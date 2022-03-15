After a report indicated that Al Michaels’s deal with Amazon to call Thursday Night Football was on the ‘half yard line’, additional information came to light about the play-by-play announcer’s anticipated contract on Tuesday.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Michaels is expected to call all 16 Thursday games with Amazon next season. There were previous discussion about the 77-year-old broadcaster doing just 11 of the streaming service’s games, but he’s now planning to do the whole slate, per Marchand.

If Michaels does end up broadcasting all 16 Thursday Night Football matchups, he serves to end up with a hefty contract. Marchand previously reported that the former NBC announcer was set to earn approximately $30 million over three years, but that number could increase if Amazon locks him down for the complete set of games.

Once his deal is completed, Michaels is poised to work alongside Kirk Herbstreit, who was added to Amazon’s broadcasting lineup last week. The college football analyst will add the Thursday night NFL game to his usual duties at ESPN.

