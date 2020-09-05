Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Amid an altered Triple Crown schedule, the Kentucky Derby is finally here.

The Kentucky Derby is traditionally run as the first leg of the Triple Crown, but will be the second leg in this year's altered horse racing season. The race's 146th edition was postponed from the first Saturday in May to the first Saturday in September due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result of the schedule changes, the Belmont Stakes, which is typically the third leg, led off this year's Triple Crown. Tiz the Law won the race in New York, which was run at 1 1/8 miles instead of the usual 1.5 miles to account for the calendar adjustments and the horses' training.

The Kentucky Derby will be run at its usual 1.25 miles, but fans will see some dramatic differences at Churchill Downs this year. The hallowed track will be noticeably quieter without fans in attendance, and all jockeys will follow strict COVID-19 protocols.

Tiz the Law is expected to continue his dominant three-year-old season and win at Churchill Downs Saturday, which would move him one step closer to capturing the Triple Crown. Trained by Barclay Tagg, Tiz the Law drew the No. 17 post position in the field of 18.

How to Watch the Kentucky Derby:

TV Channel: NBC

Post Time: 7:01 p.m. ET (NBC's coverage starts at 2:30 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: You can stream the race on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can watch it on NBCSports.com.

Post Positions:

2. Max Player

3. Enforceable

4. Storm the Court

5. Major Fed

7. Money Moves

8. South Bend

9. Mr. Big News

10. Thousand Words

11. Necker Island

12. Sole Volante

13. Attachment Rate

14. Winning Impression

15. Ny Traffic

16. Honor A.P.

17. Tiz the Law

18. Authentic

* Finnick the Fierce and King Guillermo were scratched from the No. 1 and No. 6 post positions. On Thursday, King Guillermo came down with a fever. One day later, Finnick the Fierce was dealing with an apparent foot issue.