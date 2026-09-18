2026-27 Preseason National Boys Wrestling Rankings Version 4

For the first time since we began updating the High School On SI 2026-27 Preseason National Boys Wrestling Rankings in August, we have a wealth of new results to consider.

Before diving into those results, we want to address reports that three of Illinois’ and the nation’s top wrestlers — Bruno Cassioppi, Rocco Cassioppi and Jimmy Mastny — could forgo their senior seasons to enroll in college early.

For now, all three remain in our rankings because they are still eligible to compete against high school competition. The Cassioppi brothers did just that at the Elite 8 Duals. With the Illinois high school season beginning in November, we will keep them in the rankings at least until their status becomes clearer.

Elite 8 Results Shake Up the Rankings

The biggest new data point came from the Elite 8 Duals in Atlanta, where many of the nation’s top wrestlers competed in one of the most difficult gauntlets of the preseason.

Balancing all those results was not easy. There were numerous instances of the dreaded A-beats-B, B-beats-C and C-beats-A scenarios that can make sorting out national rankings particularly challenging.

Another factor is the transition back to folkstyle wrestling. These results will carry more weight than results from Fargo and other freestyle events. Some wrestlers dropped in our rankings over the summer because of freestyle setbacks but righted the ship at Elite 8.

Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, Pennsylvania) provided perhaps the best example.

Farnsworth was the biggest mover at Elite 8, climbing from No. 33 to No. 7 at 126 pounds. Victories over Jorge Rios (St. John Bosco, California) and Mateo Gallegos (DuBois, Pennsylvania) provided the ammunition for his rise.

Laz McEwen (Capital, Washington) made another significant jump. Previously ranked No. 22, McEwen climbed all the way to No. 5 at 120 pounds after defeating Chase Karenbauer (Grove City, Pennsylvania), Caleb Noble (Warren Township, Illinois) and Anthony Garza (Clovis, California).

For this update, we also moved wrestlers to the weight classes at which they competed at Elite 8. Some are slated to compete at different weights at Super 32, and we will address those moves as that event gets closer.

For now, the Elite 8 weights take precedence. They represent where the wrestlers actually competed rather than where they might compete in the future.

Who’s No. 1 Brings More Changes at the Top

FloWrestling’s Who’s No. 1 is scheduled for Sept. 26 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Because we will not publish another boys rankings update before the event, we have adjusted the rankings to account for the announced matchups.

As of this update, nine boys matches have been announced. We moved wrestlers to the weights at which they are scheduled to compete.

That puts Kooper Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, Pennsylvania) back in the No. 1 position at 106 pounds. Deputy is seeded at 113 for Super 32, but he will have one last appearance at the lower weight when he faces new No. 2 Luke Loren (St. John Bosco, California) at Who’s No. 1.

Another adjustment to match the Who’s No. 1 lineup produces a new No. 1 at 138 pounds: Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River, New York).

There would have been a change at the top of 138 regardless. Dean Anderson (Valiant Prep, Arizona), previously No. 2, edged former No. 1 Israel Borge (Bixby, Oklahoma) at Elite 8. Mangano defeated Anderson at last year’s Super 32, giving Mangano the head-to-head result that puts him atop the rankings.

At 132 pounds, Ohio’s Grey Burnett (Perrysburg) will face New Jersey’s Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy) in a matchup of our No. 1 and No. 2 wrestlers.

Burnett’s move to 132 also elevates Pennsylvania’s Landon Sidun (Norwin) to No. 1 at 126. Sidun will face No. 2 Sammy Sanchez (Esperanza, California) in another No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup.

In fact, all but one of the currently announced matches feature our No. 1 and No. 2 wrestlers at their respective weights.

The exception comes at 144 pounds, where No. 1 Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, California) will face No. 6 Braylon Reynolds (Brownsburg, Indiana). Reynolds had been ranked No. 3 before suffering losses at Elite 8.

The remaining marquee matchups include:

157 pounds: No. 1 Mac Crosson (Indianola, Iowa) vs. No. 2 Michael Romero (St. John Bosco, California)

165 pounds: No. 1 Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, Pennsylvania) vs. No. 2 Camryn Howard (Bellport, New York)

175 pounds: No. 1 Jayden O’Farrill (State College, Pennsylvania) vs. No. 2 Zack Aquila (Brecksville, Ohio)

190 pounds: No. 1 Mario Carini (Poway, California) vs. No. 2 Salah Tsarni (Blair Academy, New Jersey)

Current No. 1 Ranked Wrestlers

106: Koper Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, Pa) SO

113: Analu Woode (Nanakuli, HI) JR

120: Ariah Mills (Buford, GA) SO

126: Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) SR

132: Gray Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) SR

138: Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River, NY) SR

144: Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, CA) SR

150: Jason Dube (Spire Academy, OH) JR

157: Mac Crosson (Indianola, IA) SR

165: Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) JR

175: Jayden O’Farrill (State College, PA) JR

190: Mario Carini (Poway, CA) SR

215: Michael Boyle (Bishop Watterson, OH) SR

285: Lukas Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

Every Match Counts

We say this often because it is central to how these rankings are constructed: Every match counts. Losses count, too.

At this level, very few wrestlers have spotless records against elite national competition. Most have suffered losses somewhere along the way.

That makes building national rankings a balancing act. Head-to-head results, common opponents and a wrestler’s overall body of work all factor into where he ultimately lands.

As the preseason continues and more of the nation’s best wrestlers face one another, we will have even more results to help sort it all out.

By the Numbers

The latest High School On SI national boys wrestling rankings include 420 wrestlers across 14 weight classes. Here’s a look at which states and high school programs have the strongest representation.

States With the Most Ranked Wrestlers

Pennsylvania dominates the national landscape with 78 ranked wrestlers, nearly twice as many as any other state. California is second with 43, followed by New Jersey and Ohio.

Pennsylvania — 78

California — 43

New Jersey — 31

Ohio — 30

Iowa — 25

Indiana — 23

Illinois — 23

Florida — 17

Oklahoma — 16

New York — 12

Minnesota — 12

States With the Most Top 5 Wrestlers

Pennsylvania’s advantage becomes even more pronounced at the top of the rankings. The Keystone State has 19 wrestlers ranked among the top five nationally at their respective weights. California is the only other state in double figures with 10.

Pennsylvania — 19

California — 10

New Jersey — 7

Ohio — 5

Illinois — 4

Iowa — 3

Indiana — 3

Minnesota — 3

Oklahoma — 3

Missouri — 2

New York — 2

Arizona — 1

Florida — 1

Georgia — 1

Hawaii — 1

Montana — 1

Nevada — 1

Utah — 1

Washington — 1

Wisconsin — 1

States With No. 1-Ranked Wrestlers

Seven states have at least one wrestler ranked No. 1 nationally, led by Pennsylvania with five and Ohio with three.

Pennsylvania — 5

Ohio — 3

California — 2

Georgia — 1

Hawaii — 1

Iowa — 1

New York — 1

Schools With the Most Ranked Wrestlers

Blair Academy and Malvern Prep share the top spot with nine nationally ranked wrestlers apiece. Buchanan, Delbarton and Valiant Prep each have seven.

Blair Academy — 9

Malvern Prep — 9

Buchanan — 7

Delbarton — 7

Valiant Prep — 7

Clovis — 6

Faith Christian Academy — 6

St. John Bosco — 6

Dublin Coffman — 5

Lake Highland Prep — 5

Poway — 5

Wyoming Seminary — 5

Bishop McCort — 4

Brownsburg — 4

Esperanza — 4

Bishop McDevitt — 3

Bixby — 3

Brecksville — 3

Cleveland — 3

Creighton Prep — 3

Derry Area — 3

Greens Farms Academy — 3

Hononegah — 3

Lombard Montini — 3

Mustang — 3

Perrysburg — 3

Southeast Polk — 3

St. Joseph Regional — 3

St. Michael-Albertville — 3

State College — 3

Stillwater — 3

The following schools have two ranked wrestlers each: Allen, Bergen Catholic, Buford, Cedar Cliff, Center Grove, Choctaw, Cobleskill-Richmondville, Connellsville, Coweta, Crown Point, Davis, Detroit Catholic Central, Don Bosco, DuBois, Fort Dodge, Gilroy, Graham, Grandview, Hardin, Hickman, Highland, IC Catholic Prep, Indianola, Joliet Catholic, Lake Catholic, Liberty, Line Mountain, Lowell, McCallie School, New York Military Academy, Northampton, Northfield, Providence Catholic, Saucon Valley, Shakopee, South Anchorage, South Dade and St. Pius X.

Schools With the Most Top 5 Wrestlers

St. John Bosco leads the country with four wrestlers ranked in the top five nationally. Blair Academy and Faith Christian Academy each have three, while five programs have two.

St. John Bosco — 4

Blair Academy — 3

Faith Christian Academy — 3

Bishop McCort — 2

Malvern Prep — 2

Northampton — 2

Poway — 2

State College — 2

The following schools have one Top 5 wrestler each: Bald Eagle Area, Becker, Bellport, Bishop Watterson, Bixby, Boonville, Brecksville, Buford, Capital, Center Grove, Chestnut Ridge, Choctaw, Christian Brothers Academy, Clovis, Connellsville, Delbarton, Don Bosco, Dublin Coffman, Esperanza, Evansville, Hardin, Hatboro Horsham, Hononegah, Howell, Indianola, Jessup, Juab, Lafayette (Wildwood), Marian Central Catholic, Nanakuli, New Prairie, Norwin, Odessa, Perrysburg, Providence Catholic, Reedley, Shakopee, Shoreham-Wading River, SLAM! Academy, South Dade, Spire Academy, St. Joseph Regional, St. Michael-Albertville, Stillwater, Trinity, Valencia, Valiant Prep, West Scranton, Wyoming Seminary and Yorkville.

Please send ranking information and questions to billybwrestling@yahoo.com.

High School On SI

2026-27 High School On SI Boys Preseason National High School Rankings: Version 4

PREVIOUS: V1 | V2 | V3 |

106-Pounds

1-Kooper Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SO

2-Luke Loren (St. John Bosco, CA) SO

3-Aiden Talavera (Reedley, CA) JR

4-Nelson Villafane (West Scranton, PA) 8th

5-Rylen Wax (Dublin Coffman, OH) FR

6-Cameron Bartlow (Clovis, CA) FR

7-Carter Smith (Perrysburg, OH) FR

8-Bryce Fiore (St. John’s Country Day, FL) 8th

9-Ausome Guillermo (CA) FR

10-Johnathan Thompson (Greene County, IA) FR

11-Cyrus Millage (Earlham, IA) FR

12-Marcarlo Mannello (Briarcliff/Byram Hills, NY) FR

13-Derik Kiefer (West Forsyth, GA) JR

14-Amir Newman-Winfrey (Southeast Polk, IA) SO

15-Pete Velardi (Delbarton, NJ) FR

16-Sebastian Gutierrez (Buchanan, CA) FR

17-Knox Ayala (Fort Dodge, IA) SO

18-Ty Martin (Don Bosco, IA) SO

19-Wyatt Womack (Heritage-Catoosa, GA) JR

20-Chase Gilbert (Lake Highland Prep, FL) 8th

21-Ryder Ream (York Suburban, PA) FR

22-Stephen Bagocius (Camden Catholic, NJ) SO

23-Casen Becker (Parker, CO) FR

24-Jackson Thorn (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) JR

25-Joe Cady (Chatfield, MN) SO

26-Giovani Suarez (Esperanza, CA) JR

27-Asher Procunier (MI) FR

28-Rylan Sandoval (Blackwell, OK) SO

29-Dakota Harmer (Lake Odessa Lakewood, MI) JR

30-Alex Huddleston (Brownsburg, IN) JR

HM:

Santino Andujo (Valiant Prep, AZ) FR

Harper Hamacher (Becker, MN) FR

Parker Hansen (Ozark, MO) SO

Max Lindquist (Timberland, MO) SO

Miro Parr-Coffin (Gonzaga Prep, WA) SO

Jace Rooney (Blair Academy, NJ) FR

Walker Hoffman (Downingtown, PA) FR

Leo Murillo (Trinity, PA) SO

Chase Smith (TN) FR

Parker Workman (OH) FR

Chase Miller-Smith (St. Vincent St. Mary, OH) FR

Rocco Palillian (Pomona, CO) FR

Logan Tuck (Blair Academy, NJ) FR

Grady Moos (Elyria Catholic, OH) SO

John Ross (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) FR

113-Pounds

1-Analu Woode (Nanakuli, HI) JR

2-Evan Restivo (State College, PA) FR

3-Michael Bernabe (Clovis, CA) SO

4-Arav Pandey (Trinity, PA) SO

5-Cache Wiliams (Choctaw, OK) JR

6-Cason Craft (Coweta, OK) JR

7-Camden Rugg (Union Grove, WI) SR

8-Niko Odiotti (Loyola Academy, IL) JR

9-Turner Ross (Mustang, OK) SR

10-Brock Humphrey (Linsly School, WV) JR

11-Killian Coluccio (Lacey Township, NJ) SR

12-Connor Maddox (Westfield, IN) JR

13-Thomas Blewett (Middletown North, NJ) NJ

14-Traevon Ducking (Brownsburg, IN) JR

15-Max Murillo (Esperanza, CA) SR

16-Jax Vang (Buchanan, CA) JR

17-Jarreau Walker (Streetsboro, OH) SR

18-Devin Hord (NC) FR

19-Oliver Lester (Dublin Coffman, OH) JR

20-Cruz Gannon (Dowling Catholic, IA) JR

21-Lincoln Valdez (Pomona, CO) JR

22-Patrick Bulger (Derry Area, PA) SO

23-Jha’Kai Roller (Cleveland, TN) FR

24-Jarron Beltran (Valiant Prep, AZ) FR

25-Hudson Chittum (Cleveland, TN) JR

26-William Soto (Newburgh, NY) SR

27-Evan Cies (Malvern Prep, PA) SO

28-Brody Compau (Rockford, MI) SO

29-Spencer Lee (James Madison, NY) FR

30-Eli Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) JR

HM:

Keilan Yang (Eau Claire, WI) FR

Nathan Hoopman (Saint Thomas Academy, MN) SO

Santino Pascarella (Half Hollow Hils, NY) JR

Jacob Carr (Sun Valley, PA) JR

Lee Dreshman (Canon-McMillan, PA) SO

Kolten Mueller (Milton, WI) SO

Jett Kline (Stillwater, OK) SO

Garrett Bjerga (Staple Motley, MN) SO

Chase Lawrence (Stillwater, MN) FR

Gavin Hoeft (Wayzata, MN) SO

Brandon Eisenhour (Montoursville, PA) JR

120-Pounds

1-Ariah Mills (Buford, GA) SO

2-Brayden Wenrich (Northampton, PA) JR

3-Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

4-Cam Sontz (Delbarton, NJ) SR

5-Lazarus McEwen (Capital, WA) JR

6-Anthony Garza (Clovis, CA) SR

7-Chase Karenbauer (Grove City, PA) JR

8-Brandon Bickerton (Highland, OH) SR

9-Caleb Noble (Warren Township, IL) SR

10-Michael “MJ” Rundell (Oak Park River Forest, IL) SR

11-Thales Silva (Buchanan, CA) SO

12-Landon Thoennes (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SR

13-Loc Webber (Dublin Coffman, OH) JR

14-Aiden Garcia (Palma, CA) SR

15-Cruz Little (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO

16-Izayiah Chavez (Allen, TX) JR

17-Eric Bocanegra (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

18-Izaya Shickley (Halifax Area, PA) SR

19-Max Berman (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

20-Shiloh Joyce (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SO

21-Tyler Verceles (Loyola-Blakefield, MD) JR

22-Cael Muller (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) JR

23-Brand’n Edstrom (Madison, ID) SR

24-Roman Tuttle (Gypsum-Southeast, KS) JR

25-Jack Stonebraker (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR

26-Cohen Reer (Edison, OH) SO

27-Oscar Gauna (Goddard, KS) SR

28-Anthony Curlo (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

29-Spencer McCammon (Mater Dei, IN) SO

30-Erik Klichurov (Lombard Montini, IL) JR

HM:

Jack Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) SO

Trevor Patrovich (Hauppauge, NY) SR

Ethan Andreula (Long Beach, NY) JR

Xavier Seabury (New York Military Academy, NY) JR

Diego Robertty (Iowa City, West, IA) SO

Jack Wallukait (Dowling Catholic, IA) SR

Carew Christensen (Waukee Northwest, IA) SR

Layne Martin (Rockford, MI) SR

Cooper Sandoval (McQueen, NV) SR

Paden Alyea (Skyline, VA) SR

Lucas Layne (Lake Highland Prep, FL) 8th

Riley Alcantar (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO

Nathan Schuman (Honesdale, PA) JR

126-Pounds

1-Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) SR

2-Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) JR

3-Hayden Schwab (Don Bosco, IA) SR

4-Ignacio Villasenor (Stillwater, OK) SR

5-Dominick Morrison (Hatboro Horsham, PA) SR

6-Cody Clarke (Buford, GA) SO

7-Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

8-Jorge Rios (St. John Bosco, CA) JR

9-Mateo Gallegos (DuBois, PA) JR

10-Jovanni Tovar (Miami Southridge, FL) JR

11-Corey Brown (Chesapeake-AA, MD) JR

12-Thiago Silva (Buchanan, CA) SO

13-Van Smith (Mustang, OK) SR

14-Matthew Mulligan (Bergen Catholic, NJ) JR

15-Case Bell (Brownsburg, IN) JR

16-Austin Bickerton (Highland, OH) SR

17-Cael Floerchinger (Great Falls, MT) SR

18-Max Dinges (Penns Valley, PA) JR

19-Braiden Lotier (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR

20-Tommy Marchetti (Delbarton, NJ) JR

21-Cruzer Dominguez (Creighton Prep, NE) JR

22-Anthony LaGala Ryan (Longwood, NY) SR

23-Logan Stewart (Reynolds, PA) SR

24-Tommy Gretz (Connellsville, PA) SR

25-Cole Caniglia (Creighton Prep, NE) SR

26-Allen Woo (Lombard Montini, IL) SR

27-Preston Waughtel (Carlyle, IL) SR

28-Jeremy Carver (Cathedral, IN) SO

29-JR Ortega (Grandview, CO) SR

30-Julian Zargo (St. John Vianney, NJ) SR

HM:

Vincenzo Mannello (Briarcliff/Byram Hills, NY) SO

Arturo Reyes (Mahanoy, PA) SO

Eli Gabrielson (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SR

Kash Larkin (Valiant Prep, AZ) SO

Zahn Beal (Arrowhead, WI) JR

Cade Collins (Southern Regional, NJ) JR

Derion Williams (Trinity, OH) SR

Cash Wiley (Carl Albert, OK) SR

Drake VomBaur (Severance, CO) SR

Gabe Benyo (Hazelton Area, PA) JR

Caleb Kirk (Catholic – B.R., LA) JR

Chazz Robinson (Homewood-Flossmoor, IL) SR

Laz Soto (Southwest Miami, FL) SR

Aiden Jalajel (Coweta, OK) JR

132-Pounds

1-Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) SR

2-Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR

3-Slater Hicks (Valencia, CA) SR

4-JoJo Burke (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR

5-Keegan Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) JR

6-Angel Cejudo, Jr. (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR

7-Blaze Van Gundy (Dublin Coffman, OH) SR

8-Tommy Wurster (Dublin, OH) JR

9-Miklo Hernandez (Pipestone Area, MN) JR

10-Brock Rothermel (Line Mountain, PA) SR

11-Jamiel Castleberry (Oak Park-River Forest, IL) SR

12-Vincenzo Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

13-Kavin Muyleart (Cedar Cliff, PA) SR

14-Alex Marchetti (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO

15-Oleksandr Havrylkiv (Hersey, IL) JR

16-Eddie Woody (Southeast Polk, IA) JR

17-Conner Whitely (Lake Catholic, OH) JR

18-Bobby Ruscitti (Lombard Montini, IL) SR

19-Graydon Martin (Staunton River, VA) JR

20-Jacob Saunders (Timberland, ID) FR

21-Owen Marshall (Tahoma, WA) SR

22-Lukas Foster (Joliet Catholic, IL) SR

23-Mason Katschor (Dundee, MI) SR

24-Jamison Gregory (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) SR

25-Jaxon Lane (McCallie School, TN) JR

26-Zane Crouse (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR

27-Wyatt Spencer (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

28-Tanner Telford (Corner Canyon, UT) SR

29-Kaleb Pratt (Barrington, IL) SR

30-Bradley Wagner (Mifflinburg Area, PA) SR

HM:

Lincoln Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

Colton Schmiesing (Oyster Bay, NY) JR

Anthony Bergeron (Granville, OH) JR

Maximus Quiroz (Chesterton, IN) SR

Josiah Stanton (Bloomington South, IN) SO

Ryder Owen (Gonzaga Prep, WA) SO

Mitchell Chen (Faith Christian Academy, PA) FR

138-Pounds

1-Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River, NY) SR

2-Dean Anderson (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

3-Israel Borge (Bixby, OK) SR

4-Dawson Youngblut (Jessup, IA) SR

5-Tanner Guenot (Bald Eagle Area, PA) SR

6-Vinnie Gutierrez (Fountain Valley, CA) SR

7-Matthew Orbeta (Poway, CA) SR

8-Urijah Lopez (Perrysburg, OH) JR

9-Gage Bjerga (Staples Motley, MN) JR

10-Austin Ellis (Davis, UT) SR

11-Shamus Regan (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

12-Aiden Herndon (Cedar Cliff, PA) SR

13-Landyn Shaffer (Cobleskill-Richmondville, NY) SR

14-Emilio Albanese (Emmaus, PA) SR

15-Carter Chunko (Saucon Valley, PA) SR

16-Chris Grossman (Hardin, MT) SR

17-PJ Terranova (Delbarton, NJ) SR

18-Joaquin Chacon (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR

19-Quincey Crawford (Hickman, MO) JR

20-Timothy Boda (Merritt Island, FL) JR

21-Blake Nevils (Meridian, ID) JR

22-Calan Manley (Stillwater, OK) JR

23-Cael Humphrey (Sultana, CA) SR

24-Max Cumbee (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SR

25-Cooper Mathews (Cherokee Trail, CO) SR

26-Tommy Banas (Providence Catholic, IL) SR

27-Gage Spurgeon (Eddyville, IA) SR

28-Caleb Kosko (Nazareth, PA) SO

29-CJ Caines (Hanover, PA) JR

30-Cayden Rios (Allen, TX) SR

HM:

Stephen Myers (Parkersburg, WV) SR

Deven Lopez (Pueblo East, CO) SR

Caleb Schaefer (Evansville Mater Dei, IN) SR

Brady Slicker (Hickory, PA) SR

Brady Full (Abington Heights, PA) SO

Jack Simpson (Ponderosa, CO) SR

Bryar Hooks (Stillwater, OK) JR

Richard DeLorenzo II (Toms River East, NJ) SR

Jack Cole (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SO

Isaac Novod (Belmont Hill, MA) SR

Reid Yakes (Jesuit, FL) SR

James Sievers (Social Circle, GA) SR

Braden Johnson (Cumberland, WI) SR

Mason Milsaps (The Woodlands, TX) SO

Jeffrey Dunaway (IL) FR

144-Pounds

1-Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, CA) SR

2-Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR

3-Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) JR

4-Freddy Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR

5-Jovani Solis (South Dade, FL) JR

6-Braylon Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) SR

7-Paul Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) JR

8-Konner Larkin (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

9-Reece Movahed (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO

10-Evan Stanley (Lowell, IN) SR

11-Cole Speer (Brecksville, OH) JR

12-Jensen Boyd (Delta, IN) SR

13-Ashten Haley (Cobleskill-Richmondville, NY) SR

14-Gideon Gonzalez (Bergen Catholic, NJ) JR

15-Gavin Landers (Denver, IA) SR

16-Finn O’Brien (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

17-Tyler Stephens (Mt. Saint Joseph, MD) SR

18-Gavin Green (Delone Catholic, PA) SR

19-Elijah Castanon (Miami Christian School, FL) FR

20-Lincoln Hinchman (IN) FR

21-Stetson Gabel (CO) FR

22-Brian Little (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR

23-Riker O’Hearon (Carbon, UT) JR

24-Declan O’Byrne (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

25-Adante Washington (Joliet Catholic, IL) SR

26-Josh Kerr (Maize South, KS) SR

27-Roman Stewart (Liberty, MO) SR

28-Vinny Ferrari (Melissa, TX) SO

29-James Ruiz (Esperanza, CA) SR

30-Elijah Blewitt (Indianola, IA) SR

HM:

Mathius Garza (Etiwanda, CA) SR

Jake Nieto (Massapequa, NY) SR

Jake Kos (Simley, MN) SR

Carson Neubert (Luxemburg-Casco, WI) SR

Isaac Conner (Mountainside, OR) JR

Amari Vann (Delsea, NJ) SR

Brody Bergeron (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SR

Nick Meza (Cesar Chavez, AZ) SR

Royce Malone (Center Grove, IN) JR

150-Pounds

1-Jason Dube (Spire Academy, OH) JR

2-Peyton Hornsby (Center Grove, IN) SR

3-Kai Vielma (Connellsville, PA) SR

4-Bennett Kujawa (Becker, MN) SR

5-Donovan Rosauer (Yorkville, IL) SR

6-Grayson Fuchs (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) SR

7-Grayson Davis (Cape Henlopen, DE) SO

8-Arseni Kikiniou (Poway, CA) SR

9-Nico DeSalvo (Southeast Polk, IA) SR

10-Legend Ellis (Coweta, OK) SR

11-Marcus Killgore (Sahuarita, AZ) JR

12-Kane Shawger (St. Xavier, OH) SR

13-Ray Fitzgerald (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

14-Carlo Contino (Buchanan, CA) JR

15-Ryan DeGeorge (Delbarton, NJ) SR

16-Kamdyn Borrero (Cathedral Prep, PA) JR

17-Xavier Chavez (Sunnyside, AZ) SR

18-Garrison Sartain (Mustang, OK) SR

19-Deacon Morgan (Rochester Adams, MI) SR

20-Armand Williams (South Dade, FL) SR

21-Aiden Kunes (Central Mountain, PA) SR

22-Matthew Santoro (Saucon Valley, PA) JR

23-Ty Eversman (Thompson Valley, CO) JR

24-Illia Kyryianenko (South Broward, FL) JR

25-Edgar Jimenez (Valiant Prep, AZ)

26-Anthony Heim (Shakopee, MN) JR

27-Ryan Munn (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR

28-Matthew McDermott (Smithtown East, NY) JR

29-Dylan Villers (McCallie School, TN) JR

30-Ben James (Sandusky St. Mary’s, OH) SR

HM:

Kavi Garvey (Fountain Valley, CA) SR

Jackson Paulsen (Blue Springs, MO) SR

Chance Ruble (Seckman, MO) SR

Brant Laughlin (Seneca, MO) SR

Samuel Gehring (Slinger, WI) SR

Hunter Gordon (Rockwall, TX) JR

Jake Mescher (Bishop Kelly, ID) SR

Mason Bauer (Ashland, OH) SR

Andre Cerrato (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) JR

Greg Green (Shenendehowa, NY) SR

Jack Malinconico (Poway, CA) SR

Kaygen Roberts (Boyle County, KY) SR

Brendan Nadin (Marian, IL) SO

Kaden Martineau (Juab, UT) JR

157-Pounds

1-Mac Crosson (Indianola, IA) SR

2-Michael Romero (St. John Bosco, CA) SR

3-Lincoln Robideau (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) JR

4-Jet Brown (Odessa, MO) SR

5-Gabe Ballard (Northampton, PA) SR

6-Sonny Amato (Rumson-Fair Haven, NJ) SR

7-Gage Lohr (Watertown, SD) SR

8-Brooklyn Pickett (Mt. Saint. Joseph, MD) JR

9-Nick Schwartz (Delbarton, NJ) JR

10-Dominic Way (Parkersburg, WV) SR

11-Greyson Music (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR

12-Jerin Coles (Bishop McCort, PA) SO

13-Wyatt Lewis (Del Norte, CA) SR

14-Aiden Arnett (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SO

15-Carnell Davis (Ponaganset, RI) SR

16-Jacob Morris (South Anchorage, AK) SR

17-Colin Rutlin (Christian Brothers College, MO) SR

18-Joe Monticello (Hanover Park, NJ) JR

19-Jaimon Mogard (Ames, IA) SO

20-Jake Hughes (Beaver, OH) JR

21-Bryston Scoles (Kewaskum, WI) SR

22-James Whitbred (State College, PA) SR

23-Michael Ruane (Franklin Regional, PA) SR

24-Carter Price (Ripley, WV) SR

25-Gregory Torosian (Birmingham, CA) SR

26-Jake Austin (Charlotte, FL) JR

27-Asher Bacon (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO

28-Parker Casey (Johnston, IA) SR

29-Chris Arreola (Clovis North, CA) JR

30-Colby Houle (New York Military Academy, NY) JR

HM:

Jackson Weller (Delran, NJ) SR

Tommy Rowlands (Bishop Watterson, OH) JR

Donald Jackson (Wichita-East, KS) SR

Diego Valdiviezo (Poway, CA) SR

Dimetry Molina (Esperanza, CA) JR

Carmine Cruz (Sunnyside, AZ) SR

Elijah Brown (Monroe Woodbury, NY) JR

Sully Karmon (Perrysburg, OH) SO

Maverick Beckwith (New York Military Academy, NY) SR

Augustus Smith (Central Arkansas Christian, AR) SR

Niko Marnika (Commack, NY) SR

Kaleb Mead (Watertown Mayer, MN) SR

Westin Ingham (Amery, WI) SR

Knox Verbais (Civic Memorial, IL) JR

Daniel Blanke (Barrington, IL) SR

165-Pounds

1-Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) JR

2-Camryn Howard (Bellport, NY) SO

3-Rocco Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) JR

4-Matthew Staples (New Prairie, IN) SO

5-Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR

6-Grayson Eggum (Stillwater, MN) SO

7-Josh Piparo (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) JR

8-Zane Gerlach (South Anchorage, AK) SR

9-Thunder Page (Rose Hill, KS) SO

10-Steel Meyers (IMG Academy, FL) JR

11-Mason Horwat (Derry Area, PA) SR

12-Harrison Murdock (Baylor School, TN) SO

13-Luke Knox (Perkiomen Vally, PA) SR

14-Kawayran Vazquez (Jesuit, FL) JR

15-Reid Clausi (West Essex Regional, NJ) JR

16-Reed Wilson (Nixa, MO) JR

17-Ethan Sonne (Marist, IL) JR

18-Landen McDowell (St. Pius X, MO) JR

19-Caden Staab (Northfield, MN) JR

20-Jon Smith (Oxford Area, PA) SR

21-Bailey Holman (Poway, CA) JR

22-Joseph Schinder (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

23-Emerson Tjaden (De Soto, KS) SR

24-Eli Esguerra (Dublin Coffman, OH) SR

25-Drew Moro (Brecksville, OH) JR

26-Drake Morrison (Malad, ID) SR

27-Preston Scott (Choctaw, OK) SR

28-Olin Neuville (De Pere, WI) SR

29-Chris Anguiano (Millikan, CA) SR

30-Calvin Rathjen (Ankeny, IA) SO

HM:

Nicky Negron (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR

Ben Ziola (Skutt Catholic, NE) SR

Ryan Gavrish (Saint John Vianney, NJ) SR

Emory Gunby (Bishop McCort, PA) SR

Max Firestine (Franklin Regional, PA) JR

Sammy Almedina (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

Easton Kammerud (Mount Horeb, WI) SO

175-Pounds

1-Jayden O’Farrill (State College, PA) JR

2-Zack Aquila (Brecksville, OH) SR

3-Isai Fernandez (St. John Bosco, CA) JR

4-Justus Heeg (Providence Catholic, IL) JR

5-Tomm Heiser (Evansville, WI) JR

6-Maximus Dhabolt (Ankeny Centennial, IA) SR

7-Maximus Fortier (University, WV) SR

8-Bruno Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) SR

9-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

10-Weston Borgers (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

11-Brody Sendele (Hononegah, IL) SR

12-Zane Engels (Northfield, MN) SR

13-Jakob Hoke (Graham, OH) JR

14-Thomas Schechterly (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

15-Kobe Cunanan (Valiant Prep, AZ)

16-Gary High (Cleveland, TN) JR

17-CJ Pensiero (Bishop McCort, PA) SR

18-James Curoso (Clovis, CA) JR

19-Gavin Ciampoli (Altoona, PA) SR

20-Gabriel Logan (Delbarton, NJ) JR

21-Nathaniel Replogle (Central York, PA) JR

22-Sean Breedlove (Center Grove, IN) SR

23-Layden Acevedo (Berks Catholic, PA) JR

24-Jesus Guzman (Lakeside, CA) JR

25-Wyatt Boice (Minisink Valley, NY) SR

26-William Fullhart (Decorah, IA) SR

27-Chase Hetrick (Malvern Prep, PA) JR

28-Shepard Stephens (Davis, UT) SR

29-Alek Palko (Jefferson-Morgan, PA) JR

30-Joel Welch (St. Frances DeSales, OH) SR

HM:

Leif Larwin (Bend, OR) SR

Brayden Koester (Bettendorf, IA) SR

Brock Armstrong (Coeur d Alene, ID) SR

Julius Pacheco (Davison, MI) SR

Preston Burroughs (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR

Luke Hayden (Hickman, MO) SR

Kyler Crooks (Graham, OH) JR

Tate Sailer (Mandan, ND) JR

Destan Skelly (Grand Rapids, MN) JR

Ibrahim Dheel (Mountain View, VA) SO

Teag Sanderson (State College, PA) SO

Klint Miller (ELCO, PA) SR

Brock Frable (Southern Lehigh, PA) SR

Mason Carnrite (Poway, CA) SR

Jeremy McGrath (Greens Farms Academy, CT)

190-Pounds

1-Mario Carini (Poway, CA) SR

2-Salah Tsarni (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

3-Nicholas Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR

4-Tanner Hodgins (Howell, NJ) SR

5-Joseph Heim (Shakopee, MN) JR

6-Noah Tucker (Bullis School, MD) SR

7-Mario Hutcherson (Kiski Area, PA) JR

8-Brady Brown (Derry Area, PA) SR

9-Mason Savidan (St. John Bosco, CA) JR

10-Kyle Gallo (Zephyrhills Christian, FL) SR

11-Ryder Schulte (Liberty, AZ) JR

12-Carter Lester (Lima Central Catholic, OH) JR

13-Hunter Snyder (Greater Latrobe, PA) SR

14-Caige Horak (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

15-Braeden Simoneaux (New York Military Academy, NY) SR

16-Cody Savage (Rockwall Heath, TX) JR

17-Beau Waldron (Hickman, MO) SR

18-Marco Casillas (Mahomet-Seymour, IL) JR

19-JT Smith (Creighton Prep, NE) SR

20-Sean Perez (Humble, TX) SR

21-Maximus Purdy (Assumption, Davenport, IA) JR

22-Aidan Kincaide (Noblesville, IN) SR

23-AJ Corp (West Chester, PA) SR

24-Nolan Savage (Line Mountain, PA) JR

25-Hayden Harvey (Montoursville, PA) SR

26-Broedy Hendricks (Humboldt, IA) SR

27-Reed Falk (Middletown, WI) SR

28-Jacob Hutchins (River Falls, WI) SR

29-Braden Strain (Berryhill, OK) SR

30-Owen Schacht (Mishicot, WI) SR

HM:

Levi Foote (Southern Regional, NJ) SR

Jayden Imler (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SR

David Clayton (Quakertown, PA) SR

Bryce Collins (Canon-McMillan, PA) JR

Duane Leslie (Mead, WA) SO

Mason McDonnell (Fountain Valley, CA) SO

Dresden Beard (Andover, KS) JR

Vicente Garcia (West Las Vegas, NM) JR

Blaise Turner (American falls, ID) SR

Carson Herbst (Madison Central, KY) SR

Eli Knight (Bridgeport, WV) SR

Zandon Hopson (Liberty, AZ) SR

Samuel Josey (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO

Gage Gross (Milton, WI) JR

Josh Ringler (Grinnell, IA) SR

215-Pounds

1-Michael Boyle (Bishop Watterson, OH) SR

2-Jimmy Mastny (Marian Central Catholic, IL) SR

3-Sam Howard (Boonville, IN) SR

4-Daniel “Mick” Moylan (Poway, CA) SR

5-Ladd Holman (Juab, UT) SR

6-Decker Bechtold (Owen J. Roberts, PA) JR

7-Kendahl Hoare (DuBois, PA) JR

8-Maximus Konopka (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR

9-Peter Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) JR

10-Ceasar Salas (Crown Point, IN) JR

11-Brian Haran (Gilroy, CA) SR

12-Colton Bell (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

13-Frankie Pieffer (St. Edward, OH) SR

14-Kade Splinter (Stoughton, WI) SO

15-Wyatt Hanssen (Wasatch, UT) SR

16-Kellen Fellure (Franklin Community, IN) SR

17-Ronan An (North Cobb, GA) SR

18-Budder Manley (River Valley, OH) JR

19-Carter Temple (Kearney, MO) SR

20-Mason Chamberlian (Malvern Prep, PA) SO

21-Danny Zmorowski (Lake Catholic, OH) SR

22-Daniel Hoke (Graham, OH) SR

23-Adan Castillo (Clovis, CA) SR

24-Carter Green (Douglass, KS) SR

25-Bradley DiMiglio (Malvern Prep, PA) SO

26-Redmond Lindsey (Bixby, OK) SR

27-Franco Latorre (Interboro, PA) SR

28-Jack Harty (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR

29-Gavin Muller (Osage, IA) SR

30-Seth Hernandez (Bixby, OK) SR

HM:

Theron Davis (Mustang, OK) JR

Jeremiah Chavis (Lake Gibson, FL) JR

285-Pounds

1-Lukas Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

2-Cael Mielnik (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

3-Carter Brown (Lafayette (Wildwood), MO) SR

4-Bruno Pallone (Hardin, MT) JR

5-Satoshi Davis (SLAM! Academy, NV) JR

6-Eaghan Fleshman (Alburnett, IA) JR

7-Matthew Cooley (Oakdale, CA) SR

8-William Glesing (New Palestine, IN) SR

9-Zyan Knollmeyer (Helias Catholic, MO) SR

10-Odin Schwabenbauer (Snohomish, WA) SR

11-Noah Mathis (Lansing, KS) SR

12-Lucas Feuerbach (Solon, IA) SR

13-Joe Constable (Fort Dodge, IA) SR

14-Kameron Hazelett (Lowell, IN) JR

15-Leland Day (Grandview, CO) SR

16-Sammy Seja (Buchanan, CA) JR

17-Andrew Arroyo (Clovis, CA) JR

18-Preston Krueger (New London, WI) SR

19-Tony Brooks (Crown Point, IN) SR

20-Keenan Mowery (South Putnam, IN) SR

21-Hank Redman (Columbus East, IN) SR

22-Camden Williams (Whiteland, IN) SR

23-Caleb Tyler (Fairfield, PA) SR

24-Jacob Ramirez (Grand Prairie, TX) SR

25-Noah Larios (Imperial, CA) SR

26-Carlos Rodriguez (Sioux Falls Lincoln, SD) SR

27-Keyshon Morrison (Lake Norman, NC) SR

28-Konway Williamson (Salina, OK) SR

29-Clete Gilbert (Marlow, OK) SR

30-Kyler Kuhn (St. Pius X, MO) SR

HM:

Brady Hagan (Dowling Catholic, IA) SR

Drake Buthe (Glenwood, IA) SR

Cary Cox (Pleasant Valley, IA) SR

JT Kelso (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, IA) SR

Alex Johnson (Catawba Ridge, SC) SR

Sean Boyd (Benedictine Prep, VA) SR