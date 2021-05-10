Kenny Mayne to Leave ESPN After 27 Years

Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Kenny Mayne Announces Departure From ESPN After Nearly Three Decades

Author:
Publish date:

After 27 years as a broadcaster at ESPN, Kenny Mayne announced that he will be leaving the company.

Mayne, 61, said in a tweet that he was a "salary cap casualty." New York Post media columnist Andrew Marchand tweeted that the move reflects the direction that ESPN is taking with its talent. 

"The seven-figure SportsCenter anchors are either going to take cuts or be forced to leave for the most part," Marchand said. "That's where ESPN is going, outside of Scott Van Pelt." 

ESPN hired Mayne in 1994 as an anchor for ESPN2's "SportSmash" show before he became the host of "RPM 2Night", a weekend auto-racing news program. He assumed a full-time role as an anchor on "SportsCenter" in 1997 and also hosted the widely popular “The Mayne Event” segments on "NFL Sunday Countdown". 

Mayne was also known as the host of "Kenny Mayne’s Wider World of Sports" as well as the star of ESPN's scripted series "Mayne Street" where he played a fictional version of himself. 

A native of Kent, Wa., Mayne made the junior college All-American honorable mention as a quarterback at Wenatchee Valley Community College before he transferred to UNLV, where he played football for two years. Upon graduating, he was signed as a free agent by the Seahawks before pursuing a career in broadcast journalism. 

Known for his deadpan humor and charm, Mayne was hired at ESPN after requesting employment in a letter that asked ESPN executives to check a box addressing his future as a freelance reporter, including one that said: "We'll consider hiring you about the time ESPN5 hits the air."

“During that time, I only pursued one full-time television job. ESPN," Mayne said in his ESPN bio. "I had the ESPN 800-number and called all the time with story ideas. I guess they finally decided it was less expensive to hire me than to keep paying for my phone calls.”

More from SI:

YOU MAY LIKE

tim-tebow-jacksonville-jaguars-no-harm-in-signing
NFL

This Time, Signing Tim Tebow Would Be Harmless

There's no real downside to bringing in the new Jaguars coach's super famous former superstar.

Columbus Crew fans
Soccer

Branding Conformity Is All the Rage in MLS

Originality and tradition have increasingly taken a backseat to conformity in the City FC/SC-ification of MLS, with Columbus the latest instance.

Kenny Mayne with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Media

Kenny Mayne to Leave ESPN After 27 Years

Known for his deadpan humor, the 61-year-old broadcaster was a host of SportsCenter along with "Kenny Mayne’s Wider World of Sports".

kris-bryant
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Baseball: Weekly Rankings & Projections (May 10)

A cheatsheet with weekly ranked projections for every hitter & pitcher across Major League Baseball

Horse trainer Bob Baffert
Play
Horse Racing

Some Call It Cheating, Bob Baffert Calls It Winning

What authorities call an “excessive amount of the steroid betamethasone,” is what Bob Baffert calls “winning the Kentucky Derby."

Renee Paquette (formerly Renee Young) poses with husband Jon Moxley
Play
Wrestling

Renee Paquette Relishing Post-WWE Opportunities

“I’m betting on myself, and I’m so grateful that people are rooting for me.”

Lindsay Gottlieb coaching for the Cavs
Women's College Basketball

USC Hires Cavs Assistant Gottlieb As Women's Basketball Coach

Lindsay Gottlieb has spent the last two years working as an NBA assistant coach for the Cavaliers after eight season at Cal.

Tim Tebow playing in the Mets' minor league system
NFL

Report: Jags Expected to Sign Tebow to One-Year Deal

The 33-year-old-quarterback turned tight end pursued a baseball career in the Mets' minor league system after failing to make the Eagles' NFL roster in 2015.