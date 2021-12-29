As news of ESPN Chicago Bears reporter Jeff Dickerson's death spread on Tuesday evening, one positive detail also went viral—the GoFundMe campaign for his son, Parker.

Jeff died from complications with colon cancer at the same hospice care facility where his wife, Caitlin, died two years ago. She was diagnosed with melanoma and dealt with its complications for over seven years. Jeff's sister-in-law recently posted a GoFundMe campaign to support Parker, saying, in part, “that every dollar raised will directly support Parker’s education, health and welfare … and yes, his athletics.”

The campaign has continued to gain traction, raising over $450,000 as of 5:47 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 29. The initial goal was to raise $100,000.

Throughout Wednesday, famous athletes, teams and pivotal sports members donated to the campaign. The Seahawks and Rams both donated $2,500; Cubs’ president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer gave $1,500; and former Panthers star Greg Olsen donated $5,000.

Texans’ EVP Jack Easterby and his wife, Holly ($2,000), the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation ($5,000) and Tom Ricketts, the chairman of the Chicago Cubs, ($5,000) all donated to Parker’s fund. The top donor, as of Wednesday evening, was Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, who gave $10,000.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bears coach Matt Nagy paid tribute to Jeff, saying in part, “It’s a tough day for all of us. We know how much Jeff meant to all of us, we all had different stories with him.”

“He’s positive, he’s a prognosticator, and the last thing is how proud he was of his son, Parker,” Nagy said. “I go back to thinking of the conversations before we ever talked football. It was always about the baseball tournament that he was playing or the football game. It’s just who [Jeff] was.”