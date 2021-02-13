NFL Vet Chris Hogan Declares for PLL Draft

NFL veteran Chris Hogan is returning to his lacrosse roots, declaring for the Premier Lacrosse League Entry Draft that's in March.

He will be eligible to be selected by one of the league's eight teams.

The wide receiver, who has played alongside NFL icons like Tom Brady and Cam Newton, actually didn't play football in college. While at Penn State, Hogan was a First-Team All-ECAC selection and captain of the lacrosse team. He tallied 57 goals and 14 assists in 43 career games while with the Nittany Lions.

Hogan then went on to play a single season of football at Monmouth University before signing with 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2011.

Hogan went on to play with the Giants and Dolphins before breaking out with the Bills in 2012. In 2016, he joined Brady and the Patriots and won two Super Bowl rings. During his time there, Hogan had 107 receptions, 1,651 yards and 12 touchdowns in three seasons.

He led all NFL wide receivers with an average of 4.1 yards of separation in 2018. The closest players to him were Chester Rogers and Adam Humphries, tied for second at 3.6 yards.

Hogan then finished out his NFL career with the Panthers in 2019 and the Jets in 2020 before sustaining a sprained ankle in October. The 33-year-old was waived from injured reserve in December and has been a free agent since.

The former lacrosse star has the chance to join fellow Penn Staters Grant Ament, Drew Adams and Chris Sabia in the PLL. And it looks like his fellow alums support this next step, even if they graduated a decade apart.

The PLL entry draft is scheduled for March 25 and will be three rounds with 24 total picks across eight teams. The season is slated to begin on June 4 with the championship game to take place Sep. 19. Over three-and-a-half months, games will take place over 11 weekends, including three postseason weekends and an All-Star weekend.