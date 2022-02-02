NBC sportscaster Al Michaels made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday to discuss his broadcasting future following Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 in Los Angeles.

Michaels, who will become a free agent after the NFL's biggest game of the year, has reportedly been in negotiations with Amazon Prime Video on becoming the voice of its exclusive Thursday Night Football package for next season, according to the New York Post on Jan. 25.

While his future plans are coming rather quickly, the 77-year-old said on the show that he has been putting his thoughts and energy into really enjoying the moment he has now.

“What I wanted to do this year was enjoy the hell out of this season,” Michaels says. “I wanted to not be distracted by anything, and I am still trying my best to not do that. Obviously there is stuff out there, I do have options and I still love doing what I do. ... I don't want to step away.”

Michaels spent 20 seasons on ABC's Monday Night Football before moving on. In addition to discussions with Amazon Prime Video, ESPN has considered courting Michaels for his services to call Monday Night Football, per reports.

As Michaels weighs his options, he has no plans to step away from the microphone.

“People say why don't you retire and play golf,” Michaels said. “I say I can play all the golf I can play right now. I don't have to step away to play golf... If you think about retiring, you've already retired and that kind of resonates with me to this day.

“After the Super Bowl, I will sit down with myself obviously and a couple of other people that I trust and figure out the bets plan, the best course in the future.”

Michaels has become one of the most treasured voice in the sports broadcasting community.

