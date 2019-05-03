Haikal Out of Kentucky Derby Due To Hoof Abscess

Haikal is the second horse this week to withdraw from Kentucky Derby.

By Scooby Axson
May 03, 2019

Haikal will not be racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby due to a hoof abscess on his left front, reports Daily Racing Form's David Grening.

Haikal is the second scratch for the 145th running of the Derby, following morning line favorite Omaha Beach withdrawing because of entrapped epiglottis

Entrapped epiglottis, which a breathing problem, is generally considered not to be not life-threatening.

Omaha Beach's withdrawal made Game Winner the 9-2 favorite for the 1 1/4-mile race, which is now down to 19 horses.

Haikal drew the No. 11 post and was considered a 30-1 favorite heading into the Derby.

