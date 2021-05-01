NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
147th Kentucky Derby: Odds and Predictions
147th Kentucky Derby: Odds and Predictions

How to Watch 2021 Kentucky Derby: Watch Online, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Publish date:

After a year of uncertainty, the Kentucky Derby is back where it belongs.

The event returns to its traditional spot on the first Saturday in May at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Last year, the race was bumped to September due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. While the 2020 race was held at very limited spectators and extensive safety protocols, 147th annual Kentucky Derby will be hosted at 40-50% capacity with spectators socially distanced and wearing masks. 

Grab your mint julep and sport your most elaborate hat as you watch, either in person or at home, 20 horses run the 1 1/4-mile race. It's the first leg of the Triple Crown, followed by the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes. 

The Derby, the Sheikh and the Missing Princess (Or: How Human Rights Became the Talk of a Horse Race)

The No. 14 horse, Essential Quality is the heavy favorite with odds of 2-1, but Sports Illustrated’s gambling analyst Frank Taddeo highlighted other notable names to keep an eye on, including No. 8 Medina Spirit (15/1).

How to Watch: 

Pre-show 

Main Event

