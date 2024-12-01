Jets Coach Had Four-Word Answer When Asked About Possibly Benching Aaron Rodgers
Somehow, the New York Jets' season just keeps on getting worse.
The Jets dropped the eighth of their last nine games in a 26-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, which means the franchise has clinched its ninth consecutive losing season. Aaron Rodgers, who turns 41 tomorrow, received an early birthday present in the form of a sack of coal, throwing for just 185 yards and two touchdowns against one interception (which was a pick-six) in the bitter defeat.
New York's poor clock management, brutal late-game penalties and Rodgers' mediocre play under center saw the Jets blow a 14-point lead in yet another tight matchup that felt very winnable. Rodgers' future with the Jets has been the subject of plenty of speculation since the firings of Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas, and his era in New York could soon be coming to an end.
Amid rumors over Rodgers's status as the Jets' starting quarterback, coach Jeff Ulbrich fielded a question in a postgame presser on whether he would consider benching the veteran this season.
"Not as of today," Ulbrich said.
So it's not a definite no.
Even if the Jets were to bench Rodgers for Tyrod Taylor, the team arguably doesn't have much to play for at this point, sitting with an ugly 3-9 record and painfully watching their playoff hopes slip through their fingers week after week. Looks like it's back to the drawing board for Gang Green yet again.