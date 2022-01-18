Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
SI Media: Al Michaels & Tom Rinaldi on John Madden
SI Media: Al Michaels & Tom Rinaldi on John Madden

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Details COVID-19 Hospitalization Experience

ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith returned to First Take on Monday after a recent bout with COVID-19, which he said led to a stay in a hospital.

Smith publicly announced his positive COVID-19 test result on Dec. 21, saying he had mild symptoms. However, Smith said this past Monday he wound up in the hospital over New Year's Eve due to the virus. 

”[Doctors] told me, had I not been vaccinated, I wouldn't be here. That's how bad I was," Smith said. "I had pneumonia in both lungs. My liver was bad, and it ravaged me to the point where even now I have to monitor my volume, get to the gym every day.” 

”I'm still not 100% with my lungs, but I'm COVID-19 negative ... I'm on the road to recovery.”

Smith added that he had a 103 degree fever ”every night.” He also suffered from chills and sweating.

SI Recommends

”Love and respect for people in the sports community and ESPN executives for checking on me every single day,” Smith said. ”Dave Roberts, Norby Williamson, Jimmy Pitaro—I can’t thank you enough.”

Smith's initial positive test came amid a surge in cases in the United States. As noted by CNN, he was one of many TV personalities to recently test positive for COVID-19. NBC's Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers also all said they recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Smith said Monday he was ”ecstatic to be back,” noting, "I can't tell you how lucky and sincerely blessed I am to be sitting here with you guys today because two-and-a-half, three weeks ago, I didn't know if I was gonna make it.”

His return also fell on the morning after the Cowboys lost in the postseason, a result which appeared to bring Smith equal delight. 

More SI Coverage: 

Rick Flick Lost His Son. At Cincinnati, He Found New Purpose.
They Helped Keep the League Afloat. Now They Don’t Want The Ride to End.
Solidarity and Betrayal: Inside Baseball’s First Major Labor War

YOU MAY LIKE

myles-turner-indiana-pacers
NBA

Report: Turner Out Past Trade Deadline With Foot Injury

Indiana's plans for the trade deadline took a detour on Tuesday.

Tom Brady after a Buccaneers win.
Extra Mustard

Tom Brady Trolls Eagles With Song Choice in Video

Brady picked an interesting song as background music for this video.

Budda Baker is carted off the field.
NFL

Budda Baker Will Make a ‘Full Recovery’ After Concussion Against Rams

Baker provided an update in an Instagram video after being concussed.

USMNT's Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams
Soccer

State of the USMNT Ahead of Next World Cup Qualifiers

A big three-match window is on the horizon for the U.S. as it attempts to qualify for the World Cup, and a number of variables surround the available players to be called in.

derrick-henry-injury-running-back-hypothesis
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Derrick Henry Could Return for Divisional Round

The star running back may return from injury for the Titans' matchup vs. the Bengals.

william-mote-georgia-bulldogs
College Football

UGA Player Arrested for Property Damage After National Title

Long snapper William Mote was arrested after allegedly destroying a window of an Athens law office.

Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati.
Play
Betting

Divisional Round Betting Odds, Trends, Breakdown & Pick: Bengals-Titans

Analysis and a best bet for Saturday's divisional round matchup pitting the Bengals against the top-seeded Titans.

Arizona coach Adia Barnes on the sidelines.
College Basketball

Pac-12 Reprimands Barnes for Comments After Loss to Oregon

The Arizona coach wasn't shy regarding how she felt about the officiating during the Wildcats's loss to Oregon.