August 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
Publish date:

‘The Karate Kid’ Musical Set for 2022 in St. Louis as Production Eyes Broadway Run

Author:

Following a successful jaunt into animated TV and streaming, The Karate Kid franchise will now head to the stage as a musical with a limited "pre-Broadway" run in 2022.

The Karate Kid–The Musical will be written by original screenwriter Robert Mark Kamen with music and lyrics from Drew Gasparini of the NBC musical drama Smash. It will kick off with a limited engagement on May 25 in the St. Louis suburb of Kirkwood, Mo. and will run through June 26 hosted by Stages St. Louis. 

"When I was a young man, my life was forever changed by traditional Okinawan Karate and the instructors who taught it to me,” Kamen said in a statement to Deadline. 

SI Recommends

"The Karate Kid is my love letter to both those masters and their practice. Karate teaches, above all, to follow your dreams no matter what obstacles are put in front of you, and that is the spirit with which all of us are approaching this show."

While casting has yet to be announced, the production will be directed by Amon Miyamoto, who became the first Japanese director on Broadway with his production of Pacific Overtures in 2004. 

The original The Karate Kid movie was released in 1984 starring Ralph Macchio, and Pat Morita. It has since evolved into a sprawling franchise that includes five movies—its most recent release came in 2010 starring Jaden Smith and Jackie Chan—and the Netflix drama Cobra Kai that's heading into its fourth season. 

More from SI: 

YOU MAY LIKE

New York Jets Zach Wilson
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Tiers (2021): Quarterback Rankings Explained

Ranking quarterbacks in tiers will help you make better decisions during your fantasy football drafts

broadway
Media

‘The Karate Kid’ Musical Set for 2022 Pre-Broadway Run

The musical will be led by original screenwriter Robert Mark Kamen and will premiere May 25 in the St. Louis suburb of Kirkwood, Mo.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Redraft Rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE, K & DST

Senior expert Michael Fabiano is full steam ahead in providing his redraft fantasy football rankings for the 2021 NFL season.

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Busts: Top 10 Players to Avoid on Draft Day

Michael Fabiano highlights 10 fantasy football busts for the 2021 NFL season.

nfl dfs sony michel
Play
Fantasy

Sony Michel Trade: Fantasy Football Impact For Rams, Patriots

Sony Michel's arrival in Los Angeles further complicates a running back situation riddled with injuries & inexperience.

A game ball sits on a sanitation cart
WNBA

NBA Top Shot Creator Launching WNBA NFTs

Dapper Labs, the company behind NBA Top Shot, announced Wednesday the creation of new WNBA NFTs to commemorate the league's 25th anniversary.

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Tiers (2021): Running Back Rankings Explained

Ranking running backs in tiers will help you make better decisions during your fantasy football drafts

russell-westrook-rob-pelinka-frank-vogel-lakers
NBA

2021 NBA Offseason Awards

With the 2021–22 season on the horizon, The Crossover hands out some hardware after a busy summer.