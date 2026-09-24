Who’s No. 1 Girls Wrestling Preview: 11 Nationally Ranked Matchups to Watch

FloWrestling’s annual wrestling showcase, Who’s No. 1, brings many of the nation’s top boys and girls wrestlers to Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Saturday.

The girls card begins at 2 p.m. CT and can be streamed on FloWrestling (subscription required).

We’ll take a brief look at each of the 11 girls matches. There is serious firepower throughout the card, including three world champions, several other world medalists and eight wrestlers from the latest High School On SI Girls Wrestling Pound-for-Pound Top 10.

World Champions Close the Show

The final two bouts feature three world champions, including a No. 1-vs.-No. 2 showdown at 125 pounds between Marlee Solomon (Canon-McMillan, Pennsylvania) and Epenesa Elison (Los Altos, California).

Solomon and Elison met at the U20 Women’s Nationals at 55 kilograms, with Solomon earning a 10-5 victory.

Both were U17 national champions who went on to win U17 world titles. Solomon captured hers at 53 kilograms, while Elison improved upon her 2025 U17 World silver medal by winning gold at 57 kilograms this year.

Immediately before that match, three-time U17 World champion Taina Fernandez (Archbishop Spalding, Maryland) will face 2025 U17 World bronze medalist Ella Poalillo, a New Jersey native who now attends Valiant Prep in Arizona.

To our knowledge, Fernandez and Poalillo have not previously wrestled each other.

Fernandez recently captured her third U17 World gold medal. She also stepped into U20 competition and suffered a rare defeat before bouncing back to claim a U20 World bronze medal.

Poalillo finished second at Fargo and won a Super 32 championship belt in 2025. Her run to that title included a victory over 2026 U17 World champion Kaili Manuel (Romeo, Michigan).

World Medalists in Action

Another international medalist takes the mat at 140 pounds, where 2026 World runner-up Landri VonGonten (The Woodlands, Texas) faces Maddie Marsh (Pendleton Heights, Indiana).

VonGonten also won a U17 Pan American title. At the Pan Am Trials, she defeated New Jersey’s Marie Sharp, 5-2.

To our knowledge, VonGonten and Marsh have not previously met.

Marsh won a Junior National freestyle championship at 140 pounds at Fargo this summer and owns a victory over Pennsylvania’s Violette Lasure (Chestnut Ridge) from the U20 Nationals.

Wyoming Seminary teammates Madison Healey and Jaclyn Bouzakis form another dynamic duo on the card. Both have earned world bronze medals and both enter Saturday ranked No. 1 nationally by High School On SI.

Healey, who has won U17 World bronze medals in each of the past two years, faces No. 2 Abigail Peterson (Denver, Iowa) at 100 pounds.

The two met in the U17 Women’s National finals to determine the world team representative, with Healey sweeping Peterson by consecutive technical falls, 10-0 and 14-4.

At 105 pounds, Bouzakis faces No. 2 Emma Faczak (Bennett, Colorado).

Faczak stunned Bouzakis with a 16-14 victory at the Junior National Duals, but Bouzakis avenged that loss in the Junior National finals at Fargo with a 12-2 technical fall.

Pound-for-Pound Stars Take the Mat

Two more members of our Pound-for-Pound Top 10 will compete Saturday: Sarissa Tucker (Midland, Virginia) and Hailey Delgado (El Paso Eastwood, Texas).

In fact, eight of the 10 wrestlers on that list are scheduled to compete at Who’s No. 1. The exceptions are California’s Christina Estrada (Buchanan) and Michigan’s Kaili Manuel (Romeo).

Tucker, ranked No. 1 at 110 pounds, faces Pennsylvania’s No. 4 Isla Silva (Mt. Lebanon).

Tucker defeated Silva twice at last year’s Super 32, and the two have not met since. Tucker won a Fargo championship and finished second at the U20 Women’s Nationals.

Silva has won national championships at the U15 and U17 levels and owns a notable victory over Healey at the 2025 Super 32.

At 120 pounds, No. 2 Delgado faces No. 3 Kaylyn Harrill (Skutt Catholic, Nebraska).

Delgado finished second to Solomon at Fargo and also owns a victory over recently graduated Michigan standout Cheyene Frank. Harrill placed fifth in the same 120-pound bracket at Fargo, where she lost to Frank.

Rematches Bring Opportunities for Revenge

Two matches feature opponents with recent history.

At 115 pounds, No. 1 Abigail Gonzalez (Miami Southridge, Florida) meets No. 2 Aubree Gutierrez (Marina, California).

Gonzalez defeated Gutierrez 8-4 in the 112-pound third-place match at the 2025 Super 32. Gonzalez went on to win a Fargo title at 115 pounds this summer, while Gutierrez placed third at 120.

Another rematch comes at 135 pounds, where No. 1 Camila Torres (Yuma, Arizona) meets No. 4 Bella Miller (Dubuque Hempstead, Iowa).

Torres edged Miller 4-3 at Fargo, a victory that helped propel Torres to the championship. Miller lost again in the consolation rounds and finished outside the medals.

First-Time Matchups at 130 and 145

The wrestlers at 130 and 145 pounds will enter relatively unknown territory against one another.

At 130, No. 1 Emma Bacon of Pennsylvania faces No. 2 Marie Sharp (Blair Academy, New Jersey).

Bacon won Fargo gold in emphatic fashion, pinning Camila Torres just 32 seconds into their championship match. She also owns a Super 32 championship belt.

Sharp won the 125-pound title at the U.S. Open Women’s Showcase.

At 145, No. 1 Riley Hanrahan (Black River Falls, Wisconsin) meets No. 2 Eve Skrocki (Valiant Prep, Arizona).

Hanrahan earned the U20 World Team spot at 65 kilograms after defeating Marsh in the national finals. Skrocki won the U17 national championship at the same weight, setting up a Who’s No. 1 battle between two 65-kilogram national champions.

Skrocki also captured U17 Pan American gold.

Who’s No. 1 Girls Wrestling Match Order

Here are the 11 bouts in their scheduled order, along with each wrestler’s position in the latest High School On SI Girls National Wrestling Rankings:

135 pounds: No. 1 Camila Torres (Yuma, Arizona) vs. No. 4 Bella Miller (Dubuque Hempstead, Iowa)

120 pounds: No. 2 Hailey Delgado (El Paso Eastwood, Texas) vs. No. 3 Kaylyn Harrill (Skutt Catholic, Nebraska)

115 pounds: No. 1 Abigail Gonzalez (Miami Southridge, Florida) vs. No. 2 Aubree Gutierrez (Marina, California)

145 pounds: No. 1 Riley Hanrahan (Black River Falls, Wisconsin) vs. No. 2 Eve Skrocki (Valiant Prep, Arizona)

130 pounds: No. 1 Emma Bacon (Pennsylvania) vs. No. 2 Marie Sharp (Blair Academy, New Jersey)

105 pounds: No. 1 Jaclyn Bouzakis (Wyoming Seminary, Pennsylvania) vs. No. 2 Emma Faczak (Bennett, Colorado)

110 pounds: No. 1 Sarissa Tucker (Midland, Virginia) vs. No. 4 Isla Silva (Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania)

140 pounds: No. 2 Landri VonGonten (The Woodlands, Texas) vs. No. 3 Maddie Marsh (Pendleton Heights, Indiana)

100 pounds: No. 1 Madison Healey (Wyoming Seminary, Pennsylvania) vs. No. 2 Abigail Peterson (Denver, Iowa)

155 pounds: No. 1 Taina Fernandez (Archbishop Spalding, Maryland) vs. No. 2 Ella Poalillo (Valiant Prep, Arizona)

125 pounds: No. 1 Marlee Solomon (Canon-McMillan, Pennsylvania) vs. No. 2 Epenesa Elison (Los Altos, California)