New York-Bred Tiz the Law Wins 2020 Belmont Stakes

Tiz the Law won the 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes on Saturday in Elmont, N.Y., becoming the first New York-bred horse to win the race since 1882.

The colt finished the race at 1:46.53 and was piloted by jockey Manny Franco, who was riding in his third Triple Crown race and earned his first win. Tiz the Law was trained by Barclay Tagg, who won his first career Belmont Stakes.

Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Dr Post finished in second and Max Player came in third.

Last year, Sir Winston won the Belmont Stakes, with Tacitus finishing in second and Joevia coming in third. This year's version was shortened from 1 1/2-miles (12 furlongs) to 1 1/8-miles (nine furlongs) to account for the scheduling changes after the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Belmont Stakes was the first leg in the Triple Crown this year for the first time in horse racing history.

2020 Belmont Stakes Full Finish Order:

1. Tiz the Law

2. Dr Post

3. Max Player

4. Pneumatic

5. Tap It to Win

6. Sole Volante

7. Modernist

8. Farmington Road

9. Fore Left

10. Jungle Runner