The 151st running of the Belmont Stakes will take place on Saturday, June 8.

This year, no horse will be in contention to win the Triple Crown, but the last leg of the three historic horse races is sure to be a great one.

Preakness Stakes winner War of Will is the only horse who will compete in all three Triple Crown races and he's one of the favorites to take the prize at the Belmont Stakes.

Check out the odds for each horse from Horse Racing Nation as well as their pole positions.

1. Joevia (14-1)

2. Everfast (12-1)

3. Master Fencer (11-1)

4. Tax (11-1)

5. Bourbon War (7-1)

6. Spinoff (10-1)

7. Sir Winston (8-1)

8. Intrepid Heart (6-1)

9. War of Will (9-2)

10. Tacitus (5-2)