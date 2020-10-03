Swiss Skydiver won the 145th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on Saturday.

It came down to a photo finish as Authentic, the Kentucky Derby winner, and Swiss Skydiver were nose-and-nose in the final stretch. Swiss Skydiver, the lone filly in the field, won it in 1:53.28 to mark jockey Robby Albarado's second victory at Pimlico.

Swiss Skydiver becomes the first filly to capture the Preakness Stakes title since Rachel Alexandra in 2009 and just the second filly to win it since 1924. Entering Saturday's race, she joined the group of early leaders at 6–1 odds, while Authentic was the heavy favorite to win (9–5).

The Preakness Stakes is traditionally the middle jewel of the Triple Crown and held between the Kentucky Derby and the Belmont Stakes. The 1 3/16th mile-long race was originally scheduled to be held on May 16. However, the three races were run out of order this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Belmont Stakes was held first in June, with Tiz the Law winning the crown to set up a Triple Crown run. Authentic, trained by Bob Baffert, pulled off an upset at the Kentucky Derby over runner-up Tiz the Law.

Saturday's race at Pimlico marks the first time in history the Preakness Stakes was run last to complete the Triple Crown.

Here's the 2020 Preakness Stakes Full Finish Order:

1. Swiss Skydiver

2. Authentic

3. Jesus' Team

4. Art Collector

5. Max Player

6. Excession

7. Mr. Big News

8. Thousand Words

9. NY Traffic

10. Pneumatic

11. LIVEYOURBEASTLIFE