Lacrosse Star Paul Rabil Retires After 14-Year Career

September 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Paul Rabil: Why fans should watch the Premier Lacrosse League
Paul Rabil: Why fans should watch the Premier Lacrosse League
Publish date:

Lacrosse Star Paul Rabil Retires After Record-Breaking 14-Year Career

Author:

Paul Rabil, the co-founder of the Premier Lacrosse League and a midfield for Cannons Lacrosse Club, announced his retirement Tuesday, putting an end to one of the most accomplished careers in the sport’s history.

Rabil, 35, retires as professional lacrosse’s all-time scorer, a three-time MLL Most Valuable Player and a two-time MLL champion. In 2018, along with his brother, Mike Rabil, he co-founded the PLL, where he has played for each of the past three seasons.

Despite retiring as a player, the PLL said in a statement that Rabil will continue to build the league as one of its co-founders. Rabil will also be working on a number of lacrosse-related initiatives, including Goals for Greatness, where he is looking to resource lacrosse goals in all 50 states, beginning in 2022, and recurring each year thereafter. He is additionally planning to support an effort to see lacrosse included in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

In his final season as a player, Rabil scored 18 goals and recorded six assists, giving him a record-657 total points in 14 seasons of play. 

SI Recommends

"He's bigger, faster, stronger," Kyle Harrison, one Rabil's former teammates at Johns Hopkins who also retired from the PLL after this season, told Sports Illustrated in 2018. "Smarter. More efficient. Someone at his size within our sport, it was the first time it had all come together."

The third season of the PLL concludes on Sunday, with Whipsnakes facing off against Chaos in the championship game. The contest can be seen on NBC and will get underway at noon ET.

More Lacrosse Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Paul Rabil_2
Play
lacrosse

Lacrosse Star Paul Rabil Retires After 14-Year Career

Rabil, 35, retires as professional lacrosse’s all-time scorer, a three-time MLL Most Valuable Player and a two-time MLL champion.

Big E celebrates with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods after winning WWE championship
Play
Wrestling

After 12 Years, Big E Finally Wins the WWE Championship

In a moment more than a decade in the making, Big E cashed in on Bobby Lashley and hoisted the title above his head.

T-Mobile Park during the national anthem.
MLB

Report: Seattle Will Host 2023 MLB All-Star Game

The last time the Mariners hosted the MLB All-Star game was in 2001 — which is also the same year they last made the playoffs.

Tennessee's Parys Haralson at the end of the fifth overtime against Alabama in 2003.
NFL

Former 49ers, Vols LB Parys Haralson Dies at Age 37

Linebacker Parys Haralson recorded 380 tackles and 28 sacks in 118 games in his NFL career from 2006 to '14 with the 49ers and Saints.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Dodger Stadium.
MLB

Six Soon-to-Be Free Agents Who Could Use a Strong Finish

The best pitcher of his generation and two curse-breaking former teammates have a lot to gain in the coming weeks.

Big 12 basketball logo
College Basketball

The New Big 12 Should Be Just Fine in Men’s Basketball

Adding BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF will solidify things, but it leaves the remaining AAC hoops standouts on thin ice.

Browns center JC Tretter on the sidelines.
NFL

Browns’ Tretter: Discipline KC Assistant for Role in Harrison Ejection

Browns center JC Tretter said that Chiefs assistant Greg Lewis should be disciplined by the NFL for pushing Ronnie Harrison Jr., who was ejected for shoving Lewis back.

trey-murphy-pelicans-pass
Play
NBA

Pelicans Rookie Trey Murphy III Is Supposed to Be Here

How the No. 17 pick in the 2021 NBA draft is preparing for his first season.