Report: Jags Expected to Sign Tebow to One-Year Deal

Report: Jaguars Planning to Sign Tim Tebow to One-Year Contract

The Jaguars are expected to sign Tim Tebow to a one-year contract in the next week, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero

Tebow, 33, worked out for the Jaguars as a tight end at the end of April after requesting a workout from the team's new tight end coach, Tyler Brown.

Tebow will be reunited with his former head coach from Florida in Urban Meyer, who was hired by Jacksonville in January.  

Tebow last played with the Patriots in the 2013 preseason and the Eagles in the 2015 preseason but was released before the start of the season. 

The former Heisman Trophy–winning quarterback at Florida has not played in an NFL game since 2012. In three seasons with the Broncos and Jets, he threw for 2,422 yards and 17 touchdowns. 

In February, Tebow retired from the Mets' minor league system after four years pursuing a career in baseball.

