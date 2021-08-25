You Have to See This Drone Shot of the Cowboys’ Facility

August 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
Mac Jones Preseason Hype on the MMQB NFL Podcast
Mac Jones Preseason Hype on the MMQB NFL Podcast
Publish date:

‘Hard Knocks’ Features Amazing Drone Footage of Cowboys’ Practice Facility

In Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: a really impressive job by HBO’s drone operator, a great home run robbery in San Diego and more.
Author:

Amazing work by NFL Films

Usually, the football players are the stars of Hard Knocks. This week, it was a drone operator. 

Tuesday’s episode of the HBO series featured a drone zipping through every nook and cranny of the enormous Cowboys practice facility with amazing precision. It was a collaborative effort between NFL Films and Sky Candy Studios of Minneapolis. (You may recognize Sky Candy for its bowling alley tracking shot that went viral earlier this year.)

Since 2016, the Cowboys have practiced at a 91-acre campus in the Dallas suburb of Frisco called The Star. It includes not only the typical things you find at an NFL team’s facility (indoor and outdoor practice fields, a weight room, meeting rooms, offices, etc.) but also retail spaces for shops and restaurants. The drone zoomed through the entire place in one take.

Obviously, being able to pull off that tour in a single take is impressive, but there are a few details that really take it up a notch. Flying through the open windows of a pickup truck is a nice touch, but I’m mainly talking about the people on the ground who had their timing down perfectly. There’s the guy who opened the door to the practice field at just the right moment, and the reporter who started her segment just as she came into view. In the locker room, there’s the guy who throws a towel in a bin just in front of the drone right as another guy walks by with two helmets. According to Peter Schrager of Fox Sports, the team got the perfect shot on the 15th try.

The video also gives a good sense of how cool The Star is. I had dinner there once and was pretty impressed, but HBO has the access to give viewers a closer look than they would ever be able to get in person. Anybody can jog through the retail section or take a yoga class out in front of the indoor stadium, but the continuous trip through the Cowboys’ off-limit areas offers a better look at what it’s really like inside than photos could. 

SI Recommends

The best of SI

How Tom Allen turned around the struggling Indiana football program. ... Arsenal is in shambles and things will only get worse before they get better. ... Grading every NBA Western Conference team’s offseason

Around the sports world

MLB is asking pitchers for their input on new baseball prototypes. ... Jerry Jones (yes, Jerry Jones) had a very good explanation for why people should get vaccinated. ... The NFL will not allow reporters in locker rooms this season

A great play and a better photo

Yikes

Sounds like this thing is really going to shake up college football

What’s really weird is he hasn’t even walked that many guys

Check out Shohei’s style

Not sports

Because Disney loves origin stories, it’s ordering a prequel series about Captain Nemo from 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea. ... A cube of uranium at a lab in Washington state might be a relic of the Nazis’ nuclear program. ... To watch the final trailer for Candyman, you have to open a webpage and say “Candyman” five times into your microphone. ... Tom Cruise landed his helicopter in an English family’s backyard because he was late for a meeting

Pretty cool

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

YOU MAY LIKE

Aerial image of Cowboys' practice facility
Play
Extra Mustard

You Have to See This Drone Shot of the Cowboys’ Facility

Amazing work by the “Hard Knocks” crew.

Las Vegas Raiders Darren Waller
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football ADP: Starting & Backup Tight Ends Breakdown

A closer look at fantasy football's tight ends draft value, potential, average draft position and outlook for the 2021 NFL season

Serena Williams of the United States in action against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus during the first round of The Championships Wimbledon 2021, Grand Slam tennis tournament on June 29, 2021 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England
Play
Tennis

Serena Williams Withdraws From 2021 U.S. Open

"I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring,” Williams wrote on Instagram.

Harry Kane clapping
Soccer

Harry Kane Staying At Tottenham Despite City Interest

Harry Kane confirmed Wednesday he will be staying at Tottenham Hotpsur this summer.

Philadelphia Eagles Devonta Smith
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings & Stat Projections

Separate yourself from the pack! Know every detail & every stat with a little help from Shawn Childs' weekly fantasy football rankings & projections

dCOVderrickhenry_HZ2
Play
NFL

How Derrick Henry Handles a Throwback Workload

What it takes for the All-Pro running back to withstand nearly 400 carries in a season, then come back and do it all over again.

Bryce Young, Alabama QB, during spring practice
Play
College Football

The 25 Most Intriguing College Football Players

Whether they're flashy new QBs, defensive stalwarts or X-factors, these names are ones to watch this fall.

Sony Michel
NFL

Rams Acquire Former Pats First-Round Pick Sony Michel

The Rams have acquired former Patriots running back Sony Michel in exchange for two conditional draft picks.