Sir Winston Wins 2019 Belmont Stakes

Sir Winston was named the winner of the 151st running of the Belmont Stakes.

By Jenna West
June 08, 2019

Sir Winston won the 151st running of the Belmont Stakes on Saturday in Elmont, N.Y.

The colt finished the race at 2:28.30 and was ridden by jockey Joel Rosario. Sir Winston was trained by Mark Casse, who won two legs of the Triple Crown this year after training Preakness Stakes winner War of Will.

Tacitus finished in second and Joevia came in third.

Last year, Justify won the Belmont Stakes to capture the 13th Triple Crown in history. However, there was no chance at a horse repeating the feat this year during an unusual Triple Crown run.

Things started off in controversy after Maximum Security crossed the finish line first at the Kentucky Derby but was then disqualified for running into other horses in the race's final turn. Country House was named the Derby winner but missed the Preakness Stakes with a cough. At Pimlico, the race started with a bit of chaos when jockey John Velazquez fell off Bodexpress as the horses ran out of the gate. Bodexpress proceeded to run the race without a jockey and evaded outriders who tried to corral him. War of Will went on to win the Preakness Stakes.

2019 Belmont Stakes Full Finish Order:

1. Sir Winston

2. Tacitus

3. Joevia

4. Tax

5. Master Fencer

6. Spinoff

7. Everfast

8. Intrepid Heart

9. War of Will

10. Bourbon War

