantage to 45-20.

At 105 pounds, No. 16 Kayne-Lin Chun (Hawaii) posted a 10-0 technical fall over Abby Guzzo (Council Rock North, Pennsylvania) in 2:37.

At 110, No. 10 Angelica Serratos (Santa Ana, California) blanked Audrey Flores (Bixby, Oklahoma), 5-0.

No. 23 Sophia Maria Gonzales (Clovis East, California) received a forfeit at 115 before fifth-ranked Trinity Garza (Buchanan, California) pinned No. 44 Grace Nesbitt (Neshaminy) in 1:37 at 120.

No. 13 Aleia Apostol (Poway, California) followed with another forfeit victory at 125.

MGW finally stopped Surfside’s run at 130, where No. 7 Reanah Smith (Easton) recorded an 11-0 technical fall over No. 33 Marley Nelson (Santa Ana) in 3:02.

But Surfside immediately responded.

No. 10 Mila Mantanona (Palm Desert, California) pinned No. 20 Shannon Logue (Bishop Shanahan, Pennsylvania) in 1:35 at 135 pounds.

MGW picked up its final contested victory at 140 when Cordy Zalota (Malvern Prep, Pennsylvania) pinned Frankie Weaver (Huntington Beach, California).

Surfside answered with two more victories from nationally ranked wrestlers.

At 145, No. 7 Emma Antoni (St. Michael-Albertville, Minnesota) defeated No. 18 Jenny Gautreau (Owen J. Roberts, Pennsylvania), 10-1.

No. 8 Natalie Blanco (Chino, California) then pinned No. 20 Jamison Strickland (Sun Valley, Pennsylvania) in 1:01 at 155.

Blanco’s victory gave Surfside a 58-30 lead and mathematically secured the championship.

MGW closed the gap through forfeits awarded to Ella Johnson (Steinert, New Jersey) at 170, No. 11 Autumn Jones (Edmond North, Oklahoma) at 190, No. 28 Brianna White (Ponderosa, Colorado) at 207 and Skylar Conklin (Pennsylvania) at 235, producing the 58-50 final.

Surfside Survives Two One-Point Thrillers

Surfside’s road through Sunday’s championship bracket was anything but easy.

After dominating Pool C on Saturday, Surfside survived consecutive one-point duals in the quarterfinals and semifinals.

In the semifinals, No. 2 Gia Coons’ victory over No. 24 Lillian Drews (Blaine, Minnesota) proved decisive in a 54-53 win over Black Mambas.

Plenty of other results contributed to the outcome, but Surfside’s fate ultimately rested with Coons because her weight class closed both of the team’s first two Sunday matches.

The quarterfinal against CT Whale Orca followed an almost identical script.

With the dual hanging in the balance, Coons (Orange Vista, California) defeated No. 6 Caylee Rivera (Bloomfield, New Mexico), 8-2, to secure Surfside’s 56-55 victory.

That made the championship match something of a luxury for Coons — Surfside had already secured the team title before her weight came around.

The drama of Sunday stood in sharp contrast to Surfside’s run through Pool C. Surfside defeated The U 71-23, Ground Up USA Divas 94-3, MIREV 74-29 and Diamond Fish 82-21 before beating MGW 63-44 in their first meeting.

Four Surfside Wrestlers Finish 8-0

Kayne-Lin Chun, Aleia Apostol, Mila Mantanona and Natalie Blanco led Surfside with perfect 8-0 records.

Chun added one of the tournament’s biggest victories when she defeated No. 2-ranked 100-pounder Abigail Peterson (Denver, Iowa), 8-6, during the Black Mambas dual.

Apostol pinned No. 8-ranked 120-pounder Elle Changaris (High Point Regional, New Jersey) in Surfside’s first meeting with MGW.

Mantanona defeated No. 10-ranked 130-pounder Riley Drennan (McKinney, Texas), 8-0, against CT Whale. She also posted a 5-2 victory over No. 23 Sheyna Cruz (Paulsboro, New Jersey) against Black Mambas.

Blanco pinned No. 20 Chrystal Desir (Forest Hill, Florida) and earned decisions over two wrestlers who have been moved to 145 pounds in our rankings because of their 148-pound Super 32 weights: No. 13 Yamilett Cortez (Valiant Prep, Arizona) and No. 17 Victoria Alvarado (Warwick Valley, New York).

Two California wrestlers from our 115-pound rankings shared the weight for Surfside. No. 14 Paris Soria (Los Altos) went 5-0, while Gonzales finished 3-0.

Soria’s run included victories over No. 6 Morgan Hyland (Easton), No. 3-ranked 110-pounder Kayla Batres (Greens Farms Academy, Connecticut) and No. 6-ranked 105-pounder Peggy Susan Dean (Spring Studio, Colorado).

Four more Surfside wrestlers — Serratos, Garza, Antoni and Coons — finished 7-1.

Serratos’ only loss came against No. 5 Gabriella Conte (Hanover Park, New Jersey), while she added victories over No. 20 Rhilynn Tolzman (New Prague, Minnesota) and No. 30 Tatiana Castillo (Lowell, Michigan).

Garza fell to the nation’s No. 1-ranked wrestler at 120 pounds, Taina McGowan (New Jersey), but also pinned No. 22 Emma Baker (Lakeshore, Michigan).

Antoni’s lone loss came against No. 4-ranked 140-pounder Emma Durst (Sycamore, Illinois). Antoni also pinned No. 18 Kaylee James (Carthage, Missouri) in 41 seconds.

Coons’ only loss came against unranked Na’ilah Miller of New Jersey on a 5-5 criteria decision. Miller enters her sophomore season at Lenape High School after placing fifth at the New Jersey state tournament in 2026.

Among Surfside’s other wrestlers, Emili finished 6-2, Briggs and Nelson went 4-4, and Weaver finished 3-5.

Surfside accomplished all of that while conceding 15 team points in every dual because it did not field wrestlers at 170, 190 or 207 pounds.

We’ll take a deeper look at the individual results and their impact on the national landscape in the next High School On SI Girls National Wrestling Rankings update, scheduled for later this week.