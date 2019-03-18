American Pharoah's Father, Pioneerof the Nile, Dies at 13

Pioneerof the Nile is the sire of American Pharoah, the 2015 U.S. Triple Crown winner.

By Kaelen Jones
March 18, 2019

Pioneerof the Nile, sire of 2015 U.S. Triple Crown winner, American Pharoah, died at WinStar Farm in Versailles, Ky. on Monday, the farm announced.

On Monday morning, Pioneerof the Nile bred a mare, then began acting uncomfortably upon returning to his stall, the farm said. The horse passed away while en route to a clinic.

Pioneerof the Nile was 13 years old.

"We are all extremely saddened by the loss of Pioneerof the Nile," said WinStar Farm president and CEO Elliott Walden. "He was a superior physical specimen, a Triple Crown sire, and a unique personality. All of us at WinStar are heartbroken."

Zayat Stables owner Ahmed Zayat took to Twitter to express his grief over the loss of the stallion.

In 2009, Pioneerof the Nile finished second at the Kentucky Derby. He won the 2009 Santa Anita Derby, and won over $1.6 million in career earnings.

You May Like

More Horse Racing

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message