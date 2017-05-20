Why Kentucky Derby horses are worth much more off the track

Cloud Computing won the 142nd Preakness Stakes on Saturday afternoon.

Cloud Computing upset the pre-race favorites Always Dreaming and Classic Empire. The horse qualified for the Kentucky Derby but did not race and instead focused on the Preakness Stakes.

Chad Brown is Cloud Computing's trainer. Javier Castellano was the winning jockey. The horse is owned by Klaravich Stables and William H. Lawrence.

But what is "cloud computing"? According to a quick internet search, it is the practice of using a network of remote servers hosted on the Internet to store, manage, and process data, rather than a local server or a personal computer.

This is a very 2017 name for a race horse.