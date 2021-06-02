Positive Drug Test Confirmed for Derby Winner Medina Spirit

Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
Derby Winner Medina Spirit's Positive Steroid Test Adds to Questions Surrounding Bob Baffert
Derby Winner Medina Spirit's Positive Steroid Test Adds to Questions Surrounding Bob Baffert

Positive Drug Test Confirmed for Kentucky Derby Winner Medina Spirit

Author:
Publish date:

A second post-race sample has confirmed the presence of betamethasone, a pain-reducing steroid injected into joints, in the blood of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit.

The news was first reported by the New York Times and was confirmed by Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde by Clark Brewster, the lawyer representing Medina Spirit owner Amr Zedan. The Saudi Arabian owner stands to lose more than $1.8 million in prize money if the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC) moves to disqualify Medina Spirit and crown runner-up Mandaloun as the winner.

Brewster, also said that the KHRC has agreed to send the original tests to an independent laboratory for further analysis to determine if they contain other contaminants that could potentially prove to be the source of the topical ointment Otomax rather than an injection.

“In response to the inquiries, this will acknowledge that the Medina Spirit split sample confirmed the finding of betamethasone at 25 picograms," Brewster, said in a statement obtained by CNBC. "There is other testing that is being conducted, including DNA testing."

"We expect this additional testing to confirm that the presence of the betamethasone was from the topical ointment, Otomax, and not an injection. At the end of the day, we anticipate this case to be about the treatment of Medina Spirit’s skin rash with Otomax. We will have nothing further to say until the additional testing is complete."

The result of the split-sample presents yet another obstacle for embattled Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, who reportedly chose the laboratory at the University of California, Davis, for the second test. Baffert was suspended by Churchill Downs and the New York Racing Association, which runs this weekend's Belmont Stakes, after the positive drug test. Baffert's horses have failed four drug tests in the last 14 months. 

In the immediate aftermath of the positive test, Baffert vehemently denied administering the drug, blaming "cancel culture" for the controversy. However, the California-based trainer later posited that the failed test may have resulted from applying Otomax to treat a skin rash on Medina Spirit leading up to the Derby. 

If disqualified, Medina Spirit would become the second horse in Kentucky Derby to be disqualified for a failed drug test. According to CNBC, the KHRC has refused to comment on the second sample and any potential action until the investigation is complete. 

More Horse Racing Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

coach-k-duke
College Basketball

Report: Coach K to Retire After 2021-22 Season

Krzyzewski has won five national titles, made 12 Final Fours and was named to the Naismith Hall of Fame during his tenure.

Venus Williams at the French Open
Tennis

Venus Williams: Tennis Media Will 'Never Light a Candle to Me'

Venus Williams provided quite the honest answer when asked how she deals with the tennis press.

Braun Strowman enters to face Shane McMahon (not pictured) in a steel cage match during WrestleMania 37.
Play
Wrestling

Braun Strowman Among Six Wrestlers Cut in Latest WWE Layoffs

The latest releases bring Smackdown's total of active women's competitors to just seven.

Medina Spirit at the Preakness
Play
Horse Racing

Positive Drug Test Confirmed for Derby Winner Medina Spirit

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission will reportedly send another sample to an independent lab before deciding on whether to disqualify Medina Spirit.

Chris Olave, Spencer Rattler and Desmond Ridder
College Football

The Best Games Every Week of the 2021 Season

From Week 0 to Rivalry Week, which matchups should you circle on your calendar?

Emerson-Royal-Barcelona-Real-Betis
Soccer

Barcelona Recalls Emerson Royal From Real Betis

The right back will play for his parent club for the first time since coming to Spain from Atlético Mineiro.

The Charlotte Hornets' logo on half court
NBA

Longtime Hornets Beat Writer Rick Bonnell Dies at 63

Bonnell covered the Hornets for the Charlotte Observer since the team's inaugural season in 1988.

Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens
NBA

Stevens Replaces Ainge, Celtics Eye New Head Coach

Boston will have to search for a new head coach now that Brad Stevens moves to a front-office role with the Celtics.