Early Voting Wins 2022 Preakness Stakes

Chad Brown's Early Voting broke away from the pack on Saturday and captured first in the 147th edition of the Preakness Stakes.

The racehorse, ridden by Jose Ortiz, finished just ahead of Epicenter, the Preakness runner up at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. Creative Minister and Secret Oath finished third and fourth respectively.

Epicenter, Secret Oath, Early Voting, Fenwick and Simplification, who finished fourth in the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago, were the top five horses with the best odds to win with less than an hour before Saturday’s race. Early Voting's 5-1 odds were the third best ahead of Saturday's race.

Early Voting, who earned the fourth win of his career, entered Saturday's race coming off a second-place finish to Mo Denegal in the Wood Memorial on April 9.

The 1 and 3/16 mile race, the shortest of the Triple Crown races, marks the second leg of the Triple Crown, followed by the the final leg at the Belmont Stakes.

The Preakness Stakes did not include this year's Kentucky Derby's winning horse, Rich Strike. Richard Dawson, owner of Red TR-Racing, made the decision to skip racing in the Preakness to train and prepare the horse for the Belmont Stakes on June 11. It also signaled that horse racing will not have a Triple Crown champion in 2022 and marked the fourth time in 26 years the Derby winner didn’t make the trip to Maryland.

More than a week ago, in a statement, Dawson said it had always been the team's plan to determine Rich Strike’s Triple Crown schedule based on the outcome of the Kentucky Derby. If the horse was able to run in the Derby, they expected to “give him more recovery time” and rest for the Belmont.

“With our tremendous effort and win in the Derby, it’s very, very tempting to alter our course and run in the Preakness at Pimlico, which would be a great honor for all our group,” the statement read. “...We are going to stay with our plan of what’s best for Ritchie [Rich Strike] and what’s best for our group, and pass on running in the Preakness, and point toward the Belmont in approximately five weeks.”

This year was one of the hottest Preakness Stakes, just under 90 degrees Fahrenheit. The hottest ever Preakness happened in 1934 at 96 degrees Fahrenheit.