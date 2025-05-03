SI

Journalism's Narrow Defeat at Kentucky Derby Led to Fans All Making the Same Joke

Journalism finished a close second to Sovereignty at the 151st Kentucky Derby.

Blake Silverman

Sovereignty runs past Journalism in the 151st Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.
Sovereignty runs past Journalism in the 151st Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. / Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Journalism lost today—literally.

In the 151st Kentucky Derby Saturday, Sovereignty won the Run for the Roses over pre-race favorite Journalism. Sovereignty, who entered the race with 9-to-1 odds, pulled ahead of the 19-horse pack alongside Journalism as they rounded for the race's final quarter-mile stretch.

Sovereignty was too much for Journalism and third-place finisher Baeza to keep up with, winning on the muddied Derby track handily. Journalism became the apple of race fans' and journalists' eyes as the Derby's heavy favorite. And the horse provided a rooting interest, and a potential win, for journalism as an industry for many media members who write and report on sporting events without bias.

Journalism (the horse) may have provided a unique opportunity, though, for some media members to have a tiny bit of a rooting interest. Because after all, they are just rooting for their industry—right?

After Journalism's narrow defeat at Churchill Downs, onlookers—and plenty of professional journalists—made the same joke, with a lot of self-deprecating humor:

The racehorse was named by co–owner Aron Wellman, who was the sports editor of his school paper at Beverly Hills High School, according to Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde. Journalism's next chance for a major win, and to ruin Sovereignty's Triple Crown hopes, comes Saturday, May 17, at the Preakness Stakes.

