Colin Kaepernick Signs First-Look Deal With Disney

Colin Kaepernick has signed a first-look deal with Disney, which will include a docuseries focusing on his journey from playing for the 49ers to becoming an activist.

ESPN Films is set to produce the series as part of the deal between Disney and Kapernick’s Ra Vision Media production company. Under the terms of the deal, announced Monday, the partnership will focus on telling scripted and unscripted stories that explore race, social injustice and the quest for equity. It will also provide a new platform to showcase the work of Black and Brown directors and producers.

The first-look deal will extend across all Disney platforms including Walt Disney Television, ESPN, Hulu, Pixar, and The Undefeated. Kaepernick will work closely with The Undefeated to help expand its portfolio across Disney.

"I am excited to announce this historic partnership with Disney across all of its platforms to elevate Black and Brown directors, creators, storytellers, and producers, and to inspire the youth with compelling and authentic perspectives," Kaepernick said in a statement. "I look forward to sharing the docuseries on my life story, in addition to many other culturally impactful projects we are developing."

The docuseries will focus on Kaepernick's life over the past five years using extensive new interviews and never-before-seen footage to tell the story from his perspective. Former ESPN host Jemele Hill will also work with Kaepernick on the project.

The quarterback's activism gained national attention in 2016 when he began kneeling during the national anthem to peacefully protest racial injustice and police brutality. He has not played in the NFL since. In March 2019, Kaepernick and safety Eric Reid settled a case against the NFL after claiming the league colluded to not sign the QB following the 2016 season.

Kaepernick's peaceful protests have returned to the spotlight in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in late May. Floyd, a black man, died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin placed his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes.

Last week, Netflix announced it will produce a limited series on the quarterback's high school years. Filmmaker Ava DuVernay and Kaepernick, who will serve as the narrator, are teaming up to create the limited scripted series Colin in Black & White on the streaming site.