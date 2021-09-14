Lacrosse Star Paul Rabil Retires After 14-Year Career

Paul Rabil, the co-founder of the Premier Lacrosse League and a midfield for Cannons Lacrosse Club, announced his retirement Tuesday, putting an end to one of the most accomplished careers in the sport’s history.

Rabil, 35, retires as professional lacrosse’s all-time scorer, a three-time MLL Most Valuable Player and a two-time MLL champion. In 2018, along with his brother, Mike Rabil, he co-founded the PLL, where he has played for each of the past three seasons.

Despite retiring as a player, the PLL said in a statement that Rabil will continue to build the league as one of its co-founders. Rabil will also be working on a number of lacrosse-related initiatives, including Goals for Greatness, where he is looking to resource lacrosse goals in all 50 states, beginning in 2022, and recurring each year thereafter. He is additionally planning to support an effort to see lacrosse included in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

In his final season as a player, Rabil scored 18 goals and recorded six assists, giving him a record-657 total points in 14 seasons of play.

"He's bigger, faster, stronger," Kyle Harrison, one Rabil's former teammates at Johns Hopkins who also retired from the PLL after this season, told Sports Illustrated in 2018. "Smarter. More efficient. Someone at his size within our sport, it was the first time it had all come together."

The third season of the PLL concludes on Sunday, with Whipsnakes facing off against Chaos in the championship game. The contest can be seen on NBC and will get underway at noon ET.

