ESPN Signs Adam Schefter, Adrian Wojnarowski to Multi-Year Extensions
ESPN Signs Adam Schefter, Adrian Wojnarowski to Multi-Year Extensions

ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter and NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski will remain with the network after signing multi-year extensions, ESPN announced Thursday.

“Adam and Woj are difference-makers that solidify our long-term position as the definitive source for everything NFL and NBA,” ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement. “When you combine today’s news about Adam and Woi with [MLB reporter] Jeff Passan’s signing, we are making a deliberate statement about ESPN’s commitment to serving fans with the most in-depth reporting, storytelling and around-the-clock news.”

The new contracts will keep both media personalities at the forefront of ESPN’s coverage of their respective leagues. In addition to continuing their work as breaking news correspondents and in-studio analysts, Schefter and Wojnarowski will also have an opportunity to explore new creative opportunities such as creating content for the streaming service ESPN+.

The 2022 NFL season will be Schefter’s 13th with ESPN, and the 33rd year of his career covering the league. He has been with the company since 2009.

Wojnarowski is wrapping up his fifth season of NBA coverage for ESPN. He joined the company after leaving Yahoo in 2017.

Breaking

